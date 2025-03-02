LIVE BLOG: Netanyahu Halts Gaza Aid | Palestinian Killed in Beit Hanoun Drone Strike — Day 513

March 2, 2025 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinians in Gaza continue to recover the bodies of those killed in Israel's ongoing genocide. (Photo: via social media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a halt on all aid to Gaza starting this morning, citing Hamas’ rejection of Witkoff’s proposal and vowing no ceasefire without captive releases.

A Palestinian was killed and another injured in an Israeli drone strike targeting civilians east of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza.

Sun, Mar 2, 12:04 PM (Palestine Time)

Occupation Forces Raid Nablus and Refugee Camps

PALESTINIAN SOURCES: Israeli forces raided neighborhoods in Nablus and the Askar and Balata refugee camps in the West Bank.

Sun, Mar 2, 12:04 PM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu Announces Halt on Gaza Aid

ISRAELI PM OFFICE: Netanyahu declared a halt on all aid to Gaza starting this morning, citing Hamas’s rejection of Witkoff’s proposal and vowing no ceasefire without captive releases.

Sun, Mar 2, 12:04 PM (Palestine Time)

KAN: Government Closes Gaza Crossings

ISRAELI BROADCASTING AUTHORITY: The Israeli government ordered the military to close all crossings into Gaza.

Sun, Mar 2, 12:04 PM (Palestine Time)

Ben-Gvir Criticizes Netanyahu, Calls for Crushing Hamas

ITAMAR BEN GVIR: Netanyahu’s failure to adopt Trump’s proposal for unconditional captive release is a disgrace, urging a forceful response against Ham

as.

Sun, Mar 2, 12:04 PM (Palestine Time)

Channel 12: Israeli Government Approves Call-Up of 400,000 Reservists

CHANNEL 12: The Israeli government approved the mobilization of an additional 400,000 reservists.

Sun, Mar 2, 12:04 PM (Palestine Time)

Protests in Israel Over Delay in Ceasefire’s Second Phase

CHANNEL 12: Protesters gathered outside coalition members’ homes, demanding the start of the second phase of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange.

Sun, Mar 2, 12:04 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Drones Strike Target East of Beit Hanoun

AL JAZEERA:

Israeli drones struck a target east of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza.

A Palestinian was killed and another injured in an Israeli drone strike targeting civilians east of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza.

Sun, Mar 2, 12:04 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Tanks Target Central and Southern Gaza

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli tanks fired on areas east of Juhr al-Dik and Al-Bureij camp in central Gaza, as well as east of Khan Younis in the south.

