LIVE BLOG: New Rafah Massacre at Aid Site | Ansarallah Warns against Investing in Israel – Day 604

Sources at Nasser Hospital in Gaza reported that three people were killed and 35 others injured by Israeli occupation forces near the American Company’s aid center west of Rafah.
Meanwhile, Mehdi al-Mashat, head of the Supreme Political Council of Ansarallah in Yemen, issued a warning to foreign companies against investing in Israel. “We have received confirmation from companies that are ready to transfer their investments in response to our warning and to avoid more serious consequences,” he said. “We advise the rest to leave.”
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 54,418 and injured 124,190 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Six Killed in Jabaliya Shelling
AL-JAZEERA: Sources at Al-Ma’amdani Hospital in Gaza reported the martyrdom of six Palestinians and several injuries in an Israeli shelling of a home in Jabaliya al-Balad, northern Gaza Strip.
Deaths and Injuries in Jabaliya House Bombing
GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: Several Palestinians were killed and injured in an Israeli shelling of the Al-Barash family home on Old Gaza Street in Jabaliya al-Balad.
Gaza Health Sector Faces Severe Shortage of Surgical Tools
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Gaza Ministry of Health stated that a severe shortage of surgical tools and equipment is impeding life-saving operations.
Starmer: Ceasefire in Gaza is Necessary
AL-JAZEERA: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that the situation in Gaza is deteriorating day by day. He emphasized that there must be a ceasefire in Gaza and humanitarian aid must be delivered quickly. He added that they are working with their allies to be absolutely clear that the situation in Gaza is unacceptable.
Israel Demolishes Wall of European Hospital East of Khan Yunis
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli machinery demolished the wall of the European Gaza Hospital east of Khan Yunis and carried out bulldozing operations in its vicinity.
Government Media Office in Gaza: 52 Killed in Aid Center Massacres Since May 27
GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The Government Media Office in Gaza stated: “The occupation killed 3 civilians and injured 35 near the so-called aid distribution centers in Rafah.” They reported that the number of martyrs from the massacres at the so-called aid distribution centers has risen to 52 since May 27. They added that the occupation deliberately prevents fuel from entering the Strip’s hospitals.
Al-Quds Brigades: We Bombed Israeli Soldiers and Vehicles with Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades
STATEMENT: Al-Quds Brigades (the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement) announced that they, along with Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades (the military wing of the Fatah movement), shelled a gathering of Israeli soldiers and vehicles in the vicinity of the customs checkpoint south of Khan Yunis.
Child Killed by Drone Fire in Tal al-Hawa Neighborhood
AL-JAZEERA: Sources at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza stated that a child was killed by Israeli drone fire in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City.
Four Killed in Shelling on Faluja Area in Jabaliya Refugee Camp
AL-JAZEERA: Sources at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza reported that four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli shelling on the Faluja area in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Strip.
Injured in Shelling on House South of Deir al-Balah
AL-JAZEERA: Palestinians were injured in an Israeli shelling on a house in the Al-Baraka area south of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.
Injured in Artillery Shelling on Al-Tuffah Neighborhood
AL-JAZEERA: Palestinians were injured in an Israeli artillery shelling on Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades: We Shelled Enemy Vehicles Southeast of Khan Yunis
AL-AQSA MARTYRS BRIGADES: Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades (the military wing of the Fatah movement) announced that they shelled a gathering of Israeli occupation vehicles with mortar shells yesterday near the customs checkpoint southeast of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip.
Al-Mashat: We Warn Foreign Companies Against Investing in Israel
ANSARALLAH: Mehdi al-Mashat, head of the Supreme Political Council of Ansar Allah in Yemen, stated: “We warn foreign companies against investing in Israel.” He added, “We have received readiness from companies to transfer their investments in response to our warning and to avoid what is more dangerous, and we advise the rest to leave.”
Maariv: Israeli Army Used Booby-Trapped APCs in Gaza
ISRAELI MEDIA: Maariv newspaper quoted Israeli security sources as saying that the Israeli army used booby-trapped armored personnel carriers (APCs) and drones to detonate targets in Gaza remotely. The sources added that the use of booby-trapped APCs aims to avoid exposing the lives of Israeli soldiers to danger in the Strip.
547 Settlers Stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque So Far
AL-JAZEERA (citing sources): 547 settlers have stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque so far under tight guard from Israeli occupation police.
Israel Destroys Al-Ansar Mosque in Deir al-Balah
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation destroyed “Al-Ansar Mosque” after shelling it at dawn today in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.
Head of NGO Network in Gaza: Aid Centers Are Military Points Serving Occupation's Agenda
AL-JAZEERA: The Head of the Network of Non-Governmental Organizations in Gaza told Al Jazeera: “The so-called aid centers are merely military points serving the agenda of the Israeli occupation.” He added that the occupation is working to sabotage previous aid distribution systems.
Director of Ambulance Services in North Gaza: 35 Martyrs Near Aid Centers in 24 Hours
AL-JAZEERA: The Director of Ambulance Services in North Gaza told Al Jazeera: “35 martyrs by occupation fire near aid centers within 24 hours.” He added that Israeli occupation forces still prevent their vehicles from reaching some of the injured.
Three Killed and 35 Injured by Army Fire Near Aid Center in Rafah
Occupation Forces Arrest Previously Released Palestinian Prisoners in West Bank Raid
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces arrested a number of Palestinians, including previously freed prisoners, during a raid on the city of Dura, south of Hebron (Al-Khalil) in the occupied West Bank.
Three Killed, 35 Injured by Israeli Army Fire Near Rafah Aid Center
Occupation Forces Bombard Mosque in Deir Al-Balah
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Occupation aircraft have struck Al-Ansar Mosque in central Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, with three missiles.
