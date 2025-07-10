LIVE BLOG: Soldier Video Capture Released | Ansarallah’s Red Sea Operation | Gaza Population Drops – Day 643

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

Negotiations to end the war in Gaza will begin immediately with the start of a ceasefire.

If Hamas is not disarmed and dismantled within a 60-day period, we will return to fighting.

What was agreed upon with President Trump regarding Gaza, regional, and other issues will be detailed later.

We will enter negotiations concerning a permanent end to the war, and this must be done according to our conditions.

If Hamas is disarmed through negotiations, that’s good; otherwise, we will do everything in our power to achieve our goals.

Identifying which hostages will be released is not in our hands.

We wish to free all hostages at once, but the process is happening in two phases and is not always in our hands.