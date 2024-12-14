LIVE BLOG: PA Kills Top Jenin Commander | No Oxygen at Al-Awda Hospital – Day 435

December 14, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via social media, QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Violent clashes broke out in the Jenin camp after Palestinian Authority forces stormed the camp and killed one of the leaders of the Jenin Battalion.

A Palestinian died inside Al-Awda Hospital in Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip, due to a lack of oxygen.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,875 Palestinians have been killed, and 106,454 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Click here for previous blogs.

Sat, Dec 14, 9:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Second Palestinian Killed in Jenin

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Imad Al-Amer succumbed to serious wounds he sustained from Palestinian Authority security forces’ bullets in Jenin today.

Sat, Dec 14, 9:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Protests in Jenin in Support of the Resistance

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Demonstrators took to the streets in Jenin in support of the resistance fighters in the camp and the Jenin Battalion, affiliated with the Al-Quds Brigades.

Sat, Dec 14, 9:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Renewed Clashes between PA, Resistance in Jenin

AL-JAZEERA (citing sources): Clashes in the Jenin camp have resumed between the Palestinian Authority’s security forces and resistance fighters.

Sat, Dec 14, 9:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaa Government Media Office Condemns Killing of Deir Al-Balah Mayor

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE:  The Israeli occupation’s assassination of the mayor of Deir al-Balah is a war crime aimed at creating chaos and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

 

Sat, Dec 14, 9:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Naim Qassem Speaks about Resistance

NAIM QASSEM:

Hezbollah is strong, persistent and has recovered from its wounds.

Israeli crimes are not an achievement.

We and our people endured great sacrifices in order not to break the resistance.

It is impossible for us to surrender and it is impossible for us to be humiliated.

Sat, Dec 14, 9:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Protests near President's Home Calling for Prisoner Swap Deal

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israelis are demonstrating outside the home of Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Tel Aviv to demand a prisoner exchange deal.

Sat, Dec 14, 9:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu, Halevi Want to Get Rid of Captives - Al-Qassam Brigades

The Al-Qassam Brigades said in a video clip that Benjamin Netanyahu and Herzi Halevi are seeking to get rid of their prisoners in Gaza by all means.

Sat, Dec 14, 9:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Abu Obeida Says Israel Deliberately Bombed Israeli Prisoners in Gaza

ABU OBEIDA:

The occupation army recently bombed a place where some enemy prisoners were located and repeated the bombing to ensure their death.

We have intelligence information confirming that the enemy deliberately bombed the place with the aim of killing the prisoners and their guards.

Our Mujahideen made attempts to rescue the enemy prisoners and succeeded in rescuing one of them, but his fate is unknown.

Sat, Dec 14, 4:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Blows Up Residential Buildings in Al-Mawasi

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army blew up residential buildings in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sat, Dec 14, 4:14 PM (Palestine Time)

One Killed in South Lebanon

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: One person was killed in an Israeli airstrike on a car in the Khardali area in the south of the country.

Sat, Dec 14, 4:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Ten Killed in Deir Al-Balah

AL-JAZEERA: Ten people were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of the Deir al-Balah municipality building in the central Gaza Strip.

Sat, Dec 14, 4:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Hamas Leader Slams PA's Actions

TOP HAMAS OFFICIAL ABDEL RAHMAN SHADID: The Palestinian Authority should strengthen the national cause, not eliminate field commanders in the West Bank.

Sat, Dec 14, 4:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Hamas: Open to Serious Initiatives to Stop the Aggression

HAMAS: Hamas said, on the 37th anniversary of its launch, that it is open to any serious initiatives to stop the aggression and crimes of the occupation against the Palestinian people.

Sat, Dec 14, 1:32 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Drone Targets Car in South Lebanon

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli drone targeted a car on the road to the Khardali area in southern Lebanon, in a new violation of the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon.

Sat, Dec 14, 1:32 PM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Journalist Killed in Northern Gaza

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Journalist Mohammed Balousha was killed by Israeli forces’ fire north of Gaza City, as the occupation continues to target journalists in the Strip.

Sat, Dec 14, 1:32 PM (Palestine Time)

AL-JAZEER: Two Palestinians were injured in an Israeli raid targeting the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in the south of Gaza City.

Sat, Dec 14, 12:29 PM (Palestine Time)

Five Killed in Gaza City

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Five Palestinians were killed and about 20 others were injured in an Israeli raid on Al-Majida Wasila School, which houses displaced people west of Gaza City.

