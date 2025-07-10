LIVE BLOG: Soldier Video Capture Released | Ansarallah’s Red Sea Operation | Gaza Population Drops – Day 643

Palestinian Resistance groups have intensified their operations in Gaza, as Israeli media warn of the intelligence they have been able to gather.
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel is ready for an agreement, but “not at any cost.”
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 57,680 and injured 137,409 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
POLITICO: EU May Partially Suspend Partnership with Israel
POLITICO: A leaked draft of potential European Union measures shows that a partial suspension of the EU-Israel partnership agreement is on the table, due to reports of Israeli human rights violations in Gaza. The document, prepared by the European External Action Service, also includes options for a full suspension or barring Israel from EU programs for students and researchers.
US: Understanding with Ansarallah Remains in Place
AL JAZEERA: A US official told Al Jazeera that the understanding with the Houthis regarding safe navigation for American ships remains intact despite recent attacks. The official said the recent Houthi strikes targeted ships linked to Israel, not US vessels. He also noted that the aircraft carrier USS Vinson will leave the Middle East in two days, while the USS Nimitz will remain.
WSJ: Israeli Army Legal Division Concerned Over Gaza Relocation Plan
WALL STREET JOURNAL: The Israeli army’s legal division has expressed concerns over Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s plan to relocate Palestinians to an area near Rafah, citing potential legal ramifications, including accusations of forcible transfer.
KAN: Rafah Plan Could Cost Half the Defense Budget
KAN: The cost of building a so-called “humanitarian city” in Rafah could reach $6 billion, nearly half of Israel’s defense budget, according to estimates reported by Israeli public broadcaster Kan. The plan, proposed by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, envisions relocating Gaza’s population in stages.
Netanyahu Spoke to Smotrich Repeatedly
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke multiple times within 24 hours to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, urging him not to take steps that could further destabilize the coalition, according to the Israeli daily.
Soldier Killed in Khan Yunis Operation
ISRAELI MEDIA: A soldier was killed when a building collapsed on an Israeli military unit in Khan Yunis. Earlier reports described the event as a “serious security incident,” with intense clashes and heavy airstrikes in the area.
Hamas: Netanyahu’s Remarks Reveal Malicious Intent to Derail Deal
HAMAS: The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) said Netanyahu’s claim to captive families that no comprehensive deal is possible reveals his malicious intent to sabotage negotiations. Hamas reiterated that it previously proposed a full deal for a ceasefire and prisoner exchange, but Netanyahu rejected it.
Exchange of Fire in Khan Yunis
ISRAELI MEDIA – Armed clashes are underway between Israeli forces and Palestinian fighters in Khan Yunis.
Building Collapses on Israeli Unit in Khan Yunis
ISRAELI MEDIA: A building collapsed on an Israeli military force in Khan Younis in what was described as a “difficult security event.” Further details are expected.
AL-JAZEERA: Qassam footage from Wednesday’s Khan Younis operaton disproves Israeli army claims: the targeted soldier did not resist — he fled from his bulldozer before being killed, after fighters failed to capture him alive.
Qassam footage from Wednesday's Khan Younis operaton disproves Israeli army claims: the targeted soldier did not resist — he fled from his bulldozer before being killed, after fighters failed to capture him alive.
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 10, 2025
UN Human Rights Committee Condemns Washington's Sanctions on Albanese
AL-JAZEERA: The Coordination Committee of Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council has strongly condemned Washington’s sanctions on Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories.
Yesterday, Wednesday, the United States imposed sanctions on Albanese, who has documented the Israeli genocide of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in several reports and called for the prosecution of entities and individuals involved.
Al-Qassam Brigades Shell Israeli Troop Gathering North of Khan Yunis
STATEMENT: The Al-Qassam Brigades announced that they shelled a gathering of Israeli soldiers and vehicles with mortar rounds in the Al-Badaw area, north of Khan Younis city in the Gaza Strip.
Netanyahu: Fighting Resumes if Hamas Not Disarmed in 60 Days
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:
Negotiations to end the war in Gaza will begin immediately with the start of a ceasefire.
If Hamas is not disarmed and dismantled within a 60-day period, we will return to fighting.
What was agreed upon with President Trump regarding Gaza, regional, and other issues will be detailed later.
