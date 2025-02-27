LIVE BLOG: Resistance Delivers Israeli Bodies | Hundreds of Palestinian Prisoners Freed – Day 510

The Palestinian Resistance handed over the bodies of four Israeli captives, identified by the Forensic Institute.
Meanwhile, hundreds of Palestinian prisoners were released, many recounting torture and abuse in Israeli prisons.
Katz: Philadelphi Axis Will Remain a Complete Buffer Zone
ISRAELI DEFENSE MINISTER YISRAEL KATZ:
The Philadelphia Axis will remain a complete buffer zone, as is the case in Lebanon and Syria.
We had information indicating that Hamas planned to attack soldiers and settlements during the ceasefire.
Palestinian Man Killed in Balata Camp
CHANNEL 14: Undercover Israeli forces killed a Palestinian wanted man in Balata camp, east of Nablus.
Channel 12: Netanyahu to Decide on Sending Delegation for Second-Phase Talks
CHANNEL 12:
Netanyahu will decide today during security discussions whether to send a delegation for second-phase negotiations.
Security officials warned National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir that his statements about the conditions of security prisoners have worsened the situation of Gaza hostages.
Hamas: Ready to Enter Second-Phase Negotiations
HAMAS:
We enforced synchronization in the exchange process to prevent the occupation from evading the agreement’s obligations.
We reaffirm our commitment to the ceasefire agreement and confirm our readiness to enter second-phase negotiations.
Israeli Arrested on Charges of Spying for Iran
ISRAELI POLICE AND SHIN BET: An Israeli from Petah Tikva was arrested on charges of espionage for Iran.
Forensic Institute Identifies Bodies of Four Captives
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Forensic Institute confirmed the identification of the bodies of the four captives.
Sister of Killed Captive Sheri Bibas: Government Chose Revenge
FINANCIAL TIMES (Citing the Sister of Hostage Sheri Bibas):
It was possible to save the captives, but the government “chose revenge, and we lost.”
In the early days of the aggression on Gaza, Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades offered to begin a prisoner exchange and release all captives held by the Palestinian resistance in exchange for Israel releasing all Palestinian prisoners, but the Israeli government rejected the proposal.
Israeli Radio: Shin Bet Official to Step Down after October 7 Events
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The head of the Shin Bet’s operations division during the October 7, 2023, events will step down after a few weeks.
Anger Over Army Investigations into October 7 Attack
CHANNEL 14:
There is anger among victims’ families over the Israeli army’s investigations into the October 7, 2023, attack.
Yesterday, the former commander of Unit 8200, Brigadier General Yossi Sariel, admitted that Israeli forces were paralyzed for hours on October 7, acknowledging his failure to prevent the Al-Aqsa Flood operation.
‘Paralyzed’: Former Israeli Commander Admits Failure on October 7
Jerusalem Post: Gaza Ceasefire Will Continue
JERUSALEM POST (Citing Sources): The ceasefire in Gaza will continue and will not collapse despite the lack of agreement on next steps.
“The prisoners are in grave danger… Do not give up on the prisoners’ file!”
Captives' Bodies Undergo Initial Identification
KAN: The bodies of the four Israeli captives released by the Palestinian resistance in Gaza have undergone initial identification and are en route to the Forensic Institute.
Axios: Israeli Delegation Heads to Doha or Cairo for Negotiations
AXIOS (Citing an Israeli Official):
An Israeli delegation is expected to leave for Doha or Cairo today to begin negotiations on the next steps.
The goal is to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas to extend the ceasefire for 42 days.
During this period, more Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners will be released.
Waste Piles Up in Residential Areas of Northern Gaz
AL-JAZEERA: The city of Gaza is facing a major health and environmental disaster due to the accumulation of around 170,000 tons of waste in streets and temporary landfills.
