LIVE BLOG: Rafah Aid Center Massacre | Gaza Hospitals Low on Fuel under Siege – Day 610

AL-JAZEERA: Dr. Baptiste Andre, on board the Madleen ship heading to the Gaza Strip, stated that drones have been hovering overhead for hours at a high altitude. They are in continuous contact with various parties, including the French Foreign Ministry. The ship is carrying one ton of medical aid, which is a symbolic quantity. A demand was made to end the siege imposed on Gaza.

Baptiste André, Rima Hassan, Reva Viard, and Pascal Marieras are aboard the Madleen, now fast approaching Gaza.

According to Israeli military sources, the vessel is expected to be forcibly intercepted within 24 hours.

The crew is calling on the French President to ensure safe… pic.twitter.com/mUWIg1o33t

— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 8, 2025