LIVE BLOG: Resistance Delivers Israeli Bodies | Hundreds of Palestinian Prisoners Freed – Day 510

February 27, 2025 Blog, News, Slider
Freed Palestinian prisoners were hospitalized due to severe torture and abuse in Israeli detention. (Photo: via social media, QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The Palestinian Resistance handed over the bodies of four Israeli captives, identified by the Forensic Institute.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Palestinian prisoners were released, many recounting torture and abuse in Israeli prisons.

Thu, Feb 27, 11:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Katz: Philadelphi Axis Will Remain a Complete Buffer Zone

ISRAELI DEFENSE MINISTER YISRAEL KATZ:

The Philadelphia Axis will remain a complete buffer zone, as is the case in Lebanon and Syria.

We had information indicating that Hamas planned to attack soldiers and settlements during the ceasefire.

Thu, Feb 27, 11:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Man Killed in Balata Camp

CHANNEL 14: Undercover Israeli forces killed a Palestinian wanted man in Balata camp, east of Nablus.

Thu, Feb 27, 11:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Channel 12: Netanyahu to Decide on Sending Delegation for Second-Phase Talks

CHANNEL 12:

Netanyahu will decide today during security discussions whether to send a delegation for second-phase negotiations.

Security officials warned National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir that his statements about the conditions of security prisoners have worsened the situation of Gaza hostages.

Thu, Feb 27, 11:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Hamas: Ready to Enter Second-Phase Negotiations

HAMAS:

We enforced synchronization in the exchange process to prevent the occupation from evading the agreement’s obligations.

We reaffirm our commitment to the ceasefire agreement and confirm our readiness to enter second-phase negotiations.

Thu, Feb 27, 11:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Arrested on Charges of Spying for Iran

ISRAELI POLICE AND SHIN BET: An Israeli from Petah Tikva was arrested on charges of espionage for Iran.

Thu, Feb 27, 11:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Forensic Institute Identifies Bodies of Four Captives

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Forensic Institute confirmed the identification of the bodies of the four captives.

Thu, Feb 27, 11:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Sister of Killed Captive Sheri Bibas: Government Chose Revenge

FINANCIAL TIMES (Citing the Sister of Hostage Sheri Bibas):

It was possible to save the captives, but the government “chose revenge, and we lost.”

In the early days of the aggression on Gaza, Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades offered to begin a prisoner exchange and release all captives held by the Palestinian resistance in exchange for Israel releasing all Palestinian prisoners, but the Israeli government rejected the proposal.

Thu, Feb 27, 11:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Radio: Shin Bet Official to Step Down after October 7 Events

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The head of the Shin Bet’s operations division during the October 7, 2023, events will step down after a few weeks.

Thu, Feb 27, 11:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Anger Over Army Investigations into October 7 Attack

CHANNEL 14:

There is anger among victims’ families over the Israeli army’s investigations into the October 7, 2023, attack.

Yesterday, the former commander of Unit 8200, Brigadier General Yossi Sariel, admitted that Israeli forces were paralyzed for hours on October 7, acknowledging his failure to prevent the Al-Aqsa Flood operation.

‘Paralyzed’: Former Israeli Commander Admits Failure on October 7

Thu, Feb 27, 11:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Jerusalem Post: Gaza Ceasefire Will Continue

JERUSALEM POST (Citing Sources): The ceasefire in Gaza will continue and will not collapse despite the lack of agreement on next steps.

Thu, Feb 27, 11:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Captives' Bodies Undergo Initial Identification

KAN: The bodies of the four Israeli captives released by the Palestinian resistance in Gaza have undergone initial identification and are en route to the Forensic Institute.

Thu, Feb 27, 11:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Axios: Israeli Delegation Heads to Doha or Cairo for Negotiations

AXIOS (Citing an Israeli Official):

An Israeli delegation is expected to leave for Doha or Cairo today to begin negotiations on the next steps.

The goal is to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas to extend the ceasefire for 42 days.

During this period, more Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners will be released.

Thu, Feb 27, 11:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Waste Piles Up in Residential Areas of Northern Gaz

AL-JAZEERA: The city of Gaza is facing a major health and environmental disaster due to the accumulation of around 170,000 tons of waste in streets and temporary landfills.

