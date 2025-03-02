LIVE BLOG: Netanyahu Halts Gaza Aid | Palestinian Killed in Beit Hanoun Drone Strike — Day 513

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a halt on all aid to Gaza starting this morning, citing Hamas’ rejection of Witkoff’s proposal and vowing no ceasefire without captive releases.
A Palestinian was killed and another injured in an Israeli drone strike targeting civilians east of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza.
Occupation Forces Raid Nablus and Refugee Camps
PALESTINIAN SOURCES: Israeli forces raided neighborhoods in Nablus and the Askar and Balata refugee camps in the West Bank.
Netanyahu Announces Halt on Gaza Aid
ISRAELI PM OFFICE: Netanyahu declared a halt on all aid to Gaza starting this morning, citing Hamas’s rejection of Witkoff’s proposal and vowing no ceasefire without captive releases.
KAN: Government Closes Gaza Crossings
ISRAELI BROADCASTING AUTHORITY: The Israeli government ordered the military to close all crossings into Gaza.
Ben-Gvir Criticizes Netanyahu, Calls for Crushing Hamas
ITAMAR BEN GVIR: Netanyahu’s failure to adopt Trump’s proposal for unconditional captive release is a disgrace, urging a forceful response against Ham
as.
Channel 12: Israeli Government Approves Call-Up of 400,000 Reservists
CHANNEL 12: The Israeli government approved the mobilization of an additional 400,000 reservists.
Protests in Israel Over Delay in Ceasefire’s Second Phase
CHANNEL 12: Protesters gathered outside coalition members’ homes, demanding the start of the second phase of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange.
Growing anger on Begin Street — Pressure mounts on Netanyahu as thousands flood Begin Street in Tel Aviv, demanding action on the ceasefire deal and the release of captives held in Gaza.
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 2, 2025
Israeli Drones Strike Target East of Beit Hanoun
AL JAZEERA:
Israeli drones struck a target east of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza.
Israeli Tanks Target Central and Southern Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli tanks fired on areas east of Juhr al-Dik and Al-Bureij camp in central Gaza, as well as east of Khan Younis in the south.
