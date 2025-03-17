LIVE BLOG: One Million Children Starving in Gaza – PA Forces Detain Youth in Jenin – Day 528

March 17, 2025 News
Hundreds of young Palestinians recite the Holy Quran in Khan Yunis. (Photo: via social media, QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Palestinian Authority security forces detained Fadaa Abu Amira, a young man from Kafr Dan, west of Jenin in the northern West Bank.

Meanwhile, UNICEF warns that one million children in Gaza are struggling to survive due to severe shortages of food, water, and medicine.

Mon, Mar 17, 10:58 AM (Palestine Time)

Mayor of Metulla: No Place to Return To

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The mayor of Metula stated that they have filed a petition with the court against the return of residents due to security risks. There is no place to return to, as the municipality building and over 70% of the structures have been damaged.

Mon, Mar 17, 10:58 AM (Palestine Time)

Spanish Foreign Minister: We Want Aid to Continue Entering Gaza

SPANISH FOREIGN MINISTER: Spain wants aid to continue entering Gaza without restrictions, and Gaza must be part of any future state.

Mon, Mar 17, 10:58 AM (Palestine Time)

UNICEF: One Million Children in Gaza Struggle to Survive

UNICEF: One million children in Gaza are struggling to survive amid a lack of basic necessities. Hundreds of thousands in Gaza lack clean water and sanitation services. A sustainable ceasefire and unrestricted access to aid can save lives in Gaza.

Mon, Mar 17, 10:58 AM (Palestine Time)

Former Shinbet Chief: Netanyahu Wants to Remove All Gatekeepers

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Former Shin Bet chief Yaakov Peri stated that the position of Shin Bet chief is not based on trust. Netanyahu wants to remove all gatekeepers and act alone.

Shin Bet Admits Failures in Preventing Oct 7 Attack, Blames Netanyahu’s Leadership

Mon, Mar 17, 10:58 AM (Palestine Time)

Yair Golan: Netanyahu Thinks He’s a Supreme Ruler

YAIR GOLAN: I warned nine years ago that Israel was descending into dictatorship. The government wants to grant itself the right to do whatever it wants based on the orders of a corrupt individual. Netanyahu thinks he is a supreme ruler who can do as he pleases.

Mon, Mar 17, 10:58 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Invade Shuafat Camp in Occupied Jerusalem

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces invaded Shuafat camp in occupied Jerusalem on Monday morning.

Mon, Mar 17, 10:58 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Surround House in Tulkarm

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces surrounded a house during an incursion into the town of Qaffin near Tulkarm in the northern West Bank on Monday morning.

Mon, Mar 17, 10:58 AM (Palestine Time)

PA Forces Detain Youth Near Jenin

AL-AQSA TV: Palestinian Authority security forces detained youth Fadaa Abu Amira from the town of Kafr Dan west of Jenin in the northern West Bank early Monday morning. For weeks, PA security forces have been cracking down on Palestinian resistance fighters, labeling them as outlaws in several areas of the West Bank.

