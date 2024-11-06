LIVE BLOG: Relentless Shelling of Northern Gaza | Invasion of Jenin Continues – Day 397

November 6, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: social media, via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

At least 15 Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza.

Israeli occupation bulldozers continued to destroy infrastructure and property in Jenin camp, in the northern West Bank.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,391 Palestinians have been killed, and 102,347 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Wed, Nov 6, 10:14 AM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu: Trump's Victory is Great Victory

NETANYAHU: Dear Trump, I congratulate you on your victory and your return as a new beginning. Trump’s victory is a great victory.

Wed, Nov 6, 10:14 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Artillery Shells Khan Yunis

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery is targeting the eastern areas of Al-Fakhari town, southeast of Khan Yunis city, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Wed, Nov 6, 10:14 AM (Palestine Time)

Rockets Fired towards Upper Galilee

AL-JAZEERA: Rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards the Upper Galilee.

Wed, Nov 6, 10:14 AM (Palestine Time)

Beit Lahia Death Toll Rises

AL-JAZEERA: 15 people were killed and others were injured in a bombing that targeted a building housing displaced people in the Al-Manshiya area in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.

Wed, Nov 6, 9:32 AM (Palestine Time)

Jenin Invasion Continues

PALINFO: Israeli occupation bulldozers continued to destroy infrastructure and property in Jenin camp, in the northern West Bank.

Wed, Nov 6, 9:32 AM (Palestine Time)

US Officials Say Pentagon Struggles to Deploy enough Air Defense Systems

WASHINGTON POST (citing US military officials): The Pentagon is struggling to distribute sufficient air defense systems to protect assets and allies in Eastern Europe, in addition to those in the Middle East.”

Wed, Nov 6, 9:32 AM (Palestine Time)

Five Killed in Beit Lahia

AL-JAZEERA: Five Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.

Wed, Nov 6, 9:32 AM (Palestine Time)

Injured, Including Children, in Nuseirat

PALESTINIAN MEDIA (citing Al-Awda Hospital): Six people were injured, including two women and 3 children, after drones bombed a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Wed, Nov 6, 9:32 AM (Palestine Time)

Iran May Reconsider Nature of Response

CHANNEL 12 (citing estimates from Israeli security establishment): Iran may reconsider the nature of its attack against the backdrop of the crisis of the dismissal of Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant and the tension with Washington.

Wed, Nov 6, 9:32 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Kiryat Shmona

ISRAELI MEDIA: Sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona.

Wed, Nov 6, 9:32 AM (Palestine Time)

Military Helicopters Land West of Jabaliya

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli military evacuation helicopters land west of Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip.

Wed, Nov 6, 9:32 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raid on Beit Lahia

AL-MAYADEEN: An Israeli raid targeted the western roundabout of the city of Beit Lahia, north of the Strip.

Wed, Nov 6, 9:32 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Shelling of Al-Bureij, Nuseirat

AL-MAYADEEN: Israeli artillery shelling targeted northern Al-Bureij and Al-Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip.

Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