Sat, Dec 14, 12:29 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza is State of Total Destruction

DIRECTOR OF GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY:

The sector is in a state of total destruction and is facing an unprecedented humanitarian disaster.

70% of the martyrs in the Gaza Strip are women and children.

The occupation is deliberately destroying life in the Strip and making it uninhabitable.

Hospitals are operating at a bare minimum and we cannot send fuel or medical supplies.

We have a 60% shortage of essential medicines.

We called on the international community to provide a safe passage between Kamal Adwan and Al-Awda hospitals.

Sat, Dec 14, 12:29 PM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed in Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed in Israeli artillery shelling of the town of Abasan al-Jadida, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sat, Dec 14, 12:29 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Burns Dozens of Houses in Jabaliya

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation forces are burning dozens of houses in the Al-Khulafa area in the middle of Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

Sat, Dec 14, 12:29 PM (Palestine Time)

Resistance Committees Condemn Palestinian Authority's Actions

RESISTANCE COMMITTEES IN PALESTINE:

We condemn the security forces’ campaign targeting the resistance fighters in Jenin.

The PA campaign in Jenin is in line with the Zionist agenda that aims to eliminate the resistance in the West Bank.

Sat, Dec 14, 11:15 AM (Palestine Time)

Director of Field Hospitals in Gaza

DIRECTOR OF FIELD HOSPITALS IN GAZA: The situation is catastrophic and the hospitals are full of wounded people. We have no specialist doctors, no services, no medicines, no medical supplies.

Sat, Dec 14, 11:15 AM (Palestine Time)

Clashes wth PA Forces in Jenin

AL-JAZEERA: Violent clashes broke out in Jenin camp after Palestinian Authority forces stormed the camp and killed one of the leaders of the Jenin Battalion.

Sat, Dec 14, 11:15 AM (Palestine Time)

PA Begins Operation in Jenin

SPOKESMAN FR PA SECURITY SERVICES: In Jenin, we have begun the penultimate phase of the security operation under the slogan of protecting the homeland.

Sat, Dec 14, 11:15 AM (Palestine Time)

Russian Cargo Plane Takes off to Libta

REUTERS (citing Syrian security official): A Russian cargo plane took off to Libya on Saturday. The official stationed at the base gate added that more Russian planes are expected to take off from the Hmeimim air base in the coming days.

Sat, Dec 14, 11:15 AM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Killed inside Jabaliya Hospital

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian died inside Al-Awda Hospital in Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip, due to a lack of oxygen.

Sat, Dec 14, 11:15 AM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Woman Killed in Khan Yunis

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: At least one Palestinian woman was killed in the bombing of a tent housing displaced people south of Khan Yunis.

Sat, Dec 14, 11:15 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Blows Up Residential Buildings in Nuseirat

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces are blowing up residential buildings northwest of Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip.

Sat, Dec 14, 11:15 AM (Palestine Time)

Clashes in Jenin

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Clashes broke out between Palestinian resistance fighters and Israeli occupation forces at the Salem military checkpoint near Jenin, in the northern West Bank.

Sat, Dec 14, 11:15 AM (Palestine Time)

Resistance Operation in Balata

NABLUS BATTALION OF AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters targeted an Israeli military vehicle with a pre-prepared explosive device, and succeeded in damaging it in the Balata camp east of Nablus in the West Bank.

Sat, Dec 14, 11:15 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Storm Hebron University

PALESTINIAN MEDIA:  Israeli military vehicles stormed Hebron University in the southern West Bank.

Sat, Dec 14, 11:15 AM (Palestine Time)

Continued Shelling of Nuseirat

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted an area northwest of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Sat, Dec 14, 11:15 AM (Palestine Time)

Four Killed in Jabaliya Al-Nazla

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Four people were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of a house in Jabaliya al-Nazla, north of the Gaza Strip.

Sat, Dec 14, 11:15 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Drone Targets Kamal Adwan Hospital

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli drone opened fire on Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia project, north of the Gaza Strip.

Sat, Dec 14, 11:15 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Israeli Raid on Jabaliya Al-Balad

AL-JAZEERA: Several Palestinians were killed and injured in an Israeli raid that targeted a house in Jabaliya al-Balad, north of the Gaza Strip.

Sat, Dec 14, 11:15 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Issues Evacuation Orders in Northern Gaza

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army warned residents of specific areas in southeast Jabaliya, north of the Gaza Strip, to evacuate immediately.

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*