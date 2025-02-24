LIVE BLOG: Negotiations Suspended as Israel Expands Its Operations in West Bank – Day 507

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Since the start of Israel’s devastating war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, school and university education has been completely disrupted, with students losing the 2023-2024 academic year and at risk of losing the next (2024-2025). The Ministry of Education announced on Sunday the gradual resumption of education in Gaza at dozens of educational points, despite widespread destruction of facilities and schools.

Despite the massive destruction caused by 16 months of Israeli genocide, students in northern Gaza have resumed classes, determined to continue their education amid the rubble. pic.twitter.com/QNQUwwHJ1A — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 23, 2025