LIVE BLOG: Palestinian Resistance in Khan Yunis Confronts Israeli Onslaught as UK Criminalizes Pro-Palestine Group – Day 635

Over 100 Palestinians have been killed and many more wounded by Israeli fire in Gaza since dawn on Wednesday, as the humanitarian catastrophe continues to deepen.
Meanwhile, Palestinian Resistance groups, led by the Al-Quds Brigades, announced a series of complex and coordinated attacks against Israeli occupation forces.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 57,012 and injured 134,592 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Video: A Palestinian Father Finds the Bodies of His Kids at Nasser Hospital
SOCIAL MEDIA: A father is devastated as his children arrive at Nasser Hospital, dead and injured, after the occupation targeted aid seekers in Khan Yunis.
أب يفجع بوصول أولاده شهداء ومصابين إلى مستشفى ناصر، بعد استهداف الاحتلال منتظري المساعدات في خانيونس pic.twitter.com/4NLcyL7oo7
Six Killed in Israeli Strike on Displaced Persons' Tent West of Khan Yunis
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A source at Nasser Hospital reported that six Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced persons west of Khan Yunis city, southern Gaza Strip.
US Contractors Used Live Ammunition at Gaza Aid Sites
ASSOCIATED PRESS: American private contractors guarding Gaza aid distribution sites have used live ammunition, according to AP sources. Gunfire was reportedly directed indiscriminately, sometimes toward Palestinians waiting for aid. Security staff allegedly used stun grenades and pepper spray routinely. Aid distribution was described as chaotic and lacking leadership.
American contractors guarding US-backed Gaza aid sites were caught on video celebrating after shooting a Palestinian.
They used live bullets, stun grenades, and pepper spray on starving civilians.
The $30M operation, shrouded in secrecy, bars journalists and operates in… pic.twitter.com/pyaawCbQQR
Death Toll Rises to 112 Palestinians Killed Today in Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA (citing medical sources): At least 112 Palestinians were killed today in Israeli airstrikes across Gaza, including 25 aid seekers, local hospitals reported.
US State Department: Ceasefire in Gaza Must Precede Reconstruction Plans
US STATE DEPARTMENT: Washington reiterated that reaching a ceasefire in Gaza is the first step before planning post-war recovery. The statement acknowledged that Gaza is currently “uninhabitable” and will require major reconstruction efforts with the support of Arab partners.
Israeli Media: Captive Deal Would Halt War in Gaza
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 reported that if Hamas agrees to a deal returning all captives, it would lead to an end to Israeli military operations. Sources indicated that an Israeli technical delegation may head to Doha or Cairo if Hamas responds positively to current proposals.
108 Palestinians Killed in Gaza Strikes Today
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: At least 108 Palestinians were killed across the Gaza Strip today in a series of Israeli airstrikes, according to hospital reports.
Al-Quds Brigades: Israeli Military Vehicle Destroyed in Northern Khan Yunis
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Al-Quds Brigades claimed responsibility for detonating an explosive device that destroyed an Israeli military vehicle near the club area in al-Qarara, north of Khan Yunis.
Trump Expected to Host Freed Hostage at White House
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 reported that US President Donald Trump is expected to receive recently released Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander at the White House on Thursday, according to Israeli media.
Axios: US to Support Truce Extension If No Final Gaza Deal in 60 Days
US MEDIA: According to Axios, Washington will support extending the Gaza ceasefire beyond 60 days if no final agreement is reached—provided negotiations remain serious. An Israeli official said the US wants talks to continue even if the current framework fails to yield a deal within the set timeframe.
7 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strike on Central Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Seven Palestinians were killed and others injured when Israeli forces bombed a gathering in the Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza.