We will enter negotiations concerning a permanent end to the war, and this must be done according to our conditions.
If Hamas is disarmed through negotiations, that’s good; otherwise, we will do everything in our power to achieve our goals.
Identifying which hostages will be released is not in our hands.
We wish to free all hostages at once, but the process is happening in two phases and is not always in our hands.
Journalist Death Toll in Gaza Rises to 229
STATEMENT: The Government Media Office in the Gaza Strip announced that the number of martyred journalists has risen to 229 since the start of the Israeli war of extermination, following the martyrdom of journalist Ahmed Salama Abu Eisha.
Ansarallah Leader: Our Support for Gaza Will Continue
AL-JAZEERA – Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, leader of Ansarallah in Yemen, said that their support for Gaza continues, and that this week’s operations involved ballistic missiles, drones, and naval attacks.
He warned that shipping companies violating the blockade on the Port of Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat) are mistaken in thinking such actions will be overlooked.
He affirmed that Ansarallah’s decision to block Israeli navigation remains in place as long as the aggression and siege on Gaza persist. “No company will be allowed to transport goods to the Israeli enemy through the declared operational zone,” he said.
Ansarallah Reportedly Holding Sailors amid Escalating Red Sea Operations
63 Palestinians Killed in Gaza Strikes since Morning
AL-JAZEERA: Medical sources in Gaza reported that 63 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since dawn, including 38 in the central and southern areas.
Shooting and Stabbing Operation near Gush Etzion Junction
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli military reported a shooting and stabbing attack near the Gush Etzion junction carried out by two assailants. Israeli forces and security personnel opened fire and killed both attackers.
An Israeli soldier was killed in a double operation near the "Gush Etzion" settlement complex, north of Hebron city.
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 10, 2025
Israeli Reservist Killed in Gush Etzion Operation
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: A reserve soldier, working as a security guard, was confirmed killed in the Gush Etzion attack, according to a medical source. The police reported multiple injuries and said forces are searching the area for possible additional suspects, after two Palestinians were killed.
Civil Defense Vehicles Stop Operating in Gaza and North
AL-JAZEERA: The Civil Defense in Gaza announced that all its vehicles have stopped providing humanitarian services to citizens in Gaza and northern governorates. Only one firetruck remains operational, and there are no spare parts for it.
55 Palestinians Killed Since Dawn in Gaza
AL-JAZEERA – Medical sources in Gaza confirmed that 55 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since early morning amid intensified bombardment.
Three Killed Near Aid Center in Rafah
AL-JAZEERA Nasser Medical Complex confirmed that three Palestinians, including a woman, were killed near an aid distribution center north of Rafah. Another young man was killed and several others injured in Jabaliya town in northern Gaza.
Norway Rejects Israel’s Plan to Transfer Gaza Residents to Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said Norway opposes Israel’s plan to forcibly relocate Gaza residents to Rafah, calling it illegal and contrary to the right of self-determination. He said Israel must allow life-saving aid.
ANSARALLAH: We Targeted Ben Gurion Airport with Ballistic Missile
AL-JAZEERA: Ansarallah military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group struck Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv with a “Zolfaghar” ballistic missile. He vowed to expand operations with missile strikes and naval blockade against Israel.
Ansarallah War Media Publishes Full Footage of 'MAGIC SEAS' Operation
The video shows all stages of the targeting, from the warning ignored by the vessel to its eventual sinking for violating the Yemeni Armed Forces' ban on entering occupied Palestinian ports.
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 9, 2025
Israeli Sources: Qassam Gathers Intelligence on Israeli Army in Gaza
WALLA: Citing Israeli security sources, Walla News reported that Al-Qassam Brigades have successfully gathered detailed intelligence on Israeli forces across Gaza fronts, using it to carry out sniper and anti-tank missile operations.
Settlers Perform Talmudic Rituals in Al-Aqsa Mosque
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Illegal Israeli Jewish settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque, where they are performing Talmudic rituals under the protection of Israeli occupation police.
