LIVE BLOG: Over 200 Children Killed in Gaza | Shin Bet Chief Dismissed – Day 532

UNICEF spokesperson in Gaza, Rosalia Bullen, stated that over 200 Palestinian children have been killed in Gaza since last Tuesday, when Israel resumed its genocidal war on the Strip.
Meanwhile, the Israeli government approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to end Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar’s term, and protest movement leaders have reportedly announced plans to demonstrate in Jerusalem against his dismissal.
UNRWA: Flour Supplies in Gaza Will Last Only 6 Days
UNRWA: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), one of the largest providers of food aid in Gaza, warned on Friday that its flour supplies will only last for the next six days.
Bloomberg: Ansarallah Ceasefire Allowed Europe to Access More Fuel
BLOOMBERG: Shipping data reported by Bloomberg indicated that the halt in Ansarallah attacks in the Red Sea has allowed Europe to access more fuel via the Suez Canal.
Israeli PM Netanyahu Evacuated after Missile Fired from Yemen
US Mission to the UN: We Will Always Stand with Israel
WASHINGTON POST: The US Mission to the United Nations confirmed that Washington will always stand with Israel in its self-defense.
Hamas: We Are Still at the Heart of Negotiations
HAMAS STATEMENT:
We deny what Yedioth Ahronoth reported about cutting communications or halting talks related to a prisoner exchange deal.
We are still at the heart of negotiations and are following up responsibly and seriously with the mediating brothers.
We are still discussing the Witkow proposal and other ideas to achieve a prisoner exchange deal.
Netanyahu Requests Cancellation of Testimony Session
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requested the cancellation of a testimony session due to a vote on amending the composition of the Judicial Appointments Committee.
Protests in Tel Aviv Demanding an End to the War
ISRAELI MEDIA: Hundreds are protesting in Tel Aviv, demanding an end to the war, a return to negotiations, and the release of all prisoners from Gaza at once.
Katz: We Are Using All Military and Civilian Pressure Means on Hamas
REUTERS:
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated:
We are using all military and civilian pressure means, including relocating Gaza residents to the south of the Strip.
Among the pressure tools on Hamas is the implementation of Trump’s voluntary displacement plan.
Clashes During March Toward Netanyahu’s Residence in Jerusalem
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported clashes between police and protesters who attempted to breach barriers during a protest march toward Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem.
Soldier Injured in Armed Clash in Nablus
ISRAELI ARMY: An Israeli reserve soldier was seriously injured in an armed clash in the city of Nablus in the West Bank.
Katz: I Ordered the Army to Seize More Land in Gaza
ISRAELI DEFENSE MINISTER ISRAEL KATZ:
I have instructed the army to seize more land in Gaza while displacing the population.
The longer Hamas refuses to release the hostages, the more land in Gaza it will lose.
200 Children Killed in Gaza Since Resumption of War
UNICEF: UNICEF spokesperson in Gaza, Rosalia Bullen, stated that over 200 Palestinian children have been killed in Gaza since last Tuesday when Israel resumed its war on the Strip.
Israeli Protests Against Dismissal of Shin Bet Chie
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that protest movement leaders announced their intention to demonstrate in Jerusalem against the dismissal of the Shin Bet chief.
Iranian Supreme Leader: Zionist Entity Will Be Defeated
IRANIAN SUPREME LEADER ALI KHAMENEI:
We lost prominent Lebanese and Iranian figures last year, and the outcome of our struggle will be the defeat of the Zionist entity.
American and European politicians are mistaken when they say that resistance factions are proxies for Iran.
The Americans should know that they will not achieve any results by threatening us.
The Americans and others should know that any aggression against us will be met with a crushing blow.
Hamas: The Path to Releasing Prisoners is to Stop Aggression and Return to Negotiations
HAMAS STATEMENT:
The only path to releasing prisoners is to stop the aggression, return to negotiations, and implement the agreement away from maneuvers.
We hold the criminal Netanyahu and his extremist government fully responsible for prolonging the suffering of the prisoners and their families.
American officials must stop blaming us for obstructing agreements and direct their accusations at Netanyahu.
The Shin Bet chief’s statements reveal Netanyahu’s manipulation of the negotiation file and his efforts to sabotage any agreement for his own political goals.
The Shin Bet chief’s statements reveal that Netanyahu was and remains the real obstacle to any prisoner exchange deal.
The Shin Bet chief’s statements reveal Netanyahu’s attempt to engineer superficial negotiations aimed at stalling and buying time.
Vehicles Advance West of Rafah
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation vehicles advanced into the western camp in the Tal al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah city, southern Gaza.
Hamas Calls for Action to Stop Aggression on Gaza
HAMAS STATEMENT: Hamas called on Arabs and Muslims to take urgent action to stop the aggression on Gaza, emphasizing that the occupation’s continued massacres in the Strip place direct political and moral responsibility on the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to stop the genocide.
Israeli Army Fires on Al-Maghazi Camp in Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Heavy gunfire from Israeli occupation vehicles targeted the southeastern area of Al-Maghazi camp in Gaza.
Washington: Hamas Chose War Over Releasing Hostages
US NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR:
The ceasefire could have been extended if Hamas had released all remaining captives.
Israel has every right to defend its people against Hamas terrorists.
Hamas chose war over releasing the hostages.
Over 70% of Martyrs Are Children, Women, and Elderly
GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The percentage of killed among children, women, and the elderly exceeds 70% of the total casualties.
Netanyahu’s Office: Government Approved Ending Bar’s Term
ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE STATEMENT:
The Israeli government approved Netanyahu’s proposal to end Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar’s term.
Ronen Bar will leave his position as Shin Bet chief on April 10 or after the appointment of a new head for the agency.
