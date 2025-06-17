LIVE BLOG: Massive Iranian Strike following Trump’s Call on Tehran to ‘Surrender’ – Day 620

Hours after US President Donald Trump demanded unconditional Iranian “surrender”, dozens of Iranian missiles were fired at Israel, achieving direct hits in various parts of the country.
Meanwhile, Israeli massacres in Gaza continue, with most of the casualties reported among desperate Palestinians who were seeking aid to stave off the ongoing famine.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 55,493 and injured 129,320 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Violent Explosions across Israel
AL-MAYADEEN: Violent explosions rocked Israel from north to south. A fire has broken out in central Israel following a direct missile hit.
Preliminary Reports: Rockets Fall in Central Israel
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported preliminary information indicating that rockets have fallen in locations across central Israel.
CBS: Trump's Closest Advisers Divided on Iran Strategy
CBS NEWS: Sources told CBS News there is no full consensus among President Trump’s closest advisers on how to proceed regarding Iran.
Hamas Warns Against US Involvement in Iran War
HAMAS:
The Hamas movement condemned US threats and rejected the ongoing Israeli aggression against Iran, calling it a blatant violation of international law.
Hamas warned against direct American involvement in any assault on Iran and held Washington and Israel responsible for the consequences.
CNN: Senior Israeli Official Says They Await Trump's Decision
CNN: A senior Israeli official told CNN that Israel is awaiting President Trump’s decision on whether to join the war effort directly.
Iranian Website: Confessions of Downed F-35 Pilots to Be Published
NOOR NEWS: Iranian outlet Noor News revealed that it will publish the confessions of Israeli F-35 fighter jet pilots who were reportedly captured after their aircraft was downed by Iranian defenses.
Palestinian Killed by Occupation Fire in West Bank
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A young Palestinian man from the town of Methalun was killed by occupation forces’ gunfire near the apartheid wall in Faqqua village, northeast of Jenin, in the northern occupied West Bank.
