LIVE BLOG: Resistance Returns Israeli Captives’ Bodies | Netanyahu Declines Funeral – Day 503

HAMAS:

Hamas stated that its military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, and the resistance ensured the dignity of the deceased during the handover process, contrasting this with the Israeli occupation’s disregard for their lives while they were alive.

Hamas emphasized that it preserved the lives of the captives and treated them humanely, but the Israeli army killed them along with their fellow captives.

The movement accused the Israeli government of obstructing prisoner exchange deals and holding responsibility for the deaths.

Hamas also criticized Prime Minister Netanyahu for using the captives’ deaths to evade accountability.