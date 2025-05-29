LIVE BLOG: Massacres at Gaza Aid Centers | Israel Announces New Settlements – Day 600

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate announced that the number of journalists killed in the Gaza Strip has risen to 221, following the killing of journalist Moataz Mohammed Rajab on Wednesday evening.

In a statement, the Journalists’ Syndicate condemned the “crime of assassinating journalist Moataz Rajab, who was killed while covering the ongoing Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people.”

Israeli occupation aircraft reportedly targeted a civilian vehicle on Nofal Street in Gaza City, leading to his immediate killing.