Family of Preventive Security Colonel Accuses PA Security of His Death
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The family of Colonel Ammar Muhammad Saeed Abu Dhahri, an officer in the Palestinian Authority’s Preventive Security apparatus, has directly accused the Palestinian Military Intelligence service of responsibility for his death. They attribute his death to what they describe as “harsh detention conditions, physical and psychological torture, and systematic medical negligence” he allegedly endured during his detention.
The family did not clarify the reason for his arrest by PA security forces. Meanwhile, the PA stated that Abu Dhahri had been detained by the military prosecution pending a case, and was later released due to a deterioration in his health.
Israel Announces Interception of Missile Launched from Yemen
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army announced that it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen towards Israel. Sirens had sounded in Tel Aviv and central Israel after the missile launch was detected.
Israeli Soldier Dies by Suicide at Sde Teiman Base
ISRAELI MEDIA: Haaretz newspaper has confirmed that a Golani Brigade soldier died by suicide this week, shooting himself at the Sde Teiman base in the Negev desert.
The newspaper added that the soldier took his own life after being interrogated by the military police. It noted that the soldier had left the Gaza Strip to attend a refresher course and military police investigators were awaiting him regarding a prior investigation.
According to the report, the soldier’s commanders decided to confiscate his weapon after the interrogation. Hours later, he took a comrade’s weapon and shot himself.
Protest Near JFK Airport Entrance to Block Arms Shipment to Israel
AL-JAZEERA: A group of pro-Gaza protesters demonstrated in front of the New York train station leading to John F. Kennedy (JFK) Airport, demanding authorities halt the export of weapons and ammunition to Israel. Earlier today, the Palestinian Assembly for Liberation called for the protest near JFK International Airport in New York to oppose the shipment of arms and ammunition to Israel via the airport.
Protesters in NYC are rallying now outside the JFK AirTrain while a cargo plane with more than 20,000 lbs of ammunition and weapons is set to fly to Israel today at 2PM. Protesters are demanding the civilian airport stop allowing Israeli weapons manufacturers ship weapons weekly.
— Gerard (@GerardDalbon) July 9, 2025
24 Killed Since Dawn in Gaza Strip
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Sources in Gaza hospitals reported the killing of 24 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Israeli raids on the central and southern parts of the Strip since dawn today.
Palestinian Health Ministry Confirms Killing of Youth in Jenin
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that a Palestinian youth was martyred by occupation forces’ bullets in the town of Rummanah, Jenin, this morning, and his body was seized. This comes after the occupation army admitted to killing a young man in the area.
Itamar Ben-Gvir Rejects Pursuit of Gaza Deal
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir voiced his opposition to ongoing deal negotiations, stating that the more “reckless deals” are pursued, the more Hamas is motivated “to carry out more abductions.”
He added, “Enough with seeking a deal. The lives of our soldiers and the residents of the South are more important than any normalization or economic agreements.”
He further continued, “Enough with negotiating with a murderous terrorist organization, and enough with pursuing a deal that revives and strengthens it.”
Yesterday, the Al-Qassam Brigades announced the death of an Israeli soldier in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, during an attempt to capture him.
Washington Imposes Sanctions on UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese
The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories. Albanese has documented the Israeli extermination of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in several reports and called for the prosecution of the parties and individuals involved.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a post on X, “Today I am imposing sanctions on UN Human Rights Council Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese for her illegitimate and shameful efforts to prompt ICC action against U.S. and Israeli officials, companies, and executives.”
BREAKING – Washington Imposes Sanctions on UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese
Israeli Soldier Found Dead at Southern Base
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel Hayom reported that an Israeli soldier was found dead at a military base in the south of the country. An investigation has been opened into the incident.
Hamas: We Are Seeking a Comprehensive Deal to End the Aggression
HAMAS STATEMENT: Hamas said that its leadership continues intensive and responsible efforts to ensure the success of the ongoing round of negotiations, aiming for a comprehensive agreement. Hamas said it is seeking an agreement that would end the aggression, ensure the entry of aid, and ease the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Netanyahu: We Want a Deal, But Not at Any Cost
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he and President Trump agree on the necessity of releasing captives and ensuring that Gaza does not pose a threat to Israel. He denied any plans to expel Gaza’s residents and said Trump had never suggested such a move. Netanyahu stated that Israel seeks to end Hamas’ rule in Gaza and is aiming for a deal, but not at any cost.
