LIVE BLOG: Massacres in Khan Yunis, Rafah | Political Crisis in Israel Deepens – Day 534

March 23, 2025 Blog, News, Slider
Hundreds of Palestinians were killed in Israel's latest attacks on Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Israel carried out more massacres in Gaza, killing at least 30 people, including women and children, in heavy strikes on Khan Yunis and Rafah. 

Meanwhile, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange opened with sharp declines, reflecting the impact of the country’s deepening political and constitutional crisis.

Since the resumption of violence in Gaza on Tuesday morning through Saturday, Israel has killed 650 Palestinians and injured 1,172 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Sun, Mar 23, 1:27 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Officials: Ready to Negotiate with Hamas

WASHINGTON POST (citing Israeli officials):

Awaiting the results of ceasefire talks, with no decision yet on escalating the current phase.

Ready to negotiate with Hamas through mediators before launching any large-scale invasion.

Occupying Gaza requires 5 military brigades, exhausting the army, with reserve soldiers skeptical about engaging in an open-ended war.

Sun, Mar 23, 1:27 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Death Toll Rises

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The number of victims of the Israeli aggression on Gaza has risen to 50,021 dead and 113,274 injured since October 7, 2023.

Sun, Mar 23, 1:27 PM (Palestine Time)

Occupation Sieges Hundreds of Families West of Rafah

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army is besieging hundreds of families amid intense artillery shelling and gunfire in the Tal al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah.

Sun, Mar 23, 11:53 AM (Palestine Time)

Lieberman: Reserve Soldiers Are Torn Apart

ISRAELI MEDIA: Yisrael Beiteinu Party leader Avigdor Lieberman criticized government policies, stating, “Reservists are torn apart, half the country is running to shelters, and the October 7 government is passing a budget that rewards draft dodgers.”

Sun, Mar 23, 11:53 AM (Palestine Time)

Casualties in Drone Strike on Displaced Persons in Rafah

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll has risen to 35 as occupation forces continue to bomb various areas in southern Gaza.

Sun, Mar 23, 11:53 AM (Palestine Time)

Sharp Declines as Trading Opens in Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli newspaper Maariv reported that sharp declines were recorded as trading opened in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, affected by the constitutional crisis in the country.

Sun, Mar 23, 11:53 AM (Palestine Time)

Occupation Warns Palestinians in Tel al-Sultan to Evacuate Homes

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army warned Palestinians in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood of Rafah to evacuate their homes and tents as violent attacks begin in the area.

Sun, Mar 23, 11:53 AM (Palestine Time)

Government to Begin Dismissing Legal Adviser

ISREALI MEDIA: The Israeli government will begin procedures to dismiss the attorney general during today’s session. Opposition leader Yair Lapid accused Netanyahu of exploiting his position to dismiss the prosecutor in his case.

Sun, Mar 23, 11:53 AM (Palestine Time)

Hamas Calls for Unified Ara, Islamic Stance Against Massacres

HAMAS: The Zionist aggression on Lebanon, Syria, and US aggression on Yemen are extensions of the aggression on Gaza and the West Bank. The ongoing aggression alongside the massacres in Gaza and crimes in the West Bank requires a unified Arab and Islamic stance.

Sun, Mar 23, 11:53 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army: Intercepted Missile Fired from Yemen

ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 reported that air defenses intercepted a missile launched from Yemen before it entered Israeli airspace.

Sun, Mar 23, 11:53 AM (Palestine Time)

Cabinet Approves 'Voluntary Transfer' of Gaza Residents

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel’s Channel 12 reported that The security cabinet approved Defense Minister Yisrael Katz’s proposal to establish a “voluntary transfer” administration for Gaza residents, allowing them to move to third countries.

Sun, Mar 23, 11:53 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Targets Ambulance North of Rafah

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army targeted a Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance north of Rafah.

Sun, Mar 23, 11:53 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Injured in Japanese Neighborhood, Khan Yunis

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several Palestinians were killed and injured in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the Japanese neighborhood, west of Khan Yunis.

Sun, Mar 23, 11:53 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Drone Targets Vehicle in Aita al-Shaab, South Lebanon

LEBANESE MEDIA: An Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in Aita al-Shaab, southern Lebanon. This follows the launch of five rockets from Lebanon toward Israeli territory, with three intercepted and two falling into Lebanese territory.

Sun, Mar 23, 11:53 AM (Palestine Time)

Injuries in Airstrike on House in Al-Nasr Neighborhood, North Rafah

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several Palestinians were injured in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the Al-Nasr neighborhood, north of Rafah.

Sun, Mar 23, 12:03 PM (Palestine Time)

Aggression on Yemen Continues: US Warplanes Strike Several Locations

PALESTINE CHRONICLE:

The United States has intensified its military assault on Yemen by striking several locations in the country overnight including three airstrikes on the Hodeidah International Airport.

US warplanes also targeted the Al-Manzar area, south of the coastal city of Hodeidah in western Yemen, while five airstrikes targeted the Manzar directorate in northeastern Yemen, according to the Al Mayadeen news agency.

Aggression on Yemen Continues: US Warplanes Strike Several Locations

Sun, Mar 23, 11:53 AM (Palestine Time)

US Aggression Targets Saada Governorate

YEMENI MEDIA: US airstrikes targeted the Sahar and Kitaf districts in Saada Governorate, northern Yemen.

Sun, Mar 23, 11:53 AM (Palestine Time)

US National Security Adviser: Transferring Gazans Abroad Is Practical

FOX NEWS: US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz stated that transferring Palestinians out of Gaza is a practical idea, calling it madness to spend billions on reconstruction only to see terrorists attack again.

Sun, Mar 23, 11:53 AM (Palestine Time)

Death Toll from Israeli Bombing on Rafah and Khan Yunis Rises to 30

MEDICAL SOURCES (to Al-Jazeera): The death toll from the Israeli bombing on Rafah and Khan Younis has risen to 30, including women and children. Since resuming the genocide in Gaza, Israel has killed over 650 Palestinians and injured 1,172, mostly women and children.

Sun, Mar 23, 11:53 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Airstrike Targets House Northwest of Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli airstrike targeted a house northwest of Khan Yunis.

Sun, Mar 23, 12:02 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Airstrikes Kill Hamas Leader Salah al-Bardawil, Scores of Others in Gaza

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Hamas leader Salah al-Bardawil and his wife were killed in an Israeli airstrike, part of a broader attack that has claimed the lives of at least 32 Palestinians.

Israeli Airstrikes Kill Hamas Leader Salah al-Bardawil, Scores of Others in Gaza

