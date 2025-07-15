LIVE BLOG: Medical Crisis in Gaza as Scores Die in New Massacres – Day 648

Director of Al-Shifa Medical Complex, Mohamed Abu Salmiya, said the Public Service Hospital has stopped operating, with Al-Shifa and Al-Helou hospitals expected to shut down within hours.
Hundreds of wounded and sick now face grave danger as Gaza’s last hospitals close while Israeli forces continue massacres across the Strip.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 58,386 and injured 139,077 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Walla: Israeli Army's Engineering Activities Signal Long-Term Presence in Gaza
ISRAELI MEDIA: Walla website, citing sources, reported that the Israeli army is carrying out an engineering operation aimed at reinforcing its presence by expanding bases in the buffer zone and constructing new axes.
Israeli Forces Raid Zababdeh
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation army forces have raided the town of Zababdeh, south of Jenin, in the occupied West Bank.
International Protection Group: 1,580 Health Workers Killed in Gaza
AL-JAZEERA (Citing the International Protection Group):
Ten children in the Gaza Strip are losing one or both legs daily due to the ongoing war.
More than 40,000 children in Gaza have sustained war-related injuries.
A staggering 1,580 health workers and 467 humanitarian aid staff have been killed in the Strip.
There’s been a systematic targeting of hospitals, ambulances, and medical and humanitarian personnel in Gaza.
61 Killed in Gaza Since Dawn, 23 in Al-Shati Camp
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Hospital sources in Gaza report that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes across the Strip has risen to 61 since dawn today. Of these, 23 fatalities were in the Al-Shati refugee camp in western Gaza.
Israel Reportedly Alters Status Quo at Ibrahimi Mosque in Al-Khalil (Hebron)
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel is taking an unprecedented step to change the status quo at the Ibrahimi Mosque in Al-Khalil (Hebron), according to sources cited by Israel Hayom.
A decision has been made to withdraw powers from the Hebron Municipality and transfer them to the Religious Council of the Kiryat Arba settlement.
This marks the first time significant changes have been made at the Ibrahimi Mosque since 1994.
