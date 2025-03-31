LIVE BLOG: Netanyahu Appoints New Shin Bet Chief | Massacres in Central Gaza – Day 542

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed Major General (Res.) Eli Sharbit as Shin Bet chief amid growing criticism, with Benny Gantz accusing him of dragging Israel into a constitutional crisis.
Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces continued massacres in Gaza while issuing an evacuation order for displaced Palestinians in the south of the Strip.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 50,357 Palestinians and injured 114,400 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Gaza Death Toll Rises
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY:
The Gaza Health Ministry reported 80 dead and 305 injured who were admitted to hospitals in the past 48 hours.
53 Palestinians were killed and 189 injured on the first day of Eid al-Fitr.
The total number of martyrs since October 7, 2023, has risen to 50,357, with 114,400 injured.
Three Killed in Israeli Strike on Abasan, Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians, including two children, were martyred in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the town of Abasan, east of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.
Police Corruption Investigators Heading to Netanyahu’s Office
ISRAELI MEDIA:
Israeli Channel 12 reports that investigators from the police’s crimes and corruption division are en route to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.
Sources said that Israel’s Attorney General has informed Netanyahu of a decision to summon him for open testimony at the request of the police.
Europe Calls for End to Gaza War and West Bank Settlements
EU COMMISSION: The European Commission urges the cessation of Israeli settlement expansion and military operations in the West Bank, calling for a break in the cycle of violence in Gaza.
Hamas Demands International Guarantees as Israeli Families Express Frustration
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Hamas demands international guarantees to prevent the renewal of the war in Gaza, while Israeli prisoner families express frustration over stalled negotiations, amid Israel’s ongoing military actions.
19 Killed in Gaza Since Early Morning from Israeli Airstrikes
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 19 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza since the early hours of today.
6 Palestinians Injured in Israeli Strike in Rafah
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Six Palestinians were injured by Israeli drone fire in the center of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.
UN Criticizes Israel for Killing Ambulance Crews in Rafah
UN OCHA: The UN condemns the Israeli killing of ambulance crews in Rafah, stating that medics should never be targeted. Survivors reported that Israeli forces killed the rescue teams, and it took five days to access the attack site.
11 Killed in Gaza Since Early Morning
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 11 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza since the early hours of today, the second day of Eid al-Fitr in the Strip.
Khamenei Strongly Rebukes US, Israel, Vows Resistance to External Aggression
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Khamenei warns the US and Israel of a strong response to their threats, reaffirming Iran’s rejection of foreign pressure and its commitment to resisting external interference.
Israeli Forces Storm Qalandiya Refugee Camp in Occupied Jerusalem
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli military forces stormed the Qalandiya refugee camp north of Jerusalem.
Israeli Forces Raid Bardala Village in Northern Jordan Valley
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces raided Bardala village in the northern Jordan Valley in preparation for demolitions.
Khamenei: Zionist Entity Committing Genocide in Gaza, May Attack Other Nations
STATEMENT (Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader):
-
The Zionist entity continues its genocide in Gaza.
-
It carries out the plans of those who took control of the region after World War II.
-
It massacred 20,000 children while so-called human rights defenders remain silent.
-
Uprooting the Zionist entity is a religious and moral duty.
-
If enemies attempt internal unrest, the Iranian people will respond as before.
-
The US and the Zionist entity threaten Iran but will face a strong response.
Gantz: Netanyahu Leading Israel Into a Constitutional Crisis
ISRAELI MEDIA: Benny Gantz said that Netanyahu continues his campaign against the judiciary, pushing Israel into a severe constitutional crisis.
Israel Faces ‘Constitutional Crisis’ as Netanyahu Appoints New Shin Bet Chief
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Netanyahu’s appointment of Eli Sharvit as Shin Bet chief, amid petitions and opposition, threatens to escalate Israel’s ongoing constitutional crisis.
Liberman: Sharvit’s Appointment Raises Many Questions
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli opposition politician Avigdor Lieberman said that Sharvit was an excellent commander but lacks intelligence experience. His appointment, years after leaving military service, raises serious questions.
Likud Pressures Netanyahu Over Sharvit Appointment
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Eli Sharvit, whom Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed as head of the Shin Bet, will step down from his role in the October 7 investigation team once he assumes his new position.
ISRAEL’S CHANNEL 12: Netanyahu was aware that Sharvit had participated in protests and signed petitions against the judicial overhaul. Likud members are pressuring him over this appointment.
Israeli Forces Storm Bardala Village in the Northern Jordan Valley
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces have raided Bardala village in the northern Jordan Valley in preparation for demolition operations.
Two Killed, Others Injured in Israeli Strike on Jabaliya
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli attack on eastern Jabaliya, northern Gaza, has killed two Palestinians and wounded several others.
🚨 Israeli war crimes exposed in Rafah 🚨
🚨 Israeli war crimes exposed in Rafah 🚨

The Red Crescent has confirmed that 14 medics and humanitarian workers were killed in an Israeli attack. Satellite images show rescue vehicles destroyed and buried.
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 30, 2025
Two Killed, Others Injured in Central Gaza Strike
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli airstrike on the al-Zawaida area and al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza has killed two Palestinians and injured others.
Israeli Army Warns Rafah Residents to Evacuate before Attack
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army has issued evacuation warnings to Palestinians in Rafah and parts of eastern Khan Yunis, signaling an imminent military operation.
Civil defense teams and residents rescue a family after the occupation bombs their home in Khan Yunis.
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 31, 2025
UNRWA: West Bank Displacement at Unprecedented Levels since 1967
STATEMENT (UNRWA West Bank Director):
-
Displacement in the West Bank is at its highest level since the start of the Israeli occupation in 1967.
-
New Israeli laws are undermining UNRWA’s operations.
-
Israeli forces prohibit direct communication with UNRWA during military raids.
-
UNRWA staff continue to face harassment at checkpoints.
Israeli Forces Carry Out Detention Campaign in Qabatiya, South of Jenin
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces are conducting raids and arrests in multiple neighborhoods of Qabatiya, south of Jenin, in the occupied West Bank.
Israeli Tanks Shell al-Bureij Refugee Camp in Central Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli tanks have fired heavily on areas in al-Bureij refugee camp, central Gaza.
Israeli Artillery Bombards Nuseirat Refugee Camp in Central Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces have shelled areas in northern Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza.
Land Day is commemorated by Palestinians on March 30th each year as a powerful reminder of their ongoing resistance to Israeli oppression. The day marks the 1976 general strike and uprisings against Israeli land confiscations in the 1948 territories.
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 30, 2025
Netanyahu Appoints New Shin Bet Chief
STATEMENT (The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu):
“The Prime Minister has decided to appoint former Navy Commander, Major General (Res.) Eli Sharbit, as the new head of Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency).
“The decision to appoint Major General (Res.) Eli Sharbit as Shin Bet chief came after in-depth interviews with seven qualified candidates.
“Major General Sharbit served in the military for 36 years, including five years as the commander of the Navy.
“He led the development of the naval force and managed complex military operations against Hamas, Iran, and Hezbollah.”
