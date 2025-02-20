LIVE BLOG: Resistance Returns Israeli Captives’ Bodies | Netanyahu Declines Funeral – Day 503

February 20, 2025 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian resistance groups handed over the bodies of four Israeli captives to the Red Cross in Khan Yunis. (Photo: video grab)

By staff

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has received the bodies of four Israeli captives. Hamas accused the Israeli government of deliberately killing them.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu initially planned to attend the reception ceremony for the captives’ bodies but later withdrew.

Click here for the previous blogs.

Thu, Feb 20, 11:21 AM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu Held Responsible for Prisoners' Deaths by Knesset Member

AL-JAZEERA: Knesset member Merav Cohen questioned, “How many Israeli prisoners will be killed due to Netanyahu’s political considerations?”

Thu, Feb 20, 11:21 AM (Palestine Time)

Herzog: We Regret Failing to Rescue the Prisoners

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli President Isaac Herzog commented on the handover of the 4 Israeli prisoners’ bodies, stating, “We regret that we did not fulfill our duty and failed to reach the prisoners on that painful day to bring them home safely.”

Thu, Feb 20, 11:21 AM (Palestine Time)

Bodies to Be Transferred to Forensic Institute

NETANYAHU’S OFFICE: The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced that the four bodies will be transferred to the forensic institute for examination, after which the families will be notified.

https://www.palestinechronicle.com/wp-admin/post.php?post=130544&action=edit&classic-editor#

Israeli Army Receives Coffins of Four Prisoners from Red Cross

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army confirmed receiving the coffins of the four prisoners from the Red Cross. The Red Cross had retrieved the bodies earlier at the Martyrs’ Cemetery in Bani Suheila, Khan Younis.

Thu, Feb 20, 11:21 AM (Palestine Time)

Red Cross Vehicles Depart Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: Red Cross vehicles left Khan Younis after receiving the bodies of 4 Israeli prisoners.

Thu, Feb 20, 10:32 AM (Palestine Time)

Red Cross Receives Bodies of 4 Israeli Captives

AL-JAZEERA: The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has received the bodies of four Israeli captives.

Thu, Feb 20, 10:32 AM (Palestine Time)

Red Cross Vehicles Arrive at Handover Site

AL-JAZEERA: Red Cross vehicles have arrived at the location designated for the handover of the four Israeli captives’ bodies.

Thu, Feb 20, 10:32 AM (Palestine Time)

Hamas: We Preserved the Lives of Captives and Treated Them Humanely

HAMAS:

Hamas stated that its military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, and the resistance ensured the dignity of the deceased during the handover process, contrasting this with the Israeli occupation’s disregard for their lives while they were alive.

Hamas emphasized that it preserved the lives of the captives and treated them humanely, but the Israeli army killed them along with their fellow captives.

The movement accused the Israeli government of obstructing prisoner exchange deals and holding responsibility for the deaths.

Hamas also criticized Prime Minister Netanyahu for using the captives’ deaths to evade accountability.

Thu, Feb 20, 10:32 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Radio: Captives Held East of Khan Younis

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The four deceased captives were reportedly held east of Khan Younis, an area where the Israeli army operated for approximately four months.

Thu, Feb 20, 10:32 AM (Palestine Time)

Red Cross Arrives in Khan Younis to Facilitate Handover

CHANNEL 24: The Red Cross has arrived in Khan Younis to prepare for the handover of the captives’ bodies.

Thu, Feb 20, 10:32 AM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu Withdraws from Attending Captives’ Body Reception

CHANNEL 12: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu initially planned to attend the reception ceremony for the captives’ bodies but later withdrew.

Thu, Feb 20, 10:32 AM (Palestine Time)

Video of Preparations for Handover of 4 Israeli Captives’ Bodies

On the 33rd day of the Gaza ceasefire, preparations are underway in Gaza for the handover of the bodies of four Israeli captives.

Thu, Feb 20, 10:32 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Blows up House of Slain Ammar Odeh in West Bank

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Local and news pages published footage documenting the Israeli occupation’s demolition of the home of martyr Ammar Odeh’s family in Salfit, West Bank. The Israeli occupation accuses Odeh of carrying out the “Holon operation” inside Israel, which resulted in the deaths of two settlers and serious injuries to three others on August 3 last year.

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*