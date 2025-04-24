LIVE BLOG: Medical Supplies in Gaza Exhausted | Jabaliya Al-Balad Market Bombed – Day 566

April 24, 2025 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: Social media, via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The Director of Medical Relief in Gaza told Al Jazeera that the occupation is deliberately causing mass injuries, and that medical teams are working under extremely difficult conditions, with medical supplies now completely exhausted.

At least ten people were killed and others wounded in an Israeli bombing that targeted a police center in the Jabaliya al-Balad market, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 51,355 Palestinians and injured 117,248 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Thu, Apr 24, 5:58 PM (Palestine Time)

44 Killed in Gaza

AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 44 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip since dawn today, 31 of them in Gaza City and the northern Strip.

Thu, Apr 24, 5:58 PM (Palestine Time)

Sniper Operations and Rocket Launch Against Israeli Force in Northern Gaza Strip

ISRAELI MEDIA: the security incident in the northern Gaza Strip involved sniper operations and the firing of an anti-tank missile at an Israeli force. The websites added that the Israeli Air Force intensified its bombing of northern Gaza in an attempt to evacuate the wounded soldiers.

Thu, Apr 24, 5:58 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Soldier Killed and Others Injured in Gaza

ISRAELI MEDIA: At least one soldier was killed and a number of soldiers were injured in a rocket attack that targeted them in Gaza.

Thu, Apr 24, 3:19 PM (Palestine Time)

Fierce Battles Now Raging in Northern Gaza Strip

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 reported that fierce battles are currently raging in the northern Gaza Strip. It also indicated that residents of the Gaza envelope are reporting extensive movements of the Air Force.

Thu, Apr 24, 3:19 PM (Palestine Time)

Serious 'Security Incident' in Gaza

ISRAELI MEDIA: Military helicopters began transferring injured soldiers from the Gaza Strip following a report of a “serious incident”. They added that the incident involves the Artillery Brigade and Division 36.

Thu, Apr 24, 3:19 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Artillery Shelling of Al-Tuffah Neighborhood East of Gaza City

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israel is shelling the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, with artillery.

Thu, Apr 24, 3:19 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Special Forces Shoot Young Palestinian South of Tulkarm

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli special forces shot a young Palestinian man at the Kafr Sur roundabout, south of Tulkarm.

Thu, Apr 24, 3:19 PM (Palestine Time)

Spain Unilaterally Decides to Terminate Ammunition Purchase Contract with Israeli Company

AL-JAZEERA: Spain has unilaterally decided to terminate a contract to purchase ammunition from an Israeli company. 2 For its part, the Spanish government said it is legally studying the potential repercussions of terminating the contract with the Israeli company and indicated that it will not grant import licenses for Israeli ammunition for reasons of public interest.

Thu, Apr 24, 3:19 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Quds Brigades Fighters Target Israeli Infantry Force in Balata

AL-QUDS BRIGADES – NABLUS BATTALION: Our fighters in the Balata Company targeted a Zionist infantry force with gunfire and they continue to confront on several axes.

Thu, Apr 24, 3:19 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Durra Children's Hospital in Eastern Gaza City Out of Service

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: Al-Durra Children’s Hospital in eastern Gaza City is out of service. The hospital sustained significant damage after being targeted two days ago, and 37 hospitals in the Gaza Strip are now out of service.

Thu, Apr 24, 1:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Medical Relief Director: We Have Exhausted All Medical Supplies in Storage

AL-JAZEERA: The Director of Medical Relief in Gaza told Al Jazeera that the occupation is deliberately causing many injuries and they are working under extremely difficult conditions.

Thu, Apr 24, 1:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Death Toll Rises

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 50 Palestinians dead and 152 injured were transferred to hospitals in the past 24 hours. The total number of martyrs has risen to 51,355 and the injured to 117,248 since October 7, 2023. Since March 18, there have been 1,978 martyrs and 5,207 injured.

Thu, Apr 24, 1:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Special Forces of Israeli Army Infiltrate Balata Camp Near Nablus

AL-JAZEERA: Special forces from the Israeli army infiltrated the Balata camp, east of the city of Nablus.

Thu, Apr 24, 1:06 PM (Palestine Time)

10 Killed and Several Injured in Israeli Bombing of Jabaliya al-Balad Market

AL-JAZEERA: Ten people were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombing of a police center in the Jabaliya al-Balad market in the northern Gaza Strip.

Thu, Apr 24, 1:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Building Collapses on Givati Brigade Soldiers in Rafah

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 14 reported that a building collapsed on soldiers from the Givati Brigade in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, noting that all of them were rescued.

Thu, Apr 24, 1:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Injured in Bombing of Police Center in Jabaliya al-Balad Market

AL-JAZEERA: Injuries were reported in an Israeli bombing of a police center in the Jabalia al-Balad market in the northern Gaza Strip.

Thu, Apr 24, 1:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Loss of Weapons from Israeli Military Post Near Lebanon

ISRAELI MEDIA: Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that the Israeli army has opened an investigation after the loss of weapons from a military post near the border with Lebanon.

Thu, Apr 24, 1:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Protests at Yale University Against Ben-Gvir Visit

CNN: CNN reported a Yale University spokesperson as saying that hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered at the university to protest the visit of Internal Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Thu, Apr 24, 1:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Girl Killed after Israeli Helicopter Shells Tent Housing Displaced Persons in Al-Mawasi

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian girl was killed after an Israeli helicopter shelled a tent housing displaced persons in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Thu, Apr 24, 1:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Six Killed in Israeli Bombing of House in Sheikh Radwan Neighborhood

AL-JAZEERA: Six Palestinians, including a woman and four children, were killed in an Israeli bombing of a house in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, northern Gaza City.

Thu, Apr 24, 1:06 PM (Palestine Time)

US Aggression on Sana'a with a Series of Raids

YEMENI MEDIA: Yemeni media reported US aggression on Sana’a with a series of raids.

Thu, Apr 24, 1:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Storm Nablus City in Northern West Bank

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces stormed the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank.

Thu, Apr 24, 1:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raid on House in Qizan al-Najjar Area, South of Khan Yunis City

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli raid on a house in the Qizan al-Najjar area, south of Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Thu, Apr 24, 1:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Three Killed in Israeli Bombing of House in Khan Yunis Camp

AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed as a result of an Israeli air strike on a house in the Khan Younis camp in the southern Gaza Strip.

Thu, Apr 24, 1:06 PM (Palestine Time)

US Aggression with Several Raids on Saada Governorate

YEMENI MEDIA: US aggression with several raids on Saada Governorate.

Thu, Apr 24, 12:01 AM (Palestine Time)

Journalist Martyred in Bombing of His Tent in Deir al-Balah

AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): Al-Aqsa Radio journalist Saeed Abu Hasanein, his wife, and his daughter were killed in a bombing that targeted their tent in Deir al-Balah.

*