LIVE BLOG: PA Kills Top Jenin Commander | No Oxygen at Al-Awda Hospital – Day 435

Violent clashes broke out in the Jenin camp after Palestinian Authority forces stormed the camp and killed one of the leaders of the Jenin Battalion.
A Palestinian died inside Al-Awda Hospital in Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip, due to a lack of oxygen.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,875 Palestinians have been killed, and 106,454 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Second Palestinian Killed in Jenin
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Imad Al-Amer succumbed to serious wounds he sustained from Palestinian Authority security forces’ bullets in Jenin today.
Imad Al-Amer succumbed to serious wounds he sustained from Palestinian Authority security forces' bullets in Jenin today.
Protests in Jenin in Support of the Resistance
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Demonstrators took to the streets in Jenin in support of the resistance fighters in the camp and the Jenin Battalion, affiliated with the Al-Quds Brigades.
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Demonstrators took to the streets in Jenin in support of the resistance fighters in the camp and the Jenin Battalion, affiliated with the Al-Quds Brigades.
Renewed Clashes between PA, Resistance in Jenin
AL-JAZEERA (citing sources): Clashes in the Jenin camp have resumed between the Palestinian Authority’s security forces and resistance fighters.
Gaa Government Media Office Condemns Killing of Deir Al-Balah Mayor
GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The Israeli occupation’s assassination of the mayor of Deir al-Balah is a war crime aimed at creating chaos and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.
Among them is the mayor… Ten citizens were martyred and many were injured as a result of targeting the Deir al-Balah municipality building
Naim Qassem Speaks about Resistance
NAIM QASSEM:
Hezbollah is strong, persistent and has recovered from its wounds.
Israeli crimes are not an achievement.
We and our people endured great sacrifices in order not to break the resistance.
It is impossible for us to surrender and it is impossible for us to be humiliated.
Protests near President's Home Calling for Prisoner Swap Deal
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israelis are demonstrating outside the home of Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Tel Aviv to demand a prisoner exchange deal.
Netanyahu, Halevi Want to Get Rid of Captives - Al-Qassam Brigades
The Al-Qassam Brigades said in a video clip that Benjamin Netanyahu and Herzi Halevi are seeking to get rid of their prisoners in Gaza by all means.
Al-Qassam Brigades published a video of an operation targeting Israeli trucks and military vehicles near the Communications Junction west of Jabalia Camp in the northern #Gaza Strip.
Abu Obeida Says Israel Deliberately Bombed Israeli Prisoners in Gaza
ABU OBEIDA:
The occupation army recently bombed a place where some enemy prisoners were located and repeated the bombing to ensure their death.
We have intelligence information confirming that the enemy deliberately bombed the place with the aim of killing the prisoners and their guards.
Our Mujahideen made attempts to rescue the enemy prisoners and succeeded in rescuing one of them, but his fate is unknown.
Israel Blows Up Residential Buildings in Al-Mawasi
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army blew up residential buildings in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip.
One Killed in South Lebanon
LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: One person was killed in an Israeli airstrike on a car in the Khardali area in the south of the country.
Ten Killed in Deir Al-Balah
AL-JAZEERA: Ten people were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of the Deir al-Balah municipality building in the central Gaza Strip.
Hamas Leader Slams PA's Actions
TOP HAMAS OFFICIAL ABDEL RAHMAN SHADID: The Palestinian Authority should strengthen the national cause, not eliminate field commanders in the West Bank.
مشاهد من محيط مخيم جنين في ظل استمرار الاشتباكات بين أجهزة أمن السلطة ومقـــاومين.
Hamas: Open to Serious Initiatives to Stop the Aggression
HAMAS: Hamas said, on the 37th anniversary of its launch, that it is open to any serious initiatives to stop the aggression and crimes of the occupation against the Palestinian people.
Israeli Drone Targets Car in South Lebanon
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli drone targeted a car on the road to the Khardali area in southern Lebanon, in a new violation of the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon.
السيارة المستهدفة على طريق الخردلي #جنوب_لبنان
Palestinian Journalist Killed in Northern Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Journalist Mohammed Balousha was killed by Israeli forces’ fire north of Gaza City, as the occupation continues to target journalists in the Strip.
