LIVE BLOG: Massacres and Famine Grip Gaza | Khan Yunis Ambush | Missile Fired from Yemen – Day 596

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: The Al-Qassam Brigades announced that they killed and wounded a force of Israeli soldiers by detonating a house with high-explosive devices in the town of Al-Qarara, east of Khan Yunis.

They also stated that they detonated a tunnel entrance on a number of Israeli soldiers who arrived at the explosion site in Al-Qarara and engaged them with light weapons. Their fighters observed Israeli helicopters landing to evacuate the soldiers.