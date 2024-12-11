LIVE BLOG: Rockets from Gaza | Massacre near Kamal Adwan | Soldiers Injured – Day 432

Two rockets were launched from the central Gaza Strip towards the Gaza envelope and reportedly fell in an open area.
At least 18 Palestinians were killed and others were missing in an Israeli airstrike on a house near Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza.
The Ziv Hospital in Safad announced it received four Israeli soldiers who had been wounded in south Lebanon, without providing any further details.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,758 Palestinians have been killed, and 106,134 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Click here for previous blogs.
40 Palestinians Killed since Dawn
MEDICAL SOURCES (to Al-Jazeera): Israel killed 40 Palestinians in separate raids on Gaza since dawn on Wednesday, noting that 29 of them were in the northern part of the Strip.
Injured in Israeli Raid near Kamal Adwan
AL-JAZEERA: Three people were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting Palestinians in front of Kamal Adwan Hospital gate in the northern Gaza Strip.
PALESTINIAN HEALTH OFFICIAL: The bombing operations carried out by the Israeli army at dawn exacerbated the deterioration of conditions in Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, and led to damage to the water and oxygen network inside it.
PALESTINIAN HEALTH OFFICIAL: The bombing operations carried out by the Israeli army at dawn exacerbated the deterioration of conditions in Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, and led to damage to the water and oxygen network inside it. pic.twitter.com/R88JMKufp4
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 11, 2024
Starvation Policy in Gaza
GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE:
The occupation continues to close all crossings and prevents the entry of aid and food into the Strip.
The sector has reached a catastrophic stage after the occupation adopted a starvation policy.
DIRECTOR OF FIELD HOSPITALS: We receive many cases of malnutrition, some of which result in death.
Four Israeli Soldiers Wounded in South Lebanon
ZIV HOSPITAL IN SAFAD: Ziv Hospital in Safed said it received last night 4 Israeli soldiers who were injured in southern Lebanon.
Palestinian Killed in Rafah
MEDICAL SOURCES (to Al-Jazeera): 31 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip since dawn today, 23 of them in the northern Gaza Strip.
Rockets Fired from Gaza
ISRAELI ARMY: We detected two rockets launched from the central Gaza Strip and they fell in an open area.
ISRAELI ARMY: We detected two rockets launched from the central Gaza Strip and they fell in an open area. pic.twitter.com/xmF1Z194bi
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 11, 2024
Renewed Artillery Shelling on Beit Lahia
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian sources reported renewed artillery shelling of the city of Beit Lahia, north of Gaza.
Israeli Vehicles Open Fire in Bureij
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli army vehicles opened fire on areas north of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Massacre at Kamal Adwan
AL-JAZEERA: 18 people were killed and others were missing in an Israeli airstrike on a house near Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza.
Seven Killed in Nuseirat
AL-JAZEERA: Seven people were killed and others were injured as a result of an Israeli air strike that targeted a house west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
AL-JAZEERA: Seven people were killed and others were injured as a result of an Israeli air strike that targeted a house west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/yFGYlZOYJu
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 11, 2024
Raid Targets Kamal Adwan Hospital
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli airstrike targeted a house opposite Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Beit Lahia project, north of the Gaza Strip.
Sullivan to Discuss Gaza Ceasefire
WHITE HOUSE: National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will hold talks during his visit to the region on the Gaza ceasefire agreement and the situation in Syria.
Israel Blows Up Residential Buildings in Beit Lahia
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation forces blew up buildings around Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Beit Lahia project, north of the Gaza Strip.
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation forces blew up buildings around Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Beit Lahia project, north of the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/uDBWDKKEwN
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 11, 2024
Be the first to comment