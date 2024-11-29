LIVE BLOG: ‘Most Severe Bombardment since WWII’ | Central Gaza under Fire – Day 420

The United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) said in a statement that since October 2023, Gaza has been witnessing the most intense bombing targeting civilians since World War II.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces continued to carry out massacres in the Strip, especially in central Gaza, killing and wounding scores of Palestinians.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,330 Palestinians have been killed, and 104,933 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Click here for previous blogs.
Al-Qassam Brigades Claims Responsibility for Ariel Operation
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We claim responsibility for the shooting near the Ariel settlement in the West Bank. We mourn for our great people the martyr Qassam fighter Samer Hussein, who carried out the heroic operation near Ariel.
Killed, Wounded in Beit Lahia
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the Beit Lahia project, in northern Gaza.
Israeli Army: No Second Gunman in Ariel Operation
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli military has retracted its initial assessment of the shooting near the West Bank settlement of Ariel, saying sweeps showed there was no second gunman as previously believed.
Soldiers among Wounded in Ariel Operation
ISRAELI MEDIA: There were wounded soldiers from the Israeli army among those injured in the shooting attack near the Ariel settlement in the West Bank.
عاجل| مصادر عبرية: جنود جرحى من بين مصابي عملية إطلاق النار قرب مستوطنة أرئيل قرب سلفيت بالضفة الغربية. pic.twitter.com/o2aECB93am
— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) November 29, 2024
Five Injured in Shooting Operation near Ariel
ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICE: Nine Israelis were injured, two of them seriously, in a shooting operation near the settlement of Ariel, and announced the killing of the perpetrator of the operation.
ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICE: Nine Israelis were injured, two of them seriously, in a shooting operation near the settlement of Ariel, and announced the killing of the perpetrator of the operation. pic.twitter.com/CY2nNvXFKL
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 29, 2024
Al-Quds Brigades Target Israel's Supply Line in Jabaliya
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters, along with the Al-Qassam Brigades, bombed the Israeli occupation forces’ supply line east of Jabalia with heavy mortar shells.
Head of Intensive Care Department Killed
AL-JAZEERA: The head of the intensive care department at Kamal Adwan Hospital was killed in an Israeli bombardment in the northern Gaza Strip.
Dutch Supreme Court: Stop Export F-35 Spare Parts to Israel
DUTCH SUPREME COURT:
Halting the export of F-35 spare parts to Israel is based on the risk of a violation of international law in Gaza.
The government claimed that defense policy and arms exports fall within its broad powers, which we reject.
Spain Reiterates It Does Not Sell Weapons to Israel
SPANISH FM:
We do not sell weapons to Israel and the Middle East does not need weapons but peace.
We do not allow ships carrying weapons to Israel to dock in our ports.
SPANISH FM:
We do not sell weapons to Israel and the Middle East does not need weapons but peace.
We do not allow ships carrying weapons to Israel to dock in our ports. pic.twitter.com/iANNX9MuIS
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 29, 2024
Ordered against Return of Northern Settlers Still in Effect
ISRAELI ARMY: Orders not to return residents of open areas in the north of the Western Galilee and the Upper Galilee are still in effect.
Most Severe Bombardment since WWII
UNRWA: Since October 2023, the Gaza Strip has been witnessing the most intense bombing targeting civilians since World War II.
UNRWA: Since October 2023, the Gaza Strip has been witnessing the most intense bombing targeting civilians since World War II. pic.twitter.com/Nv5MUH9AJl
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 29, 2024
Gaza Civil Defense Cannot Provide Ambulance Services
CIVIL DEFENSE SPOKESMAN IN GAZA:
Israel prevented our crews from carrying out their work in northern Gaza.
We cannot provide ambulance services to citizens due to the occupation’s targeting.
Three Killed in Gaza City
QNN: Three people were killed and others injured in an Israeli bombardment of Palestinians near the Industrial Junction, west of Gaza City.
تغطية صحفية| مراسلنا: شــهيدان وعدد من المصابين في قصف الاحتلال الذي استهدف فلسطينيين عند مفترق الصناعة غرب مدينة غزة. pic.twitter.com/RcvfbtbVii
— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) November 29, 2024
WHO Warns of Severe Shortage of Basic Materials
WHO: The Gaza Strip, especially its northern part, is suffering from a severe shortage of medicines, food, fuel and shelter, calling on the Israeli entity to allow more aid to enter and facilitate humanitarian operations in the Strip.
Killed, Wounded in Nuseirat
AL-JAZEERA: Five Palestinians were killed and others were injured, following an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the middle of the Nuseirat camp in the Gaza Strip.
Video shows the moment an ambulance crew was directly shot at by Israeli soldiers in Nuseirat, Gaza. Hours earlier, a group of journalists were reportedly targeted by an Israeli quadcopter in the same area. pic.twitter.com/Tbn6nNMANK
— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 28, 2024
Killed, Wounded in Gaza City
AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians, including two women and a child, were killed and a number of others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted two homes in Gaza City.
Israel Targets Deir Al-Balah
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was injured when an Israeli helicopter bombed a beach resort west of Deir al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip.
Wounded in Nuseirat
QNN: Two Palestinians were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
تغطية صحفية: إطلاق جيش الاحتلال والطائرات المسيرة النار على طواقم الإسعاف خلال محاولة انتشال الشــ ـهــ ــداء والإصابات شمال مخيم النصيرات وسط قطاع غزة pic.twitter.com/y9QZwMgUUD
— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) November 28, 2024
Be the first to comment