LIVE BLOG: Medical Supplies in Gaza Exhausted | Jabaliya Al-Balad Market Bombed – Day 566

The Director of Medical Relief in Gaza told Al Jazeera that the occupation is deliberately causing mass injuries, and that medical teams are working under extremely difficult conditions, with medical supplies now completely exhausted.
At least ten people were killed and others wounded in an Israeli bombing that targeted a police center in the Jabaliya al-Balad market, in the northern Gaza Strip.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 51,355 Palestinians and injured 117,248 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
44 Killed in Gaza
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 44 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip since dawn today, 31 of them in Gaza City and the northern Strip.
Sniper Operations and Rocket Launch Against Israeli Force in Northern Gaza Strip
ISRAELI MEDIA: the security incident in the northern Gaza Strip involved sniper operations and the firing of an anti-tank missile at an Israeli force. The websites added that the Israeli Air Force intensified its bombing of northern Gaza in an attempt to evacuate the wounded soldiers.
Israeli Soldier Killed and Others Injured in Gaza
ISRAELI MEDIA: At least one soldier was killed and a number of soldiers were injured in a rocket attack that targeted them in Gaza.
Fierce Battles Now Raging in Northern Gaza Strip
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 reported that fierce battles are currently raging in the northern Gaza Strip. It also indicated that residents of the Gaza envelope are reporting extensive movements of the Air Force.
Serious 'Security Incident' in Gaza
ISRAELI MEDIA: Military helicopters began transferring injured soldiers from the Gaza Strip following a report of a “serious incident”. They added that the incident involves the Artillery Brigade and Division 36.
Israeli Artillery Shelling of Al-Tuffah Neighborhood East of Gaza City
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israel is shelling the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, with artillery.
Israeli Special Forces Shoot Young Palestinian South of Tulkarm
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli special forces shot a young Palestinian man at the Kafr Sur roundabout, south of Tulkarm.
Spain Unilaterally Decides to Terminate Ammunition Purchase Contract with Israeli Company
AL-JAZEERA: Spain has unilaterally decided to terminate a contract to purchase ammunition from an Israeli company. 2 For its part, the Spanish government said it is legally studying the potential repercussions of terminating the contract with the Israeli company and indicated that it will not grant import licenses for Israeli ammunition for reasons of public interest.
Al-Quds Brigades Fighters Target Israeli Infantry Force in Balata
AL-QUDS BRIGADES – NABLUS BATTALION: Our fighters in the Balata Company targeted a Zionist infantry force with gunfire and they continue to confront on several axes.
Al-Durra Children's Hospital in Eastern Gaza City Out of Service
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: Al-Durra Children’s Hospital in eastern Gaza City is out of service. The hospital sustained significant damage after being targeted two days ago, and 37 hospitals in the Gaza Strip are now out of service.
Gaza Medical Relief Director: We Have Exhausted All Medical Supplies in Storage
AL-JAZEERA: The Director of Medical Relief in Gaza told Al Jazeera that the occupation is deliberately causing many injuries and they are working under extremely difficult conditions.
Gaza Death Toll Rises
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 50 Palestinians dead and 152 injured were transferred to hospitals in the past 24 hours. The total number of martyrs has risen to 51,355 and the injured to 117,248 since October 7, 2023. Since March 18, there have been 1,978 martyrs and 5,207 injured.
Special Forces of Israeli Army Infiltrate Balata Camp Near Nablus
AL-JAZEERA: Special forces from the Israeli army infiltrated the Balata camp, east of the city of Nablus.
10 Killed and Several Injured in Israeli Bombing of Jabaliya al-Balad Market
AL-JAZEERA: Ten people were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombing of a police center in the Jabaliya al-Balad market in the northern Gaza Strip.
Building Collapses on Givati Brigade Soldiers in Rafah
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 14 reported that a building collapsed on soldiers from the Givati Brigade in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, noting that all of them were rescued.
Injured in Bombing of Police Center in Jabaliya al-Balad Market
AL-JAZEERA: Injuries were reported in an Israeli bombing of a police center in the Jabalia al-Balad market in the northern Gaza Strip.
Loss of Weapons from Israeli Military Post Near Lebanon
ISRAELI MEDIA: Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that the Israeli army has opened an investigation after the loss of weapons from a military post near the border with Lebanon.
Protests at Yale University Against Ben-Gvir Visit
CNN: CNN reported a Yale University spokesperson as saying that hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered at the university to protest the visit of Internal Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.
Girl Killed after Israeli Helicopter Shells Tent Housing Displaced Persons in Al-Mawasi
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian girl was killed after an Israeli helicopter shelled a tent housing displaced persons in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
Six Killed in Israeli Bombing of House in Sheikh Radwan Neighborhood
AL-JAZEERA: Six Palestinians, including a woman and four children, were killed in an Israeli bombing of a house in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, northern Gaza City.
US Aggression on Sana'a with a Series of Raids
YEMENI MEDIA: Yemeni media reported US aggression on Sana’a with a series of raids.
Israeli Forces Storm Nablus City in Northern West Bank
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces stormed the city of Nablus in the northern West Bank.
Israeli Raid on House in Qizan al-Najjar Area, South of Khan Yunis City
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli raid on a house in the Qizan al-Najjar area, south of Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip.
Three Killed in Israeli Bombing of House in Khan Yunis Camp
AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed as a result of an Israeli air strike on a house in the Khan Younis camp in the southern Gaza Strip.
US Aggression with Several Raids on Saada Governorate
YEMENI MEDIA: US aggression with several raids on Saada Governorate.
Journalist Martyred in Bombing of His Tent in Deir al-Balah
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): Al-Aqsa Radio journalist Saeed Abu Hasanein, his wife, and his daughter were killed in a bombing that targeted their tent in Deir al-Balah.