◾استــشهاد الصحفي محمد بعلوشة في غارة اسرائيلية استهدفت حي الشيخ رضوان شمال مدينة غزة.
AL-JAZEER: Two Palestinians were injured in an Israeli raid targeting the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in the south of Gaza City.
Five Killed in Gaza City
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Five Palestinians were killed and about 20 others were injured in an Israeli raid on Al-Majida Wasila School, which houses displaced people west of Gaza City.
Gaza is State of Total Destruction
DIRECTOR OF GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY:
The sector is in a state of total destruction and is facing an unprecedented humanitarian disaster.
70% of the martyrs in the Gaza Strip are women and children.
The occupation is deliberately destroying life in the Strip and making it uninhabitable.
Hospitals are operating at a bare minimum and we cannot send fuel or medical supplies.
We have a 60% shortage of essential medicines.
We called on the international community to provide a safe passage between Kamal Adwan and Al-Awda hospitals.
Two Killed in Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed in Israeli artillery shelling of the town of Abasan al-Jadida, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Two Palestinians were killed in Israeli artillery shelling of the town of Abasan al-Jadida, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Israel Burns Dozens of Houses in Jabaliya
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation forces are burning dozens of houses in the Al-Khulafa area in the middle of Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.
Resistance Committees Condemn Palestinian Authority's Actions
RESISTANCE COMMITTEES IN PALESTINE:
We condemn the security forces’ campaign targeting the resistance fighters in Jenin.
The PA campaign in Jenin is in line with the Zionist agenda that aims to eliminate the resistance in the West Bank.
Director of Field Hospitals in Gaza
DIRECTOR OF FIELD HOSPITALS IN GAZA: The situation is catastrophic and the hospitals are full of wounded people. We have no specialist doctors, no services, no medicines, no medical supplies.
Clashes wth PA Forces in Jenin
PA Begins Operation in Jenin
SPOKESMAN FR PA SECURITY SERVICES: In Jenin, we have begun the penultimate phase of the security operation under the slogan of protecting the homeland.
Russian Cargo Plane Takes off to Libta
REUTERS (citing Syrian security official): A Russian cargo plane took off to Libya on Saturday. The official stationed at the base gate added that more Russian planes are expected to take off from the Hmeimim air base in the coming days.
Palestinian Killed inside Jabaliya Hospital
Palestinian Woman Killed in Khan Yunis
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: At least one Palestinian woman was killed in the bombing of a tent housing displaced people south of Khan Yunis.
Israel Blows Up Residential Buildings in Nuseirat
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces are blowing up residential buildings northwest of Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip.
Clashes in Jenin
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Clashes broke out between Palestinian resistance fighters and Israeli occupation forces at the Salem military checkpoint near Jenin, in the northern West Bank.
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Clashes broke out last night between Palestinian resistance fighters and Israeli occupation forces at the Salem military checkpoint near Jenin, in the northern West Bank.
Resistance Operation in Balata
NABLUS BATTALION OF AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters targeted an Israeli military vehicle with a pre-prepared explosive device, and succeeded in damaging it in the Balata camp east of Nablus in the West Bank.
⬅️ شاهد..
لحظة انفجار عبوة بقوات الاحتلال خلال اقتحامهم مخيم بلاطة شرق مدينة نابلس
Israeli Forces Storm Hebron University
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli military vehicles stormed Hebron University in the southern West Bank.
⬅️ شاهد ..
قوات الاحتلال تقتحم حرم جامعة الخليل جنوب الضفة الغربية
Continued Shelling of Nuseirat
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted an area northwest of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Four Killed in Jabaliya Al-Nazla
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Four people were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of a house in Jabaliya al-Nazla, north of the Gaza Strip.
Israeli Drone Targets Kamal Adwan Hospital
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli drone opened fire on Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia project, north of the Gaza Strip.
Killed, Wounded in Israeli Raid on Jabaliya Al-Balad
AL-JAZEERA: Several Palestinians were killed and injured in an Israeli raid that targeted a house in Jabaliya al-Balad, north of the Gaza Strip.
Israel Issues Evacuation Orders in Northern Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army warned residents of specific areas in southeast Jabaliya, north of the Gaza Strip, to evacuate immediately.
