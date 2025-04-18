HAMAS STATEMENT:

We condemn the American air aggression that targeted the Ras Issa oil port in Al-Hudaydah Governorate in Yemen.

The American aggression is a flagrant violation of Yemeni sovereignty and constitutes a full-fledged war crime.

The American aggression against the Yemeni people is an extension of the war of genocide that our people are subjected to in the Gaza Strip.

We condemn the World Food Program’s suspension of food shipments to areas targeted by airstrikes in Yemen.

We condemn the international silence regarding the aggression against the Yemeni people, who are paying the price for adhering to their principles and supporting the Palestinian cause.