LIVE BLOG: Resistance Returns Israeli Captives’ Bodies | Netanyahu Declines Funeral – Day 503

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has received the bodies of four Israeli captives. Hamas accused the Israeli government of deliberately killing them.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu initially planned to attend the reception ceremony for the captives’ bodies but later withdrew.
Netanyahu Held Responsible for Prisoners' Deaths by Knesset Member
AL-JAZEERA: Knesset member Merav Cohen questioned, “How many Israeli prisoners will be killed due to Netanyahu’s political considerations?”
Herzog: We Regret Failing to Rescue the Prisoners
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli President Isaac Herzog commented on the handover of the 4 Israeli prisoners’ bodies, stating, “We regret that we did not fulfill our duty and failed to reach the prisoners on that painful day to bring them home safely.”
Bodies to Be Transferred to Forensic Institute
NETANYAHU’S OFFICE: The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced that the four bodies will be transferred to the forensic institute for examination, after which the families will be notified.
Israeli Army Receives Coffins of Four Prisoners from Red Cross
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army confirmed receiving the coffins of the four prisoners from the Red Cross. The Red Cross had retrieved the bodies earlier at the Martyrs’ Cemetery in Bani Suheila, Khan Younis.
Red Cross Vehicles Depart Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: Red Cross vehicles left Khan Younis after receiving the bodies of 4 Israeli prisoners.
Red Cross Receives Bodies of 4 Israeli Captives
AL-JAZEERA: The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has received the bodies of four Israeli captives.
The ICRC has received the bodies of four Israeli captives.
Hamas says the resistance ensured their dignity in death—unlike Israel, which it accuses of neglecting them in life and blocking prisoner swaps.
Israeli Army Radio: The captives were held east of Khan Younis, where…
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 20, 2025
Red Cross Vehicles Arrive at Handover Site
AL-JAZEERA: Red Cross vehicles have arrived at the location designated for the handover of the four Israeli captives’ bodies.
Hamas: We Preserved the Lives of Captives and Treated Them Humanely
HAMAS:
Hamas stated that its military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, and the resistance ensured the dignity of the deceased during the handover process, contrasting this with the Israeli occupation’s disregard for their lives while they were alive.
Hamas emphasized that it preserved the lives of the captives and treated them humanely, but the Israeli army killed them along with their fellow captives.
The movement accused the Israeli government of obstructing prisoner exchange deals and holding responsibility for the deaths.
Hamas also criticized Prime Minister Netanyahu for using the captives’ deaths to evade accountability.
Israeli Army Radio: Captives Held East of Khan Younis
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The four deceased captives were reportedly held east of Khan Younis, an area where the Israeli army operated for approximately four months.
Red Cross Arrives in Khan Younis to Facilitate Handover
CHANNEL 24: The Red Cross has arrived in Khan Younis to prepare for the handover of the captives’ bodies.
Netanyahu Withdraws from Attending Captives’ Body Reception
CHANNEL 12: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu initially planned to attend the reception ceremony for the captives’ bodies but later withdrew.
📹 Video from Khan Yunis during the handover of the bodies of four Israeli captives shows a banner on the stage reading:
"The war criminal Netanyahu & his Nazi army killed them with missiles from zionist warplanes." pic.twitter.com/3BHKiLvQvU
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 20, 2025
Video of Preparations for Handover of 4 Israeli Captives’ Bodies
On the 33rd day of the Gaza ceasefire, preparations are underway in Gaza for the handover of the bodies of four Israeli captives.
📹 Video circulated during preparations in Gaza for the handover of the bodies of four Israeli captives on the 33rd day of the ceasefire. pic.twitter.com/52NovZtBgl
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 20, 2025
Israel Blows up House of Slain Ammar Odeh in West Bank
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Local and news pages published footage documenting the Israeli occupation’s demolition of the home of martyr Ammar Odeh’s family in Salfit, West Bank. The Israeli occupation accuses Odeh of carrying out the “Holon operation” inside Israel, which resulted in the deaths of two settlers and serious injuries to three others on August 3 last year.
