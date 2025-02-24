LIVE BLOG: Negotiations Suspended as Israel Expands Its Operations in West Bank – Day 507

Massive destruction in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: via PalPost)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Hamas has suspended negotiations with Israel, demanding the release of Palestinian prisoners after Israel delayed the seventh batch of a prisoner exchange deal. 

Meanwhile, at least 120 homes have been completely destroyed in Jenin as Israel expands its operations in the occupied West Bank.

Mon, Feb 24, 9:45 AM (Palestine Time)

Jenin Municipality: Occupation Demolished 120 Homes Completely

JENIN MUNICIPALITY:

The occupation completely demolished 120 homes and partially destroyed dozens of homes and facilities inside Jenin camp.

The Israeli occupation continues widespread arrest campaigns in Jenin and surrounding villages.

Mon, Feb 24, 9:45 AM (Palestine Time)

Released Prisoner: I Survived Death by a Miracle

CHANNEL 12: Israeli Channel 12 quoted Eliya Cohen, who was released by Hamas, saying he miraculously survived after a tunnel he was held in collapsed following an Israeli airstrike.

Mon, Feb 24, 9:45 AM (Palestine Time)

Growing Disputes Between Security Chiefs and Netanyahu

ISRAELI MEDIA: Disputes are growing between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and security chiefs over the failures of October 7, 2023, and prisoner exchange negotiations.

Mon, Feb 24, 9:45 AM (Palestine Time)

Gradual Return to Education in Gaza

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Since the start of Israel’s devastating war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, school and university education has been completely disrupted, with students losing the 2023-2024 academic year and at risk of losing the next (2024-2025). The Ministry of Education announced on Sunday the gradual resumption of education in Gaza at dozens of educational points, despite widespread destruction of facilities and schools.

Mon, Feb 24, 9:45 AM (Palestine Time)

Witkoff: Rebuilding Gaza Will Take 15 Years

CBS: US Special Envoy to the Middle East Stephen Witkoff left the door open for Palestinians to return to Gaza, despite previous proposals by President Donald Trump to resettle them. “I’m not sure there’s a problem with people returning.” Witkoff stated that rebuilding devastated Gaza would take over 15 years, noting that previous assumptions of a 5-year timeline were flawed.

