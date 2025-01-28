LIVE BLOG: More Bodies Retrieved in Gaza | Khamenei: Gaza Forced Israel to Surrender – Day 480

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported retrieving ten decomposed bodies in Gaza while UNRWA pledged to continue its operations in the Strip.
Meanwhile, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei stated that Gaza has forced heavily armed, US-backed Israel, to surrender.
UNRWA: Committed to Aid and Staying in Gaza
UNRWA COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR: UNRWA plans to remain in Gaza and provide aid until it becomes impossible.
Gaza Migration Plans are Just Ideas - Israeli Media
ISRAEL HAYOM, QUOTING A POLITICAL SOURCE:
Encouraging Gaza residents to migrate was discussed by the strategic affairs minister with Trump after his election victory. All talk about encouraging migration is just an idea under consideration.
10 Decomposed Bodies Retrieved in Gaza
PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: Our teams retrieved 10 decomposed bodies yesterday from various locations along Gaza’s Rashid Street.
Over 15,000 Israeli Soldiers Injured in the War
ISRAELI DEFENSE MINISTRY: Our rehabilitation division has cared for over 15,000 injured soldiers since the war began. By August, 72,056 disabled Israeli soldiers, including 10,000 added during the Gaza war, received treatment for mental and psychological trauma.
Lapid: Government Incapable of Managing the State
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO (citing Yair Lapid): The government is incapable of managing the state, but we’ll provide a safety net to complete the prisoner exchange deal.
Israeli Army: Forces Deployed Gradually in South Lebanon
ISRAELI ARMY: The deployment of forces in south Lebanon is gradual and delayed in some sectors.
Abandoning Netzarim Axis Crushes Settlement Hopes
ISRAELI MEDIA:
Images of thousands of Palestinians returning to northern Gaza via the Netzarim axis sparked widespread reactions.
Far-right leader Itamar Ben Gvir called it a victory image for Hamas.
Emotional Reunions in Northern Gaza After Ceasefire
GAZA GOVERNMENT INFORMATION OFFICE:
300,000 displaced Palestinians returned north after the ceasefire agreement.
Heartwarming footage captured emotional reunions of families.
Never before have we truly "returned." Never before have Palestinian refugees from Gaza moved north.
Never before have we truly "returned." Never before have Palestinian refugees from Gaza moved north.

Today, we witness the unimaginable: a million Palestinians—wounded, resilient, and carrying four generations of pain—heading north, waving flags, chanting, and smiling through…
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 27, 2025
Israeli Bulldozers Demolish Al-Alimi Roundabout in Tulkarm
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli bulldozers demolished parts of Al-Alimi Roundabout and court steps in Tulkarm early Tuesday.
Fierce Clashes in Tulkarm Camp
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters, along with other brigades, ambushed Israeli forces infiltrating Tulkarm Camp, inflicting confirmed casualties.
A large explosive device was detonated targeting an Israeli vehicle in Tulkarem camp.
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 28, 2025
Israeli Forces Raid Nablus
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces raided multiple Nablus neighborhoods early Tuesday, arresting several residents.
Khamenei: Gaza Forced the Zionist Entity to Surrender
IRANIAN LEADER ALI KHAMENEI:
Gaza has forced the heavily armed Zionist entity, fully supported by the US, to surrender.
Enemies and allies believed Hezbollah was finished, but it proved otherwise and managed to confront the Zionist entity.
