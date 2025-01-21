LIVE BLOG: More Bodies Recovered under Rubble | Hamas Confirms Second Phase of Exchange – Day 473

On the third day of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, Gaza’s Civil Defense reported that the number of bodies recovered from under the rubble in Rafah has risen to 137 since the truce began.
Meanwhile, the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas confirmed that the second phase of the prisoner exchange is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 25.
According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 46,876 Palestinians have been killed, and 110,642 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Israeli Army: Warning Against Approaching Forces in Gaza
ISRAELI ARMY:
Movement from southern Gaza to the north or near Netzarim Road is dangerous due to ongoing operations.
If Hamas adheres to the agreement, Gaza residents may return to the north starting next week.
Approaching the Rafah Crossing area, the Philadelphi Route, or military zones is highly dangerous.
Fishing, swimming, and diving in Gaza’s coastal waters are prohibited due to significant risks.
Israeli Media: Father of Israeli Captive Meets ICC Prosecutor
KAN:
The father of captured Israeli soldier Nimrod Cohen is set to meet with the International Criminal Court prosecutor.
He aims to push for the arrest of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to support a prisoner exchange and maintain the ceasefire.
Smotrich and Ben Gvir Praise Trump’s Decision on Settler Sanctions
ISRAELI MINISTERS: Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir thanked Trump for lifting sanctions on settlers, calling it a “historic correction.”
Gaza Civil Defense: 66 Bodies Recovered from Rubble
GAZA’S CIVIL DEFENSE: Gaza’s Civil Defense recovered the remains of 66 individuals from destroyed homes in northern and southern Gaza on Monday.
50 bodies have been recovered from the rubble of destroyed homes in Rafah and brought to the morgue at Nasser Medical Complex following the recent withdrawal of Zionist forces.
The number of Palestinians slaughtered in the #GazaHololaust is much higher than the official number. pic.twitter.com/spJF4HiLl4
— Seyed Mohammad Marandi (@s_m_marandi) January 21, 2025
1 Million Displaced Gazans Await Return
AL-JAZEERA:
Under the ceasefire, 1 million displaced Gazans are set to return north on foot by the seventh day of the agreement.
By the 22nd day, vehicles will be permitted but subject to inspection. Families eagerly anticipate returning to their devastated homes.
FIRST SUNSET WITHOUT BOMBING IN GAZA! pic.twitter.com/5U7V50ufiw
— Muhammad Smiry 🇵🇸 (@MuhammadSmiry) January 19, 2025
Trump Envoy: Gaza Agreement Difficult to Implement
CHANNEL 12:
Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, acknowledged the challenges of implementing the Gaza ceasefire.
He highlighted the importance of the Philadelphi Route for Egypt and Gaza but noted security concerns remain unresolved.
Trump: Uncertain About Sustaining Gaza Ceasefire
WASHINGTON POST: President Trump expressed doubt about maintaining the Gaza ceasefire, saying, “I’m not confident we can keep this agreement.”
