LIVE BLOG: Nuseirat Death Toll Rises | Israeli Tanks Advance in Syria – Day 434

The death toll from the Nuseirat massacre has risen to 35, and reports indicate that 50 bodies are still under the rubble.
Israeli army forces reportedly advanced towards the town of Al-Samdaniyah, in the Quneitra Governorate, southern Syria.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,875 Palestinians have been killed, and 106,454 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Ansarallah Targets Israeli Sites
ANSARALLAH MILITARY SPOKESMAN: We carried out two military operations against a military target in occupied Ashkelon and another in occupied Jaffa.
ANSARALLAH MILITARY SPOKESMAN: We carried out two military operations against a military target in occupied Ashkelon and another in occupied Jaffa.
Al-Quds Brigades Bombard Israeli Forces in Jabaliya
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters had shelled gatherings of Israeli occupation soldiers in the vicinity of the Jabaliya Services Club in the northern Gaza Strip with mortar shells.
Five Killed in Gaza City
AL-JAZEERA: Five Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli raid that targeted a house in the Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City, in the central Gaza Strip.
Gallant: Control of West Bank is Security Necessity
YOAV GALLANT: Controlling the West Bank is a security and strategic necessity for Israel’s existence.
Gaza Death Toll Rises
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 44,875 Palestinians have been killed, and 106,454 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 44,875 Palestinians have been killed, and 106,454 wounded in Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Al_Qassam Brigades Announce New Operations
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES:
Our fighters shelled the Israeli occupation forces that have penetrated the post office area in Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip, with heavy mortar shells.
Our fighters were able to seize 3 Israeli drones while they were carrying out intelligence missions in the Al-Janina neighborhood, east of Rafah city.
Injured by Israeli Drone in Gaza City
AL-JAZEERA: There were injuries from Israeli drone fire that targeted Palestinians in the vicinity of Al-Jalaa roundabout, west of Gaza City.
Families of Israeli Prisoners Demonstrate in Jerusalem
CHANNEL 12: Families of Israeli prisoners in Gaza are demonstrating in front of the home of Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer in Jerusalem.
Chinese FM: We Must Support the Palestinians
CHINESE FM WANG YI: We must support the Palestinians in strengthening internal unity and achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting solution through political negotiations.
Massive Marches in Yemen
SABA NEWS AGENCY: Massive marches in a number of Yemeni governorates in support of Gaza under the slogan “We remain steadfast with Gaza and continue to confront the Zionist-American project.
SABA NEWS AGENCY: Massive marches in a number of Yemeni governorates in support of Gaza under the slogan "We remain steadfast with Gaza and continue to confront the Zionist-American project.
Nuseirat Death Toll Rises
AL-MAYADEEN: The death toll from the Nuseirat massacre has risen to 35 martyrs, and there is talk of the presence of 50 other martyrs under the rubble.
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army blows up residential buildings east of Rafah city, south of the Gaza Strip.
New Raid in Nuseirat
AL-MAYADEEN:
Occupation aircraft launched a raid on Al-Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Artillery shelling and gunfire by the occupation towards citizens’ homes west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Israeli Tanks Advance in Syria
SPUTNIK: Israeli army forces advanced towards the town of Al-Samdaniyah, in the Quneitra Governorate, southern Syria.
BREAKING:
Israel is intensely bombing multiple cities simultaneously across Syria tonight, while Israeli tanks are rapidly approaching Damascus, Syria’s capital.
This is not about “liberation”.
This is about the expansion of Greater Israel.
Repeated Israeli violations of Lebanon Ceasefire
LEBANESE MEDIA: On Thursday, the Israeli army committed 8 violations of the ceasefire with the Lebanese Hezbollah, one of which resulted in the death of one person and the injury of another.
Horrific Massacre in Nuseirat
GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The Israeli occupation army committed a “horrific, brutal massacre by bombing a residential area in the Nuseirat camp (central Gaza Strip)”, which has so far claimed the lives of 33 martyrs, most of them from the “Sheikh Ali” family, and has also resulted in more than 84 missing and injured, most of them children, women and the elderly.
