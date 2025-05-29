LIVE BLOG: Massacres at Gaza Aid Centers | Israel Announces New Settlements – Day 600

Several Palestinians were killed and injured near an aid distribution center in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.
Meanwhile, the Israeli government has approved the construction of 22 new settlements in the occupied West Bank and along the Jordanian border, following a decision by Ministers Yisrael Katz and Bezalel Smotrich.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 54,056 and injured 123,129 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
600 Days of War: Scores Killed in Israeli Strikes, Journalist Death Toll Reaches 221
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: At least 41 Palestinians were killed and many others injured in Israeli airstrikes on northern Gaza early Thursday morning, according to medical sources. The death toll among journalists in the Gaza Strip has now reached 221.
37 Killed in Israeli Shelling on Gaza Strip since Dawn
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 37 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli shelling on the Gaza Strip since dawn today. They also confirmed the martyrdom of 19 Palestinians and a large number of injured in Israeli raids on a residential block in the Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Israeli Army Killed 11 Palestinians at Aid Distribution Centers
GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The occupation army killed 11 Palestinians and injured 62 others at aid distribution centers in Rafah over two days.
Netanyahu to Hold Meeting Tonight to Discuss Deal Proposal
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 13 reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a meeting tonight to discuss the new deal proposal and negotiations for the release of captives.
Two Killed in Al-Bureij Camp, Body Recovered in Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli raid on a house east of Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. Additionally, the body of a martyr was recovered after an Israeli raid on a house in Abasan Al-Kabira town, east of Khan Yunis city.
One Killed, Injured Near Gaza Aid Distribution Foundation Center
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian citizen was killed and others were injured near the Gaza Aid Distribution Foundation center – which is supported by Israel and the US – near Khan Yunis.
Ben-Gvir: Halting Fighting Would Be a Historic Mistake
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stated, “We must not retreat, and halting the fighting would be a historic mistake.” He threatened to withdraw from the government if Netanyahu crosses his “red line,” which Netanyahu “knows well.”
Three Killed, Injured in Israeli Shelling of House in Jabaliya
AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed and a number injured in an Israeli shelling of a house in Jabaliya Al-Balad, northern Gaza Strip.
'Netanyahu Crossed All Red Lines'
ISRAELI MEDIA: Maariv quoted a lawyer representing the Defense of Democracy group stating that they have initiated legal action to declare Netanyahu unfit to perform his duties. They have demanded the Attorney General declare Netanyahu unfit, claiming he is undermining Israel’s existence as a democratic state, has crossed all red lines, and is making decisions contrary to the law.
Smotrich: Settlement is Israel's Protective Shield
ISRAELI MEDIA: Yedioth Ahronoth quoted Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stating that the establishment of 22 new settlements in the West Bank is an important day for the State of Israel. He asserted that settlement is Israel’s protective shield.
Announcement of 22 New Settlements in West Bank and on Jordanian Border
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Broadcasting Authority revealed the announcement of the construction of 22 new settlements in the West Bank and on the Jordanian border, by a decision from Ministers Yisrael Katz and Bezalel Smotrich.
Dujarric Criticizes New Aid Distribution Mechanism in Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: UN Secretary-General Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric stated that there is a militarization of aid distribution in the Gaza Strip that hinders the UN’s independence and its ability to perform its work.
Number of Journalists killed in Gaza Rises to 221
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate announced that the number of journalists killed in the Gaza Strip has risen to 221, following the killing of journalist Moataz Mohammed Rajab on Wednesday evening.
In a statement, the Journalists’ Syndicate condemned the “crime of assassinating journalist Moataz Rajab, who was killed while covering the ongoing Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people.”
Israeli occupation aircraft reportedly targeted a civilian vehicle on Nofal Street in Gaza City, leading to his immediate killing.
Journalist’s Family Killed, Entire Neighborhoods Flattened by Israel
