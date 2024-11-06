At least 15 Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza.
Israeli occupation bulldozers continued to destroy infrastructure and property in Jenin camp, in the northern West Bank.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,391 Palestinians have been killed, and 102,347 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Netanyahu: Trump's Victory is Great Victory
NETANYAHU: Dear Trump, I congratulate you on your victory and your return as a new beginning. Trump’s victory is a great victory.
Donald Trump declares victory as he addresses jubilant supporters
— NRG Radio Kenya (@NRGRadioKenya) November 6, 2024
Israeli Artillery Shells Khan Yunis
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery is targeting the eastern areas of Al-Fakhari town, southeast of Khan Yunis city, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Rockets Fired towards Upper Galilee
AL-JAZEERA: Rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards the Upper Galilee.
Beit Lahia Death Toll Rises
AL-JAZEERA: 15 people were killed and others were injured in a bombing that targeted a building housing displaced people in the Al-Manshiya area in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.
Jenin Invasion Continues
PALINFO: Israeli occupation bulldozers continued to destroy infrastructure and property in Jenin camp, in the northern West Bank.
US Officials Say Pentagon Struggles to Deploy enough Air Defense Systems
WASHINGTON POST (citing US military officials): The Pentagon is struggling to distribute sufficient air defense systems to protect assets and allies in Eastern Europe, in addition to those in the Middle East.”
Five Killed in Beit Lahia
AL-JAZEERA: Five Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.
#عاجل | غارة جوية وتصاعد لأعمدة الدخان على منطقة الدوار الغربي لمدينة بيت لاهيا شمال قطاع غزة
— المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) November 6, 2024
Injured, Including Children, in Nuseirat
PALESTINIAN MEDIA (citing Al-Awda Hospital): Six people were injured, including two women and 3 children, after drones bombed a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
The saddest video I saw today: A Palestinian bids farewell to his daughter and grandson martyred during the #US-Israeli forces's bombing of the Nuseirat camp, central #Gaza. #GazaGenocide
— 🔻 mari 🔻 (@mariresisting) November 4, 2024
Iran May Reconsider Nature of Response
CHANNEL 12 (citing estimates from Israeli security establishment): Iran may reconsider the nature of its attack against the backdrop of the crisis of the dismissal of Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant and the tension with Washington.
Sirens Sound in Kiryat Shmona
ISRAELI MEDIA: Sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona.
ISRAELI MEDIA: Sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona and surrounding settlements in northeastern Israel.
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 6, 2024
Military Helicopters Land West of Jabaliya
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli military evacuation helicopters land west of Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip.
Israeli Raid on Beit Lahia
AL-MAYADEEN: An Israeli raid targeted the western roundabout of the city of Beit Lahia, north of the Strip.
AL-MAYADEEN: An Israeli raid targeted the western roundabout of the city of Beit Lahia, north of the Strip.
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 6, 2024
Israeli Shelling of Al-Bureij, Nuseirat
AL-MAYADEEN: Israeli artillery shelling targeted northern Al-Bureij and Al-Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip.
