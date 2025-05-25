UNRWA stated that the only way to prevent the worsening of the current catastrophe in Gaza is to ensure the effective and continuous flow of humanitarian aid, with 500 to 600 trucks entering the Strip daily.
Meanwhile, the Al-Qassam Brigades announced that they had killed and wounded a group of Israeli soldiers by detonating a house rigged with high-explosive devices in the town of Al-Qarara, east of Khan Yunis.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 53,901 and injured 122,593 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Click here for the previous blogs.
Netanyahu’s Appointment of David Zini to Shin Bet Triggers Institutional Dispute
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Growing backlash in Israel: Netanyahu’s appointment of David Zini as Shin Bet chief faces strong opposition from military officials, former agency heads, and the Attorney General.
Netanyahu’s Appointment of David Zini to Shin Bet Triggers Institutional Dispute
Three Killed in Bombing on Beit Lahia
AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed and several others were injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting Palestinians in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip.
22 Killed in Gaza since Dawn
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 22 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids since dawn today, 15 of them in the central and southern parts of the Strip.
Ambush and Tunnel Blast: Qassam Details Complex Attack in Khan Yunis
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas announced that its fighters carried out a double operation targeting Israeli forces positioned inside a house in Al-Qarara, east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.
LIVE BLOG: Massacres and Famine Grip Gaza | Khan Yunis Ambush | Missile Fired from Yemen – Day 596
Takeoffs and Landings Suspended at Ben Gurion Airport
ISRAELI MEDIA: Takeoff and landing operations were suspended at Ben Gurion Airport after a Yemeni missile was reported. Flights are stuck in the air due to the missile. Navigational data shows four flights experiencing landing delays at Ben Gurion Airport and are circling off the Israeli coast.
Missile Launched from Yemen
ISRAELI ARMY: Sirens sounded in Jerusalem, southern Israel, and West Bank settlements. The army confirmed intercepting one missile launched from Yemen towards Israel.
🚨 Sirens sounded in Jerusalem, southern Israel, and illegal settlements in the West Bank.
The Israeli army claims it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen. pic.twitter.com/Rf4XmkW6UD
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 25, 2025
Golan: Netanyahu Carrying Out a Government Coup
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Jerusalem Post quoted Yair Golan, leader of the opposition Israeli Democrats party, stating that Benjamin Netanyahu is disregarding the Attorney General’s recommendation and is carrying out a comprehensive government coup.
Israeli Soldier Injured in Brawl with Others in Gaza
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 14 reported that an Israeli soldier was seriously injured during a brawl that broke out between soldiers inside the Gaza Strip. The military police have decided to open an investigation into the incident.
Al-Qassam Brigades Announce New Opeation
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: The Al-Qassam Brigades announced that they killed and wounded a force of Israeli soldiers by detonating a house with high-explosive devices in the town of Al-Qarara, east of Khan Yunis.
They also stated that they detonated a tunnel entrance on a number of Israeli soldiers who arrived at the explosion site in Al-Qarara and engaged them with light weapons. Their fighters observed Israeli helicopters landing to evacuate the soldiers.
14 Killed in Gaza since Dawn
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 14 Palestinians in Israeli shelling on several areas in the Gaza Strip since dawn today. A martyr was recovered from Khan Yunis city following an Israeli shelling.
Israeli shelling across several areas of Gaza since dawn has killed 14 Palestinians.
One body was recovered in Khan Yunis following an Israeli attack. pic.twitter.com/ozdYYkCmPD
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 25, 2025
Killed and and Injuries in Jabaliya and Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: One Palestinian was killed and injuries to others in an Israeli shelling on the Faluja area of Jabalia camp, northern Gaza Strip. The correspondent also reported the recovery of the bodies of three martyrs following an Israeli shelling on the Al-Fakhari and Al-Zanna areas, east of Khan Yunis.
Netanyahu Dismisses Committee for Appointing Senior Government Officials
ISRAELI MEDIA: Yedioth Ahronoth quoted sources stating that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to dismiss the members of the committee for appointing senior officials in the government and state institutions. Netanyahu may seek in the coming days to appoint close associates to the committee for selecting senior officials.
UNRWA: Gaza Needs Minimum 500 Aid Trucks Daily
UNRWA: The only way to prevent the exacerbation of the current catastrophe in Gaza is through the effective and continuous flow of aid. They emphasized that the minimum needed in Gaza is 500-600 trucks daily, managed by the United Nations, including UNRWA.
Mohammad Fawzi Abu Amsha, a Palestinian in Gaza, described the unbearable conditions his family faces under Israel’s starvation campaign.
Even the most basic necessities for survival are no longer available. pic.twitter.com/vA9Sl0cf6P
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 25, 2025
One Killed in Shelling East of Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: One Palestinian was killed in an Israeli shelling on the town of Abasan Al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.
Israel Demolishes Buildings in Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army demolished buildings in the town of Al-Qarara, northeast of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.
Nine Palestinians Killed in Gaza Since Dawn
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Nine Palestinians have been killed as a result of the continuous Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip since dawn today.
Haaretz: Netanyahu Prepares Ground to Postpone Court Testimony
ISRAELI MEDIA: Haaretz newspaper, citing security sources, reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is re-setting the stage in preparation for postponing his court testimony, which is scheduled within two weeks.
Seven Palestinians Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Jabaliya
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The number of Palestinians killed following an Israeli airstrike on a home in Jabaliya al-Nazla, northern Gaza Strip, has risen to seven.
Intense Gunfire from Occupation Vehicles Targets Rafah
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation army is heavily firing from its vehicles in the northern and western areas of Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip.
Be the first to comment