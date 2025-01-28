LIVE BLOG: More Bodies Retrieved in Gaza | Khamenei: Gaza Forced Israel to Surrender – Day 480

GAZA GOVERNMENT INFORMATION OFFICE:

Never before have we truly "returned." Never before have Palestinian refugees from Gaza moved north.

Today, we witness the unimaginable: a million Palestinians—wounded, resilient, and carrying four generations of pain—heading north, waving flags, chanting, and smiling through… pic.twitter.com/n5R7pYwYVp

— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 27, 2025