LIVE BLOG: New Massacres in Rafah, Khan Yunis | Jenin Refugee Camp Now ‘Uninhabitable’ – Day 540

Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes on eastern Rafah in southern Gaza while shelling continued across the Strip.
Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces carried out military raids in the occupied West Bank, as the Jenin municipality declared the refugee camp uninhabitable.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 50,277 Palestinians and injured 114,095 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Click here for the previous blogs.
Gaza’s Health Sector “Shut Down"
AL-JAZEERA (citing Dr. Munir al-Bursh, Director General of Gaza’s Ministry of Health):
Israel has restricted the entry of foreign medical teams into Gaza.
The targeting of medical personnel poses immense challenges.
Gaza’s health sector can now only be described as “shut down.”
21 Killed in Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Since Dawn
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 21 Palestinians have been martyred in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since dawn today, including 13 in the south.
Kiled, Injuries in Israeli Strike on Beit Lahia
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli airstrike on a house in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, led to multiple martyrs and injuries.
World Food Program: Gaza Faces Severe Hunger Crisis
The World Food Programme (WFP) warns that Gaza urgently needs humanitarian aid. With dwindling food supplies, hundreds of thousands of people face extreme hunger and malnutrition.
Hamas: No Legitimacy for the Occupation Over Any Part of Palestine
HAMAS STATEMENT:
Hamas reiterated that Israel has no sovereignty or legitimacy over any part of Palestine, including Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque.
The statement marked the 49th anniversary of Land Day, an annual event on March 30 commemorated with national activities by Palestinians worldwide.
Israeli Forces Storm Beit Furik Village, East of Nablus
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces have stormed the village of Beit Furik, east of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank.
Three Mortar Shells Fired at Israeli Forces in Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: A spokesperson for the Israeli military confirmed that three mortar shells were fired at Israeli forces on the outskirts of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.
Israeli Forces Storm Yatma Town South of Nablus
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces have raided the town of Yatma, south of Nablus, and deployed troops in some of its streets.
14 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 14 Palestinians were martyred, and dozens were injured in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza since dawn on Saturday. An Al Jazeera correspondent reported that a child was killed, and several of her family members were injured by Israeli drone fire in central Rafah, southern Gaza.
Explosion Targets Israeli Bulldozer Near Khan Yunis
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) confirmed that an explosive device targeted an Israeli bulldozer in the buffer zone near Khan Yunis, with no reported injuries.
‘War Crime’ – Israeli Forces Admit Targeting Ambulances, Civilians in Gaza
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: On Saturday, the Israeli occupation army acknowledged that it had fired on ambulances in the Gaza Strip, claiming the vehicles were deemed “suspicious.”
The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas condemned this as a “war crime” that led to the deaths of several civil defense personnel.
‘War Crime’ – Israeli Forces Admit Targeting Ambulances, Civilians in Gaza
Six Killed in Israeli Shelling East of Khan Yunis
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Six Palestinians were killed, and several others wounded in an Israeli artillery strike on Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis.
Child Killed, Five Injured in Strike on Shaboura Camp
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli airstrike on Shaboura Camp in Rafah killed a young girl and injured five others, most of them children.
‘Systematic Starvation Policy’ – Israel Destroyed Dozens of Gaza Soup Kitchens
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Israel has destroyed 26 soup kitchens and 37 aid distribution centers since October 2023, when its genocidal assault on the Gaza Strip began, according to Gaza’s Government Media Office.
‘Systematic Starvation Policy’ – Israel Destroyed Dozens of Gaza Soup Kitchens
Palestinian Killed, Others Injured in Israeli Strike on Takiya in Shejaiya
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli strike on a takīya in Shujaiya, east of Gaza City, killed a Palestinian and injured several others.
Gaza Death Toll Rises
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY:
Hospitals in Gaza received 26 dead and 70 wounded in the past 24 hours.
The total death toll since October 7, 2023, has risen to 50,277, with 114,095 injured.
Our latest on the situation in📍#Gaza and the #WestBank:
🔹 Over 180 children were reported killed on 18 March in Gaza, marking “one of the largest single-day child death toll in the last year” according to @UNICEF.
🔹 No supplies – humanitarian or commercial – have entered Gaza… pic.twitter.com/rrFrDoWMff
— UNRWA (@UNRWA) March 28, 2025
Fate of Nine Palestinian Red Crescent Staff Remains Unknown
PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT:
The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that nine of its staff targeted by Israeli forces in Rafah remain missing.
Yesterday, a Red Crescent team, escorted by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), attempted to enter Tel al-Sultan to search for them but was forced to withdraw after Israeli warnings.
Islamic Jihad Fighters Engage Israeli Forces in Tubas
AL-QUDS BRIGADES – TUBAS BRIGADE: Saraya al-Quds, the armed wing of Islamic Jihad, said its fighters in the Tammoun unit are confronting Israeli forces with heavy gunfire.
Israeli Warplanes Strike Eastern Rafah
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes on eastern Rafah in southern Gaza.
Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes on eastern Rafah in southern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/NV3ejic5GZ
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 29, 2025
Israeli Army Increases Demolitions in West Bank Refugee Camps
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli newspaper Walla reported that:
The Israeli army is intensifying engineering operations in northern West Bank refugee camps.
The Central Command chief has ordered the dismantling of these camps and their conversion into residential areas in Jenin and Tulkarm.
Ex-Israeli Deputy Army Chief: Netanyahu Seeks Loyalists in Military
THE NEW YORKER (Citing Yair Golan, former Israeli Deputy Chief of Staff):
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not sought to replace Hamas with a military alternative.
Netanyahu is more focused on installing loyalists in the army and security services rather than pursuing diplomatic steps.
Jenin Municipality: Refugee Camp No Longer Livable
JENIN MUNICIPALITY:
Israeli forces have destroyed about 600 homes and the entire infrastructure in Jenin refugee camp.
The refugee camp is now uninhabitable after 68 days of continuous attacks.
The Israeli army maintains a strict blockade on Jenin, home to 360,000 residents.
Families of Israeli Prisoners Call for Protests against Government
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli prisoners’ families association urged he public to protest against what it called a “negligent government” that has turned its back on the captives.
UN Official: Israel Continues Using Food as a Weapon in Gaza
UN SPECIAL RAPPORTEUR ON THE RIGHT TO FOOD:
Israel is deliberately using food as a weapon in Gaza.
Israeli policies are leading to the deaths of thousands of children.
Israel’s apartheid system dehumanizes Palestinians.
Global pressure is needed to impose sanctions on Israel.
Gaza Hospitals Resort to Improvised Medical Equipment
AL-JAZEERA: As Gaza faces an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, like other hospitals in the Strip, is struggling with a growing number of casualties and severe equipment shortages. To cope, engineers are repurposing and repairing medical devices to maintain essential services, as Israeli authorities continue blocking medical supplies.
US State Department: Israel Has Right to Defend Itself
US STATE DEPARTMENT: A State Department spokesperson stated that Israel has the right to respond to rocket fire from “terrorists” in Lebanon.
Israeli Airstrike Kills WCK Volunteer ‘as Meals were being Distributed’ in Gaza
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: An Israeli airstrike killed a World Central Kitchen (WCK) volunteer and injured six other people in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, the charity said.
“Israeli strikes hit near one of our WCK-supported community kitchens just as meals were being distributed,” the organization said on X.
Israeli Airstrike Kills WCK Volunteer ‘as Meals were being Distributed’ in Gaza
Israeli Shelling Targets Northern and Southern Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces shelled northern Gaza and targeted Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis.
Be the first to comment