LIVE BLOG: Rafah, Khan Yunis under Fire | Norway Calls for Probe into Medics Massacre – Day 538

Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

At least 46 Palestinians, including children, were killed in Gaza over the past 24 hours, as Israel continues to carry out massacres across the Strip.

Meanwhile, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide has called for an investigation into Israel’s attack on aid workers in Rafah.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 50,669 Palestinians and injured 115,225 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Sun, Apr 6, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Shin Bet Official: We Arrest Without Evidence

JERUSALEM POST: A leaked recording reveals a Shin Bet official admitting to detaining Palestinians in the West Bank for days without evidence.

Sun, Apr 6, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

46 Killed in Gaza in 24 Hours

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli airstrikes have killed 46 Palestinians in Gaza over the past day.

Sun, Apr 6, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Child Killed in Israeli Strike on Khan Yunis

AL JAZEERA: An Israeli airstrike killed a child in a tent sheltering displaced people in al-Mawasi, west of Khan Yunis.

Sun, Apr 6, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Norway Calls for Probe Into Aid Worker Killings

NORWEGIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY: Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide called for an investigation into Israel’s attack on aid workers in Rafah.

Sun, Apr 6, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Ongoing Shelling on Rafah

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery continues to shell northern Rafah as ground incursions continue.

