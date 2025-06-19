LIVE BLOG: Multiple Massacres in Gaza | Iran: Major Retaliation | Qassam: Three Merkavas – Day 622

US MEDIA: The New York Post reports that a source close to the White House indicates President Trump prefers to reach an agreement with Iran.

Trump appears more inclined to order limited strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow and Natanz. The two-week deadline set by Trump has provided an opportunity for diplomacy.

It was also noted that Witkoff and Araghchi have been in contact in recent days, though no meeting plans have been set yet.