LIVE BLOG: Massacres and Famine Grip Gaza | Khan Yunis Ambush | Missile Fired from Yemen – Day 596

Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

UNRWA stated that the only way to prevent the worsening of the current catastrophe in Gaza is to ensure the effective and continuous flow of humanitarian aid, with 500 to 600 trucks entering the Strip daily.

Meanwhile, the Al-Qassam Brigades announced that they had killed and wounded a group of Israeli soldiers by detonating a house rigged with high-explosive devices in the town of Al-Qarara, east of Khan Yunis.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 53,901 and injured 122,593 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Sun, May 25, 1:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu’s Appointment of David Zini to Shin Bet Triggers Institutional Dispute

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Growing backlash in Israel: Netanyahu’s appointment of David Zini as Shin Bet chief faces strong opposition from military officials, former agency heads, and the Attorney General.

Netanyahu’s Appointment of David Zini to Shin Bet Triggers Institutional Dispute

Sun, May 25, 1:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Three Killed in Bombing on Beit Lahia

AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed and several others were injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting Palestinians in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip.

Sun, May 25, 1:14 PM (Palestine Time)

22 Killed in Gaza since Dawn

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 22 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids since dawn today, 15 of them in the central and southern parts of the Strip.

Sun, May 25, 1:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Ambush and Tunnel Blast: Qassam Details Complex Attack in Khan Yunis

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas announced that its fighters carried out a double operation targeting Israeli forces positioned inside a house in Al-Qarara, east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

Sun, May 25, 12:32 PM (Palestine Time)

Takeoffs and Landings Suspended at Ben Gurion Airport

ISRAELI MEDIA: Takeoff and landing operations were suspended at Ben Gurion Airport after a Yemeni missile was reported. Flights are stuck in the air due to the missile. Navigational data shows four flights experiencing landing delays at Ben Gurion Airport and are circling off the Israeli coast.

Sun, May 25, 12:32 PM (Palestine Time)

Missile Launched from Yemen

ISRAELI ARMY: Sirens sounded in Jerusalem, southern Israel, and West Bank settlements. The army confirmed intercepting one missile launched from Yemen towards Israel.

Sun, May 25, 12:32 PM (Palestine Time)

Golan: Netanyahu Carrying Out a Government Coup

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Jerusalem Post quoted Yair Golan, leader of the opposition Israeli Democrats party, stating that Benjamin Netanyahu is disregarding the Attorney General’s recommendation and is carrying out a comprehensive government coup.

Sun, May 25, 12:32 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Soldier Injured in Brawl with Others in Gaza

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 14 reported that an Israeli soldier was seriously injured during a brawl that broke out between soldiers inside the Gaza Strip. The military police have decided to open an investigation into the incident.

Sun, May 25, 12:32 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Qassam Brigades Announce New Opeation

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: The Al-Qassam Brigades announced that they killed and wounded a force of Israeli soldiers by detonating a house with high-explosive devices in the town of Al-Qarara, east of Khan Yunis.

They also stated that they detonated a tunnel entrance on a number of Israeli soldiers who arrived at the explosion site in Al-Qarara and engaged them with light weapons. Their fighters observed Israeli helicopters landing to evacuate the soldiers.

Sun, May 25, 12:32 PM (Palestine Time)

14 Killed in Gaza since Dawn

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 14 Palestinians in Israeli shelling on several areas in the Gaza Strip since dawn today. A martyr was recovered from Khan Yunis city following an Israeli shelling.

Sun, May 25, 12:32 PM (Palestine Time)

Killed and and Injuries in Jabaliya and Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: One Palestinian was killed and injuries to others in an Israeli shelling on the Faluja area of Jabalia camp, northern Gaza Strip. The correspondent also reported the recovery of the bodies of three martyrs following an Israeli shelling on the Al-Fakhari and Al-Zanna areas, east of Khan Yunis.

Sun, May 25, 12:32 PM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu Dismisses Committee for Appointing Senior Government Officials

ISRAELI MEDIA: Yedioth Ahronoth quoted sources stating that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to dismiss the members of the committee for appointing senior officials in the government and state institutions. Netanyahu may seek in the coming days to appoint close associates to the committee for selecting senior officials.

Sun, May 25, 12:32 PM (Palestine Time)

UNRWA: Gaza Needs Minimum 500 Aid Trucks Daily

UNRWA: The only way to prevent the exacerbation of the current catastrophe in Gaza is through the effective and continuous flow of aid. They emphasized that the minimum needed in Gaza is 500-600 trucks daily, managed by the United Nations, including UNRWA.

Sun, May 25, 12:32 PM (Palestine Time)

One Killed in Shelling East of Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: One Palestinian was killed in an Israeli shelling on the town of Abasan Al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sun, May 25, 12:32 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Demolishes Buildings in Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army demolished buildings in the town of Al-Qarara, northeast of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sun, May 25, 8:22 AM (Palestine Time)

Nine Palestinians Killed in Gaza Since Dawn

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Nine Palestinians have been killed as a result of the continuous Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip since dawn today.

Sun, May 25, 8:21 AM (Palestine Time)

Haaretz: Netanyahu Prepares Ground to Postpone Court Testimony

ISRAELI MEDIA: Haaretz newspaper, citing security sources, reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is re-setting the stage in preparation for postponing his court testimony, which is scheduled within two weeks.

Sun, May 25, 8:19 AM (Palestine Time)

Seven Palestinians Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Jabaliya

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The number of Palestinians killed following an Israeli airstrike on a home in Jabaliya al-Nazla, northern Gaza Strip, has risen to seven.

Sun, May 25, 8:18 AM (Palestine Time)

Intense Gunfire from Occupation Vehicles Targets Rafah

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation army is heavily firing from its vehicles in the northern and western areas of Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip.

