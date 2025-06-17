LIVE BLOG: Massive Iranian Strike following Trump’s Call on Tehran to ‘Surrender’ – Day 620

A fire broke out in central Israel due to an Iranian missile. (Photo: video grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Hours after US President Donald Trump demanded unconditional Iranian “surrender”, dozens of Iranian missiles were fired at Israel, achieving direct hits in various parts of the country. 

Meanwhile, Israeli massacres in Gaza continue, with most of the casualties reported among desperate Palestinians who were seeking aid to stave off the ongoing famine.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 55,493 and injured 129,320 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Wed, Jun 18, 1:21 AM (Palestine Time)

Violent Explosions across Israel

AL-MAYADEEN:  Violent explosions rocked Israel from north to south. A fire has broken out in central Israel following a direct missile hit.

Wed, Jun 18, 1:21 AM (Palestine Time)

Preliminary Reports: Rockets Fall in Central Israel

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported preliminary information indicating that rockets have fallen in locations across central Israel.

Wed, Jun 18, 1:21 AM (Palestine Time)

CBS: Trump's Closest Advisers Divided on Iran Strategy

CBS NEWS: Sources told CBS News there is no full consensus among President Trump’s closest advisers on how to proceed regarding Iran.

 

Wed, Jun 18, 1:21 AM (Palestine Time)

Hamas Warns Against US Involvement in Iran War

HAMAS:

The Hamas movement condemned US threats and rejected the ongoing Israeli aggression against Iran, calling it a blatant violation of international law.

Hamas warned against direct American involvement in any assault on Iran and held Washington and Israel responsible for the consequences.

Wed, Jun 18, 1:21 AM (Palestine Time)

CNN: Senior Israeli Official Says They Await Trump's Decision

CNN: A senior Israeli official told CNN that Israel is awaiting President Trump’s decision on whether to join the war effort directly.

Wed, Jun 18, 1:21 AM (Palestine Time)

Iranian Website: Confessions of Downed F-35 Pilots to Be Published

NOOR NEWS: Iranian outlet Noor News revealed that it will publish the confessions of Israeli F-35 fighter jet pilots who were reportedly captured after their aircraft was downed by Iranian defenses.

Wed, Jun 18, 12:24 AM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Killed by Occupation Fire in West Bank

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A young Palestinian man from the town of Methalun was killed by occupation forces’ gunfire near the apartheid wall in Faqqua village, northeast of Jenin, in the northern occupied West Bank.

