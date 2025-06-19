LIVE BLOG: Multiple Massacres in Gaza | Iran: Major Retaliation | Qassam: Three Merkavas – Day 622

Massive damage in Tel Aviv following Iran's retaliatory attack. (Photo: video grab, via social media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The eighth day of the Iran-Israel war began with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard announcing a new wave of combined missile and drone strikes on military targets in Haifa and Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army continues to carry out massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 82 Palestinians since dawn on Thursday, including 22 people who were waiting for aid in central Gaza.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 55,493 and injured 129,320 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Fri, Jun 20, 1:50 AM (Palestine Time)

92 Palestinians Killed in Gaza since Thursday Dawn

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Gaza hospital sources report that 92 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli occupation forces since Thursday dawn, including 64 in Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip.

Fri, Jun 20, 1:46 AM (Palestine Time)

Iranian Air Defenses Down Israeli Drone South of Tehran

AL-MAYADEEN: Iranian air defenses have shot down an Israeli drone in the Kahrizak area, south of Tehran.

Fri, Jun 20, 1:33 AM (Palestine Time)

Fars News Agency: Reuters Report on Witkoff-Araghchi Phone Call is False

IRANIAN NEWS AGENCY: The report by Reuters regarding a phone call between Witkoff and Araghchi is unfounded.

Fri, Jun 20, 1:33 AM (Palestine Time)

Injuries Reported as Occupation Forces Fire on Aid Seekers South of Netzarim Axis

AL-MAYADEEN: Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in Occupied Palestine reports that several individuals have been injured after Israeli occupation forces opened fire on Palestinians waiting for aid south of the Netzarim axis in the central Gaza Strip.

Fri, Jun 20, 1:29 AM (Palestine Time)

Iran's Revolutionary Guard: Combat Drones Used for First Time

IRANIAN MEDIA: Mizan news agency reported that on Thursday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) utilized combat drones for the first time, attacking military infrastructure in Israel.

Fri, Jun 20, 1:28 AM (Palestine Time)

Britain Believes Washington Prefers Diplomatic Solution with Tehran

FT: The Financial Times, citing sources, reported:

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy will convey a message from Washington to Iran that the path to a diplomatic solution is still possible.

Britain’s impression after Lammy’s meeting with Rubio at the White House is that Washington prefers a diplomatic solution.

Fri, Jun 20, 1:27 AM (Palestine Time)

'Trump Leans Towards Deal with Iran, Limited Strikes Possible'

US MEDIA: The New York Post reports that a source close to the White House indicates President Trump prefers to reach an agreement with Iran.

Trump appears more inclined to order limited strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow and Natanz. The two-week deadline set by Trump has provided an opportunity for diplomacy.

It was also noted that Witkoff and Araghchi have been in contact in recent days, though no meeting plans have been set yet.

Fri, Jun 20, 1:25 AM (Palestine Time)

Iran Extends Flight Cancellations and Airspace Closure

IRANIAN MEDIA: Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization announced the extension of flight cancellations and the closure of the country’s airspace until 2:00 PM on Friday.

Fri, Jun 20, 1:21 AM (Palestine Time)

Three Explosions Heard in Eastern Tehran

IRANIAN MEDIA: Iran’s Fars News Agency reported that air defense systems were activated in central and eastern parts of Tehran. Nour News said three explosions were heard east of the capital.

Fri, Jun 20, 1:21 AM (Palestine Time)

UK to Convey US Diplomatic Message to Iran

FINANCIAL TIMES: The Financial Times, citing sources, reported that British Foreign Secretary David Lammy will convey a message from Washington to Tehran affirming that a diplomatic solution is still possible. London believes the US prefers diplomacy, based on Lammy’s recent White House meeting.

Fri, Jun 20, 1:21 AM (Palestine Time)

IRGC Confirms First Use of Armed Drones in Attacks on Israel

IRGC: The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps confirmed it used combat drones for the first time in Thursday’s attacks, targeting Israeli military infrastructure.

Fri, Jun 20, 1:21 AM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu Furious Over Katz’s Threats

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli officials told Channel 13 that Prime Minister Netanyahu was extremely angry at Defense Minister Katz’s remarks suggesting Israel could target Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei. The comments were not coordinated with Netanyahu and reflected ongoing tensions between their offices.

Israel vs. Iran: Who is Attacking Hospitals? A Healthcare War Crimes Fact-Check

Fri, Jun 20, 1:21 AM (Palestine Time)

Explosion Heard in Northern Tehran

ISNA: ISNA reported the sound of an explosion in northern Tehran.

Fri, Jun 20, 1:21 AM (Palestine Time)

‘Promise Kept’ Spokesman: Israeli Airspace Is Defenseless

IRNA: The spokesperson for Operation Promise Kept told Iran’s IRNA that Israeli airspace is no longer protected and that “no place is safe.”

Fri, Jun 20, 1:21 AM (Palestine Time)

Qassam Destroys Three Merkava Tanks, Al-Quds Shoots Down Advanced Drone

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Palestinian resistance groups announced on Thursday a series of military operations against the Israeli occupation army, including destroying tanks, downing an advanced drone, and mortar shelling in various areas of the Gaza Strip.

Fri, Jun 20, 12:22 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli President: Our Goal Is to Eliminate Iran’s Nuclear and Missile Programs

POLITICO: Israeli President said regime change in Iran is not Israel’s goal, but its removal would benefit the Iranian people. “Our primary objective is to eliminate Iran’s nuclear and missile programs,” he stated, adding that diplomacy remains an option.

Fri, Jun 20, 12:22 AM (Palestine Time)

Explosion at Norwegian Ambassador’s Residence in Tel Aviv

NORWEGIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY: Norway’s Foreign Ministry reported an explosion at the residence of its ambassador in Tel Aviv. No embassy staff were injured.

Fri, Jun 20, 12:22 AM (Palestine Time)

Iran: We Foiled Major Israeli Plot Against Araqchi

IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY: An adviser to Iran’s foreign minister said security agencies thwarted a major Israeli plot targeting Deputy FM Abbas Araqchi in Tehran a few days ago.

 

Fri, Jun 20, 12:22 AM (Palestine Time)

92 Palestinians Killed since Dawn in Gaza

AL-JAZEERA: Medical sources in Gaza reported that 92 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli occupation forces since Thursday morning, including 64 in Gaza City and the northern areas of the Strip.

Fri, Jun 20, 12:22 AM (Palestine Time)

Al-Quds Brigades: We Downed an Advanced Israeli Drone over Gaza

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters shot down an advanced Israeli military drone of the “Matrice 600” type east of Al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City.

Fri, Jun 20, 12:22 AM (Palestine Time)

‘Al-Waad Al-Sadiq’ Spokesman: Occupied Airspace Now Defenseless

IRNA: A spokesperson for the “Al-Waad Al-Sadiq” operation said Israeli-occupied airspace is now undefended and that “there is no longer any safe place.”

Fri, Jun 20, 12:22 AM (Palestine Time)

UNICEF: Alarming Rise in Child Malnutrition in Gaza

UNICEF: The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said child malnutrition in Gaza is increasing at alarming rates.

