LIVE BLOG: 'Most Severe Bombardment since WWII' | Central Gaza under Fire – Day 420

November 29, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) said in a statement that since October 2023, Gaza has been witnessing the most intense bombing targeting civilians since World War II.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces continued to carry out massacres in the Strip, especially in central Gaza, killing and wounding scores of Palestinians.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,330 Palestinians have been killed, and 104,933 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Fri, Nov 29, 3:17 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Qassam Brigades Claims Responsibility for Ariel Operation

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We claim responsibility for the shooting near the Ariel settlement in the West Bank. We mourn for our great people the martyr Qassam fighter Samer Hussein, who carried out the heroic operation near Ariel.

Fri, Nov 29, 3:17 PM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Beit Lahia

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the Beit Lahia project, in northern Gaza.

Fri, Nov 29, 1:47 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army: No Second Gunman in Ariel Operation

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli military has retracted its initial assessment of the shooting near the West Bank settlement of Ariel, saying sweeps showed there was no second gunman as previously believed.

Fri, Nov 29, 1:47 PM (Palestine Time)

Soldiers among Wounded in Ariel Operation

ISRAELI MEDIA: There were wounded soldiers from the Israeli army among those injured in the shooting attack near the Ariel settlement in the West Bank.

Fri, Nov 29, 1:47 PM (Palestine Time)

Five Injured in Shooting Operation near Ariel

ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICE: Nine Israelis were injured, two of them seriously, in a shooting operation near the settlement of Ariel, and announced the killing of the perpetrator of the operation.

Fri, Nov 29, 1:47 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Quds Brigades Target Israel's Supply Line in Jabaliya

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters, along with the Al-Qassam Brigades, bombed the Israeli occupation forces’ supply line east of Jabalia with heavy mortar shells.

Fri, Nov 29, 1:47 PM (Palestine Time)

Head of Intensive Care Department Killed

AL-JAZEERA: The head of the intensive care department at Kamal Adwan Hospital was killed in an Israeli bombardment in the northern Gaza Strip.

Fri, Nov 29, 1:47 PM (Palestine Time)

Dutch Supreme Court: Stop Export F-35 Spare Parts to Israel

DUTCH SUPREME COURT:

Halting the export of F-35 spare parts to Israel is based on the risk of a violation of international law in Gaza.

The government claimed that defense policy and arms exports fall within its broad powers, which we reject.

Fri, Nov 29, 1:47 PM (Palestine Time)

Spain Reiterates It Does Not Sell Weapons to Israel

SPANISH FM:

We do not sell weapons to Israel and the Middle East does not need weapons but peace.

We do not allow ships carrying weapons to Israel to dock in our ports.

Fri, Nov 29, 1:47 PM (Palestine Time)

Ordered against Return of Northern Settlers Still in Effect

ISRAELI ARMY: Orders not to return residents of open areas in the north of the Western Galilee and the Upper Galilee are still in effect.

Fri, Nov 29, 10:06 AM (Palestine Time)

Most Severe Bombardment since WWII

UNRWA: Since October 2023, the Gaza Strip has been witnessing the most intense bombing targeting civilians since World War II.

Fri, Nov 29, 10:06 AM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Civil Defense Cannot Provide Ambulance Services

CIVIL DEFENSE SPOKESMAN IN GAZA:

Israel prevented our crews from carrying out their work in northern Gaza.

We cannot provide ambulance services to citizens due to the occupation’s targeting.

Fri, Nov 29, 10:06 AM (Palestine Time)

Three Killed in Gaza City

QNN: Three people were killed and others injured in an Israeli bombardment of Palestinians near the Industrial Junction, west of Gaza City.

Fri, Nov 29, 10:06 AM (Palestine Time)

WHO Warns of Severe Shortage of Basic Materials

WHO: The Gaza Strip, especially its northern part, is suffering from a severe shortage of medicines, food, fuel and shelter, calling on the Israeli entity to allow more aid to enter and facilitate humanitarian operations in the Strip.

Fri, Nov 29, 10:06 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Nuseirat

AL-JAZEERA: Five Palestinians were killed and others were injured, following an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the middle of the Nuseirat camp in the Gaza Strip.

Fri, Nov 29, 10:06 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Gaza City

AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians, including two women and a child, were killed and a number of others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted two homes in Gaza City.

Fri, Nov 29, 10:06 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Targets Deir Al-Balah

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was injured when an Israeli helicopter bombed a beach resort west of Deir al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip.

Fri, Nov 29, 10:06 AM (Palestine Time)

Wounded in Nuseirat

QNN: Two Palestinians were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

