LIVE BLOG: Nuseirat Death Toll Rises | Israeli Tanks Advance in Syria – Day 434

Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via social media, QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The death toll from the Nuseirat massacre has risen to 35, and reports indicate that 50 bodies are still under the rubble.

Israeli army forces reportedly advanced towards the town of Al-Samdaniyah, in the Quneitra Governorate, southern Syria.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,875 Palestinians have been killed, and 106,454 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Fri, Dec 13, 4:08 PM (Palestine Time)

Ansarallah Targets Israeli Sites

ANSARALLAH MILITARY SPOKESMAN: We carried out two military operations against a military target in occupied Ashkelon and another in occupied Jaffa.

Fri, Dec 13, 4:08 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Quds Brigades Bombard Israeli Forces in Jabaliya

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters had shelled gatherings of Israeli occupation soldiers in the vicinity of the Jabaliya Services Club in the northern Gaza Strip with mortar shells.

Fri, Dec 13, 4:08 PM (Palestine Time)

Five Killed in Gaza City

AL-JAZEERA: Five Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli raid that targeted a house in the Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City, in the central Gaza Strip.

Fri, Dec 13, 4:08 PM (Palestine Time)

Gallant: Control of West Bank is Security Necessity

YOAV GALLANT: Controlling the West Bank is a security and strategic necessity for Israel’s existence.

Fri, Dec 13, 2:25 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Death Toll Rises

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 44,875 Palestinians have been killed, and 106,454 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Fri, Dec 13, 2:25 PM (Palestine Time)

Al_Qassam Brigades Announce New Operations

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES:

Our fighters shelled the Israeli occupation forces that have penetrated the post office area in Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip, with heavy mortar shells.

Our fighters were able to seize 3 Israeli drones while they were carrying out intelligence missions in the Al-Janina neighborhood, east of Rafah city.

Fri, Dec 13, 2:25 PM (Palestine Time)

Injured by Israeli Drone in Gaza City

AL-JAZEERA: There were injuries from Israeli drone fire that targeted Palestinians in the vicinity of Al-Jalaa roundabout, west of Gaza City.

Fri, Dec 13, 2:25 PM (Palestine Time)

Families of Israeli Prisoners Demonstrate in Jerusalem

CHANNEL 12: Families of Israeli prisoners in Gaza are demonstrating in front of the home of Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer in Jerusalem.

Fri, Dec 13, 11:07 AM (Palestine Time)

Chinese FM: We Must Support the Palestinians

CHINESE FM WANG YI: We must support the Palestinians in strengthening internal unity and achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting solution through political negotiations.

Fri, Dec 13, 11:07 AM (Palestine Time)

Massive Marches in Yemen

SABA NEWS AGENCY: Massive marches in a number of Yemeni governorates in support of Gaza under the slogan “We remain steadfast with Gaza and continue to confront the Zionist-American project.

Fri, Dec 13, 11:07 AM (Palestine Time)

Nuseirat Death Toll Rises

AL-MAYADEEN: The death toll from the Nuseirat massacre has risen to 35 martyrs, and there is talk of the presence of 50 other martyrs under the rubble.

Fri, Dec 13, 11:07 AM (Palestine Time)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army blows up residential buildings east of Rafah city, south of the Gaza Strip.

Fri, Dec 13, 11:07 AM (Palestine Time)

New Raid in Nuseirat

AL-MAYADEEN:

Occupation aircraft launched a raid on Al-Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Artillery shelling and gunfire by the occupation towards citizens’ homes west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Fri, Dec 13, 11:07 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Tanks Advance in Syria

SPUTNIK: Israeli army forces advanced towards the town of Al-Samdaniyah, in the Quneitra Governorate, southern Syria.

Fri, Dec 13, 11:07 AM (Palestine Time)

Repeated Israeli violations of Lebanon Ceasefire

LEBANESE MEDIA: On Thursday, the Israeli army committed 8 violations of the ceasefire with the Lebanese Hezbollah, one of which resulted in the death of one person and the injury of another.

Fri, Dec 13, 11:07 AM (Palestine Time)

Horrific Massacre in Nuseirat

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The Israeli occupation army committed a “horrific, brutal massacre by bombing a residential area in the Nuseirat camp (central Gaza Strip)”, which has so far claimed the lives of 33 martyrs, most of them from the “Sheikh Ali” family, and has also resulted in more than 84 missing and injured, most of them children, women and the elderly.

