A ballistic missile was launched from Yemen toward Israel, triggering sirens across central Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.
Meanwhile, according to a new poll published by the Israeli newspaper Maariv, 62 percent of Israelis say they want the war to end.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 51,065 Palestinians and injured 116,505 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
34 Killed in Gaza
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 34 Palestinians were killed in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on various areas in the Gaza Strip since dawn today.
Al-Qassam Brigades Detonate Explosives on Israeli Bulldozers in Khan Yunis
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES:
Our fighters detonated 3 explosives on two Israeli military bulldozers on Wednesday in the Qizan al-Najjar area, south of Khan Yunis.
Our fighters have inflicted casualties, both killed and wounded, on an Israeli force on Wednesday after luring them into a booby-trapped tunnel in Qizan al-Najjar, Khan Younis.
Four Injured in Bombing of Al-Maghazi Camp
AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians were injured in Israeli artillery shelling of the Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Hamas Condemns US Aggression Against Yemen
HAMAS STATEMENT:
We condemn the American air aggression that targeted the Ras Issa oil port in Al-Hudaydah Governorate in Yemen.
The American aggression is a flagrant violation of Yemeni sovereignty and constitutes a full-fledged war crime.
The American aggression against the Yemeni people is an extension of the war of genocide that our people are subjected to in the Gaza Strip.
We condemn the World Food Program’s suspension of food shipments to areas targeted by airstrikes in Yemen.
We condemn the international silence regarding the aggression against the Yemeni people, who are paying the price for adhering to their principles and supporting the Palestinian cause.
Injuries in Bombing Central Khan Younis
AL-JAZEERA: Several Palestinians were injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted the Batn al-Samin area in the center of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.
Israeli Army Admits Fault after Rocket Launch From Yemen
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The army acknowledged a fault this morning in the notification from the Home Front Command after a rocket was launched from Yemen.
A ballistic missile was launched from Yemen toward Israel, triggering sirens across central Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.
Israeli Helicopter Opens Fire on Gaza City
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli helicopter opened fire on the eastern areas of Gaza City.
Sirens Sound in Central Israel
ISRAELI MEDIA: Missile sirens ring repeatedly across central Israel, including Tel Aviv, following the launch of a missile from Yemen.
No Aid Entered Gaza Since March 2
UNRWA:
No aid and humanitarian supplies have entered the Gaza Strip since March 2.
UN estimates indicate that nearly 420,000 people have been displaced again since the collapse of the ceasefire.
Approximately 69% of the population of the Gaza Strip are subject to active displacement orders.
The resumption of bombing and the difficulty of accessing humanitarian supplies are affecting the ability to meet the needs of Gaza’s population.
New Poll: 62% of Israeli Opposition Voters Oppose Continuing the War
MAARIV: A poll concluded that 62% of Israeli opposition voters oppose continuing the war in Gaza and support the release of captives and an end to the war.
Canadian PM: We Need an Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza
CANADIAN PM MARK CARNEY:
We need an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and more humanitarian aid for Gaza.
We need to reach a lasting two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians.
Trump Administration Ordered Gaza-Related Social Media Vetting for Visa Applicants
REUTERS (citing internal memo): President Donald Trump’s administration ordered Gaza-related vetting of social media accounts for visa applicants. It indicated that the vetting would include those seeking a US visa who had visited Gaza from January 2007 onwards.
Killed and Injured in Raid Targeting House in Khan Younis
AL-JAZEERA: 13 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli raid that targeted two houses south of Bani Suhaila town in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.
17 Martyrs and Dozens Injured in Bombing of Ras Issa Port in Yemen
YEMENI MEDIA: 17 workers and employees were killed and dozens injured in the American aggression on Ras Issa port in Al-Hodeidah Governorate, noting that attacks on the port have resumed again.
Five Killed, Other Injured in Bombing of House in Tel al-Zaatar
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Five people, including two children and a woman, were martyred, and others were injured as a result of an Israeli bombing of a house in Tel al-Zaatar, northern Gaza Strip.
JVP: We Demand Washington Immediately End Funding for Israeli Military
JEWISH VOICE FOR PEACE:
We demand an immediate end to all US funding for the Israeli military.
The government facilitated genocide in Gaza by sending weapons to Israel.
The Israeli army brutally burned 12 Palestinians alive in the Al-Mawasi tents.
We hold the governments of Israel and the United States responsible for the killing of more than 60,000 people.
We hold Israel and the United States responsible for the siege and starvation of the residents of Gaza.
Deaths and Injuries in US Airstrikes on Al-Hudaydah
ANSARALLAH: A number of Yemenis were killed and injured in US airstrikes on Ras Issa port in Al-Hodeidah, western Yemen.
UNICEF DIRECTOR: Past 24 Hours Deadly for Gaza's Children
UNICEF:
The past 24 hours have been deadly for the children of Gaza.
Reports of 15 children killed in airstrikes on tents in Gaza, including a child with a disability who burned to death.
Two Killed by Occupation Fire Near Osarin Town
PALESTINIAN MINISTRY OF HEALTH: Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli occupation fire near the town of Osarin, south of Nablus, in the West Bank.
US Vs. Ansarallah: Will Trump Launch A Ground War in Yemen for Israel?
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: The planned US-backed offensive on Yemen’s Hodeidah port is driven not by concerns over international shipping, but by Israeli interests.
Robert Inlakesh argues that both the Trump and Biden administrations have waged costly campaigns against Yemen to pressure the Sana’a government for its support of Gaza.
US Vs. Ansarallah: Will Trump Launch A Ground War in Yemen for Israel?
Smotrich Calls for Full Occupation of Gaza
SMOTRICH: The time has come “to open the gates of hell on Hamas, fully occupy the Gaza Strip, destroy Hamas, and implement the Trump plan.”
Al-Hayya: Hamas Ready to Begin Comprehensive Package Negotiations
TOP HAMAS OFFICIAL AL-HAYYA:
We agreed to the mediators’ proposal at the end of Ramadan, despite our conviction that Netanyahu insists on continuing the war to protect his political future.
Netanyahu responded to the mediators’ proposal with a proposal containing impossible conditions that would not lead to a cessation of the war or withdrawal from Gaza.
We affirm our readiness to immediately begin comprehensive package negotiations.
New US Airstrikes on Yemen
YEMENI MEDIA: US aggression continues, with two airstrikes on the Al-Sama’a area in the Arhab district of Sana’a Governorate.
