LIVE BLOG: More Bodies Retrieved in Gaza | Khamenei: Gaza Forced Israel to Surrender – Day 480

Palestinian displaced returned to their destroyed homes in northern Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported retrieving ten decomposed bodies in Gaza while UNRWA pledged to continue its operations in the Strip. 

Meanwhile, Iranian Supreme Leader  Ali Khamenei stated that Gaza has forced heavily armed, US-backed Israel, to surrender.

Tue, Jan 28, 11:43 AM (Palestine Time)

UNRWA: Committed to Aid and Staying in Gaza

UNRWA COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR: UNRWA plans to remain in Gaza and provide aid until it becomes impossible.

Tue, Jan 28, 11:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Migration Plans are Just Ideas - Israeli Media

ISRAEL HAYOM, QUOTING A POLITICAL SOURCE:
Encouraging Gaza residents to migrate was discussed by the strategic affairs minister with Trump after his election victory. All talk about encouraging migration is just an idea under consideration.

Tue, Jan 28, 11:43 AM (Palestine Time)

10 Decomposed Bodies Retrieved in Gaza

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: Our teams retrieved 10 decomposed bodies yesterday from various locations along Gaza’s Rashid Street.

Tue, Jan 28, 11:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Over 15,000 Israeli Soldiers Injured in the War

ISRAELI DEFENSE MINISTRY: Our rehabilitation division has cared for over 15,000 injured soldiers since the war began. By August, 72,056 disabled Israeli soldiers, including 10,000 added during the Gaza war, received treatment for mental and psychological trauma.

Tue, Jan 28, 11:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Lapid: Government Incapable of Managing the State

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO (citing Yair Lapid): The government is incapable of managing the state, but we’ll provide a safety net to complete the prisoner exchange deal.

Tue, Jan 28, 11:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army: Forces Deployed Gradually in South Lebanon

ISRAELI ARMY: The deployment of forces in south Lebanon is gradual and delayed in some sectors.

Tue, Jan 28, 11:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Abandoning Netzarim Axis Crushes Settlement Hopes

ISRAELI MEDIA:

Images of thousands of Palestinians returning to northern Gaza via the Netzarim axis sparked widespread reactions.

Far-right leader Itamar Ben Gvir called it a victory image for Hamas.

Tue, Jan 28, 11:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Emotional Reunions in Northern Gaza After Ceasefire

GAZA GOVERNMENT INFORMATION OFFICE:

300,000 displaced Palestinians returned north after the ceasefire agreement.

Heartwarming footage captured emotional reunions of families.

Tue, Jan 28, 11:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Bulldozers Demolish Al-Alimi Roundabout in Tulkarm

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli bulldozers demolished parts of Al-Alimi Roundabout and court steps in Tulkarm early Tuesday.

Tue, Jan 28, 11:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Fierce Clashes in Tulkarm Camp

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters, along with other brigades, ambushed Israeli forces infiltrating Tulkarm Camp, inflicting confirmed casualties.

Tue, Jan 28, 11:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Raid Nablus

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces raided multiple Nablus neighborhoods early Tuesday, arresting several residents.

Tue, Jan 28, 11:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Khamenei: Gaza Forced the Zionist Entity to Surrender

IRANIAN LEADER ALI KHAMENEI:

Gaza has forced the heavily armed Zionist entity, fully supported by the US, to surrender.

Enemies and allies believed Hezbollah was finished, but it proved otherwise and managed to confront the Zionist entity.

 

