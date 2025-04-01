LIVE BLOG: Netanyahu Cancels Sharafit’s Appointment | Gaza, Yemen, Lebanon Bombed – Day 543

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled Eli Sharafit’s appointment as head of Shin Bet over an article he wrote opposing US President Donald Trump.
Meanwhile, Israel bombed Gaza and Lebanon, while US airstrikes targeted multiple locations in Yemen.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 50,357 Palestinians and injured 114,400 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Netanyahu's Dismissal of Shin Bet Chief Was Politically Motivated
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli newspaper Maariv cited Israeli sources, who had previously filed legal petitions over the dismissal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, as saying that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has proven that the decision was politically motivated.
Warning of Large-Scale Cyberattacks Against Israelis
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) reported that the Israeli Internet Association has warned of a major wave of cyberattacks targeting Israelis.
Eisenkot: Netanyahu Can No Longer Serve Israel's Interests
ISRAELI MEDIA: Gadi Eisenkot, an Israeli Knesset member, stated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has lost the ability to act in Israel’s best interests.
US Backs Israel’s Response to Rocket Fire from Lebanon
REUTERS: A US State Department spokesperson told Reuters that Washington supports Israel’s response to rocket attacks from Lebanon.
The moment an Israeli airstrike targeted a residential building in Dahye, in the southern suburb of Beirut. pic.twitter.com/yvoFB7njNo
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 1, 2025
Netanyahu Cancels Sharafit's Appointment due to Article Against Trump
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Army Radio reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled the appointment of Eli Sharafit as head of Shin Bet because he wrote an article against US President Donald Trump.
(Earlier this morning, the Prime Minister’s office stated that Netanyahu informed Sharafit he had reconsidered his appointment as Shin Bet chief and was considering other candidates for the position.)
