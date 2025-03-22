LIVE BLOG: Israeli Strikes on Lebanon | Gaza Death Toll Rises – Day 533

For the first time in three months, five rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Metulla, in northern Israel.
Meanwhile, Israel continued its bombardment of Gaza, killing two Palestinians in shelling of the Al-Maghraqa area in the central Gaza Strip.
Click here for the previous blogs.
Berri Calls for Investigation into South Lebanon Events
LEBANESE MEDIA:
Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri stated that the primary beneficiary of dragging Lebanon and the region into a cycle of major escalation is Israel.
He added that Israel has violated UN Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement over 1,500 times, while Lebanon and its resistance have fully adhered to it.
Hezbollah Denies Involvement in Rocket Fire Towards Israel
AL-JAZEERA:
Hezbollah denied any involvement in the rocket fire from southern Lebanon towards northern Israel. The group stated that Israeli claims are pretexts to continue its attacks on Lebanon, which have not stopped since the ceasefire was announced.
Hezbollah reaffirmed its commitment to the ceasefire agreement and its support for the Lebanese state in addressing the serious Israeli escalation.
UK: Resumption of Attacks on Gaza is a Major Step Backward
AL-JAZEERA: The UK Foreign Secretary stated that the resumption of Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip is a major step backward.
Hezbollah Source Denies Carrying Out Attack on Israel
AL-JAZEERA: A senior Hezbollah source told Al-Jazeera that the group is committed to the ceasefire in south Lebanon and officially announces any operations it carries out against Israel.
Two Killed and 10 Injured in Continuous Shelling of South Lebanon
LEBANESE MEDIA: The Civil Defense in south Lebanon announced that two people were killed and 10 injured in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Tulin.
Casualties reported after an Israeli airstrike targeted the center of Touline town in Nabatieh, South Lebanon. #Lebanon #IsraeliAirstrike #Nabatieh pic.twitter.com/d6fWTYEJXw
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 22, 2025
Evacuation of Metulla Residents in Northern Israel
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli newspaper Maariv reported that the evacuation of residents from Metula in northern Israel has begun.
Israeli Airstrike on South Lebanon
LEBANESE MEDIA: An Israeli airstrike on the town of Tulin in southern Lebanon. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the army to respond to launch sources from Lebanon, emphasizing a policy of “Metulla for Beirut.”
Gaza Death Toll Rises
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: At least 130 Palestinians were killed and 263 injured in the Israeli attack on the Strip in the last 48 hours. The ministry stated that the death toll since March 18, 2025, has reached 634 dead and 1,172 injuries.
Israeli Shelling Targets Areas in Beit Lahia, Northern Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery shelled areas in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza. Videos circulated by media outlets showed plumes of smoke rising after intense Israeli airstrikes on Beit Lahia.
Two Killed in Israeli Shelling of Al-Maghraqa Area in Central Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed in Israeli shelling of the Al-Maghraqa area in the central Gaza Strip.
Lieberman: Netanyahu Poses a Threat to Israel’s Security
AL-JAZEERA: Former Israeli Defense Minister and leader of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, Avigdor Lieberman, stated that Israel was targeted by rockets from Gaza, Yemen, and Lebanon in a single day. He referred to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the “Prime Minister of October 7” and claimed that Netanyahu poses a threat to Israel’s security.
Israeli Army: We Will Respond Forcefully to Rocket Fire from Lebanon
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli military spokesperson stated that the Chief of Staff held a security assessment session following the rocket fire from Lebanon. He said that the army will respond forcefully to the rocket launches, and Lebanon will bear responsibility.
Only 10% of Metulla Residents Have Returned Since Ceasefire
ISRAELI MEDIA: The head of the Metulla municipality stated that only 10% of residents have returned to Metula since the ceasefire was announced.
Katz: We Will Not Allow Rocket Fire from Lebanon to Resume
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that Israel will not allow rocket fire from Lebanon towards Israeli towns in the Galilee to resume.
Israeli Artillery Renews Shelling of Northern Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery renewed its shelling of northern areas in the Gaza Strip.
Five Rockets from Lebanon
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Army Radio reported that five rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Israel, claiming that three were intercepted and two fell into Lebanese territory.
🚨For the first time in three months, five rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Israel, with Israeli Army Radio claiming three were intercepted and two fell back into Lebanon.
Meanwhile, Israeli artillery shelled the vicinity of Yahmor in southern Lebanon. #Lebanon #Israel pic.twitter.com/IjItacgu3J
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 22, 2025
Rocket Fire from Lebanon is the First in 3 Months
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Army Radio that the rocket fire from Lebanon earlier is the first in 3 months.
3 Rockets Fired from Lebanon Intercepted
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli air defenses reportedly intercepted 3 rockets fired from Lebanon.
Explosions of Israeli Interceptor Missiles in Skies of South Lebanon
AL-JAZEERA: Explosions of Israeli interceptor missiles were reported in the skies of the eastern sector of southern Lebanon.
Be the first to comment