LIVE BLOG: Rafah Aid Center Massacre | Gaza Hospitals Low on Fuel under Siege – Day 610

A medical source in Gaza reported that four Palestinians were killed and 70 others wounded by Israeli occupation forces near a US aid distribution center west of Rafah, in southern Gaza.
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital warned that fuel supplies in Gaza hospitals will run out within two days. An urgent appeal was issued, calling on the international community to pressure the Israeli occupation to open the crossings for medical aid.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 54,510 and injured 124,901 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Click here for the previous blogs.
Two Killed and Injured in Israeli Shelling on Jabaliya
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli shelling targeting Jabaliya Al-Balad, northern Gaza Strip.
Drones Hovering Over Madleen Ship
AL-JAZEERA: Dr. Baptiste Andre, on board the Madleen ship heading to the Gaza Strip, stated that drones have been hovering overhead for hours at a high altitude. They are in continuous contact with various parties, including the French Foreign Ministry. The ship is carrying one ton of medical aid, which is a symbolic quantity. A demand was made to end the siege imposed on Gaza.
Baptiste André, Rima Hassan, Reva Viard, and Pascal Marieras are aboard the Madleen, now fast approaching Gaza.
According to Israeli military sources, the vessel is expected to be forcibly intercepted within 24 hours.
The crew is calling on the French President to ensure safe… pic.twitter.com/mUWIg1o33t
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 8, 2025
Al-Qassam Brigades Announce Targeting of Israeli Bulldozer in Khan Yunis
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: the military wing of Hamas, announced that their resistance fighters targeted an Israeli military bulldozer yesterday, Saturday, with a Yassin 105 shell in the Al-Manara neighborhood of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.
Hospitals in the Strip 'Will Become Graveyards Within 48 Hours' Due to Fuel Depletion
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Director of the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip conveyed that within 48 hours, hospitals in the Strip will turn into graveyards due to fuel depletion. The occupation forces’ prevention of fuel entry is tantamount to cutting off the lifeline to hospitals. There is a severe shortage of medicines and medical supplies. World Health Organization trucks are stalled in Arish, and an immediate entry is urged.
Abu Shabab Militia Carrying Out Operations against Hamas
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli website Walla, citing Israeli security sources, reported that the Abu Shabab militia has recently begun carrying out offensive operations against Hamas.
Netanyahu’s Latest Gamble: ‘Third-Force Headed by Criminal Gang Leader Abu Shabab
Killed and Injured in Israeli Shelling on Deir al-Balah
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A medical source at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital reported the martyrdom of a Palestinian and injuries to others in an Israeli raid on southern Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip.
Israeli Artillery Shells Two Areas in Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation army artillery shelled the Katiba and Western Sector areas in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.
Israeli Commander: International Pressure May Force America to Stop War
ISRAELI MEDIA: Yedioth Ahronoth quoted Doron Hadar, former head of the Israeli army’s negotiation team, stating that international pressure might compel the United States to force Israel to stop the war without an exchange deal. He argued that if forced to stop the war, Israel would lose its leverage, allowing Hamas to demand everything in exchange for the “abductees.” There is currently no breakthrough that would lead to the return of the “abductees,” and it is clear that pressure on Hamas is ineffective.
Expectations of Israel Stopping Freedom Flotilla Ship in International Waters
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel Hayom, citing Israeli officials, reported that the Israeli army is expected to stop the Freedom Flotilla ship heading to the Gaza Strip before it enters Israeli territorial waters.
As Madleen Nears Egyptian Coast, Voices from Aboard Call for Gaza’s Freedom
Two Injured by Occupation Fire in Abasan al-Kabira, Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were injured by fire from an Israeli drone that attacked them in Abasan al-Kabira town, east of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.
Medical Sources: 21 Martyrs in Gaza since Dawn Today
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Medical sources in Gaza hospitals reported that 21 Palestinians have been killed in raids by the Israeli occupation army on several areas of the Strip since dawn today.
Bodies of 2 Palestinians Recovered After Israeli Shelling on Khan Yunis
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A medical source at Nasser Medical Complex reported the recovery of the bodies of two martyrs after an Israeli shelling in the Ma’an area, east of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.
Fuel Supplies in Gaza Hospitals Only Sufficient for Two Days
AL-JAZEERA: The spokesperson for Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital conveyed that fuel supplies in Gaza hospitals are only sufficient for two days. An appeal was made to the world to pressure the occupation to open crossings for the entry of medical supplies. Injured individuals face difficulty reaching hospitals in southern Gaza. The artificial kidney unit at the hospital is non-operational due to Israeli attacks.
Eight Killed in Israeli Shelling on Jabaliya Al-Balad
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip reported the martyrdom of eight Palestinians in an Israeli shelling on Jabalia Al-Balad, northern Gaza Strip.
Elderly Man and Child Injured in Israeli Shelling on Beit Lahia
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital reported that an elderly Palestinian man and a child were injured in an Israeli shelling that targeted the Al-Atatra area in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip.
Israeli Forces Demolish Residential Buildings in Jabaliya Camp
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces demolished residential buildings east of Jabalia camp, northern Gaza Strip. The occupation army has reportedly destroyed most areas in Jabalia camp, northern Gaza.
Israeli Helicopter Fires on Homes in Central Gaza Strip
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli army helicopter was firing on homes east of Gaza City, central Gaza Strip.
Mother of Israeli Soldier Killed in Gaza: My Son's Body Vanished, along with the Force with Him
ISRAELI MEDIA: Yedioth Ahronoth cited the mother of an Israeli soldier recently killed in a Khan Younis ambush, who stated that her son’s body vanished, as did the force that was with him. The army identified him through DNA analysis.
Five Israeli Soldiers Killed, 17 Injured as Israel Issues New Evacuation Orders in Gaza
Fire at Former Chief Rabbi of Israel's Synagogue Suspected to Be Arson
ISRAELI MEDIA: Yedioth Ahronoth reported that a fire broke out at the synagogue of former Chief Rabbi of Israel Yitzhak Yosef in Jerusalem, with authorities suspecting it was intentional.
Five Killed, Including Two Children, in Israeli Drone Strike on Mawasi Khan Yunis
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A source at Nasser Medical Complex in the Gaza Strip reported that five Palestinians were killed, including two children, in a drone strike launched by an Israeli drone on displaced persons’ tents in Mawasi Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.
One Killed, Several Injured by Israeli Fire Near Aid Distribution Center in Central Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A medical source at Al-Awda Hospital reported that one Palestinian was killed and others were injured by Israeli occupation forces’ gunfire near an aid distribution center on the Netzarim axis in central Gaza Strip.
Four Killed, Dozens Injured by Israeli Fire Near US Aid Center in Rafah
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A medical source in Gaza Strip hospitals reported the killing of four Palestinians and the injury of 70 by Israeli occupation forces’ fire near a US aid center west of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.
Khaled Al-Dughma went to the US aid distribution center in Rafah this morning, hoping to secure food for his children. He was killed by Israeli forces, along with three others, while waiting for aid. He returned home as a lifeless body. pic.twitter.com/8fEPvBg9tp
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 8, 2025
Be the first to comment