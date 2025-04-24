LIVE BLOG: Medical Supplies in Gaza Exhausted | Jabaliya Al-Balad Market Bombed – Day 566

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 50 Palestinians dead and 152 injured were transferred to hospitals in the past 24 hours. The total number of martyrs has risen to 51,355 and the injured to 117,248 since October 7, 2023. Since March 18, there have been 1,978 martyrs and 5,207 injured.

🚨 Palestinian journalist Saeed Amin Abu Hassanein was killed in an Israeli airstrike on his tent in Deir Al-Balah, along with his wife Asmaa and daughter Sarah.

He spent nearly 20 years at Al-Aqsa Radio, dedicated to audio engineering and radio mixing.

At least 212 journalists… pic.twitter.com/Pn2jQvqHIN

