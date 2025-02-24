LIVE BLOG: Negotiations Suspended as Israel Expands Its Operations in West Bank – Day 507

Hamas has suspended negotiations with Israel, demanding the release of Palestinian prisoners after Israel delayed the seventh batch of a prisoner exchange deal.
Meanwhile, at least 120 homes have been completely destroyed in Jenin as Israel expands its operations in the occupied West Bank.
Jenin Municipality: Occupation Demolished 120 Homes Completely
JENIN MUNICIPALITY:
The occupation completely demolished 120 homes and partially destroyed dozens of homes and facilities inside Jenin camp.
The Israeli occupation continues widespread arrest campaigns in Jenin and surrounding villages.
🚨 Jenin Municipality: Israeli forces have completely demolished 120 homes and partially destroyed dozens more inside Jenin camp.
Meanwhile, widespread arrest campaigns continue in Jenin and surrounding villages. The assault on Palestinian communities intensifies. #Jenin… pic.twitter.com/5NeEqRyBhV
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 24, 2025
Released Prisoner: I Survived Death by a Miracle
CHANNEL 12: Israeli Channel 12 quoted Eliya Cohen, who was released by Hamas, saying he miraculously survived after a tunnel he was held in collapsed following an Israeli airstrike.
Growing Disputes Between Security Chiefs and Netanyahu
ISRAELI MEDIA: Disputes are growing between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and security chiefs over the failures of October 7, 2023, and prisoner exchange negotiations.
Gradual Return to Education in Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Since the start of Israel’s devastating war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, school and university education has been completely disrupted, with students losing the 2023-2024 academic year and at risk of losing the next (2024-2025). The Ministry of Education announced on Sunday the gradual resumption of education in Gaza at dozens of educational points, despite widespread destruction of facilities and schools.
Despite the massive destruction caused by 16 months of Israeli genocide, students in northern Gaza have resumed classes, determined to continue their education amid the rubble. pic.twitter.com/QNQUwwHJ1A
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 23, 2025
Witkoff: Rebuilding Gaza Will Take 15 Years
CBS: US Special Envoy to the Middle East Stephen Witkoff left the door open for Palestinians to return to Gaza, despite previous proposals by President Donald Trump to resettle them. “I’m not sure there’s a problem with people returning.” Witkoff stated that rebuilding devastated Gaza would take over 15 years, noting that previous assumptions of a 5-year timeline were flawed.
