LIVE BLOG: Rafah Crossing to Open Today | Israel Accepts Hamas’ Prisoner List – Day 483

The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will open today amid protests by Egyptians over displacement plans for Palestinians.
Meanwhile, Israel has accepted Hamas’ list of prisoners for release, marking a key step in the ongoing truce agreement.
Israeli Forces Raid Former Prisoner's Home in Hebron
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces raided the home of released prisoner Ezzedine Awad in the town of Idhna, west of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.
Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinian South of Jenin
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian sources reported that Israeli forces arrested a young Palestinian from the town of Arraba, southwest of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.
Freed Palestinian Detainee: I Was Tortured by Being Beaten on My Injury
AL-JAZEERA: Freed Palestinian detainee Mohammad Al-Qawasmi told Al Jazeera: “The occupation treated us harshly during detention. The jailers tortured me by beating the injured area on my foot.”
Ongoing Displacement in Tulkarm Due to Israeli Aggression
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian platforms documented scenes of the displacement of families from the Tulkarm refugee camp in the northern West Bank due to the ongoing Israeli aggression on the city for the fifth consecutive day.
Israeli Forces Raid Village South of Nablus
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian sources reported that Israeli occupation forces raided the village of Madama, south of Nablus in the West Bank, and fired gas canisters heavily.
Clashes with Israeli Forces Near Mount Sabih
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian sources reported clashes between youth and Israeli forces near Mount Sabih in the town of Beita, south of Nablus in the West Bank.
Fewer Than 8,000 Trucks Enter Gaza since Truce Began
AL JAZEERA: Sources told Al-Jazeera that the number of trucks entering Gaza since the truce began, up to its 11th day, reached only 7,926. They noted that about two-thirds of the trucks carried food supplies. The sources added that the number of tents delivered to Gaza was far below the needs, not exceeding 208. No temporary mobile homes were delivered to either the north or south of the strip.
Palestinians Injured by Occupation Forces East of Ramallah
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian sources reported injuries caused by Israeli forces during their incursion into the village of Al-Mughayyir, east of Ramallah.
IRGC: Martyrdom of Al-Deif Will Strengthen Palestinian Resilience
IRGC STATEMENT: The Iranian Revolutionary Guard stated that the martyrdom of Mohammed Al-Deif, chief of staff of the Al-Qassam Brigades, and his companions would strengthen the determination and resilience of the Palestinian people to liberate Jerusalem
9 Lifers and 81 High-Sentence Prisoners to Be Released
PRISONERS’ MEDIA OFFICE: On Saturday, 9 lifers and 81 high-sentence prisoners will be released in the fourth batch.
Israeli Sources: Hamas' Prisoner List Accepted
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO (NETANYAHU’S OFFICE): The three prisoners Hamas will release on Saturday are alive.
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH (ISRAELI SOURCES): The list from Hamas is acceptable and aligns with the agreement.
CHANNEL 12 (SOURCES): The prisoner release is expected to begin in the morning, as in previous operations.
European Statement: Deep Concern Over Israel's Ban on UNRWA
STATEMENT BY UK, FRANCE, AND GERMANY FOREIGN MINISTERS: We reiterate deep concern over Israel’s ban on UNRWA operations. No other entity can replace UNRWA’s work. We support its mandate to serve Palestinian refugees.
Spain Condemns Israel’s Ban on UNRWA, Increases Support for Palestinian Refugees
Israel Receives List of Prisoners for Saturday Release
ISRAEL HAYOM (citing NETANYAHU’S OFFICE): Israel has received the list of hostages to be released on Saturday.
Hundreds of Israelis Protest to Demand Full Implementation of Deal
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Hundreds of Israelis protested outside the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv, demanding full implementation of the deal.
Abu Obeida Announces Names of 3 Israeli Prisoners for Release
ABU OBEIDA: Al-Qassam Brigades will release Israeli prisoners Ofer Kalderon, Keith Siegel, and Yarden Bibas tomorrow, Saturday.
Gaza Civil Defense: Lost 85% of Facilities and Equipment
GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: We lost 85% of our facilities and equipment during the Israeli aggression. We urge mediators to pressure Israel to allow necessary equipment entry.
Rafah Crossing to Open Friday
KAN (citing PALESTINIAN SOURCES): The Rafah crossing will open today, Friday, not Sunday as planned.
Iranian FM: Tehran Ready to Provide Aid to Gaza
IRANIAN FM ABBAS ARAGHCHI TO AL JAZEERA: Tehran is ready to provide aid to Palestinians in Gaza.
Palestinian Fisherman Killed Off Nuseirat Coast
AL JAZEERA CORRESPONDENT: A Palestinian fisherman was killed by Israeli naval gunfire off Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.
Smotrich: Deal is Catastrophic for Israeli Security
JERUSALEM POST (citing ISRAELI FINANCE MINISTER BEZALEL SMOTRICH): The deal is catastrophic for Israeli security.
Prisoner Affairs Coordinator: Preparing for Phase Two Negotiations
WALLA (citing PRISONER AFFAIRS COORDINATOR GAL HIRSCH): Netanyahu-Trump meeting next week is crucial for phase two negotiations.
Resistance Secures Release of 110 Palestinian Prisoners, Including Zakaria Zubeidi
EU Official: Palestinian Authority Officers to Manage Rafah Crossing
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH (citing EU OFFICIAL): Palestinian Authority border officers will manage the Rafah crossing.
Poll: Only 4% of Israelis Believe War Goals Achieved
MAARIV POLL: Only 4% of Israelis believe Israel has fully achieved its war goals.
Al-Quds Brigades: Engaged Israeli Forces in Yamoun
AL-QUDS BRIGADES (JENIN BATTALION): Our fighters engaged Israeli forces in Yamoun, causing casualties.
Israeli Army: Targeted Hezbollah Sites in Bekaa
ISRAELI ARMY: We targeted Hezbollah sites in the Bekaa, eastern Lebanon.
Israel Killed Two Palestinians in Jenin
KAN: Israeli forces “neutralized” the two gunmen who killed soldier Liam Hasi in Jenin.
Guterres: 2,500 Children Must Be Evacuated from Gaza Immediately
UN SECRETARY-GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES: 2,500 children must be evacuated from Gaza immediately for medical treatment.
Channel 12: Prepare for All Scenarios
CHANNEL 12: We must prepare for all scenarios ahead of Netanyahu’s security consultations.
Channel 14: War Goals Not Achieved
CHANNEL 14: The war goals of destroying Hamas’ military capabilities and overthrowing its rule have not been achieved.
Al-Quds Brigades: Clashed with Israeli Forces in Tulkarm
AL-QUDS BRIGADES (TULKARM BATTALION): We clashed with Israeli forces in Tulkarm, causing confirmed injuries.
Resistance Targets Israeli Forces Northwest of Jenin
AL-JAZEERA: Resistance fighters targeted Israeli forces with an explosive device in Silat al-Harithiya, northwest of Jenin.
15 New Israeli Violations of Ceasefire in Lebanon
LEBANESE SOURCES: The Israeli army committed 15 new violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon, bringing the total to 823 since the agreement began 66 days ago.
