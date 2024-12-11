LIVE BLOG: Rockets from Gaza | Massacre near Kamal Adwan | Soldiers Injured – Day 432

December 11, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: Ahmed Hamdan, via social media, QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Two rockets were launched from the central Gaza Strip towards the Gaza envelope and reportedly fell in an open area. 

At least 18 Palestinians were killed and others were missing in an Israeli airstrike on a house near Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza.

The Ziv Hospital in Safad announced it received four Israeli soldiers who had been wounded in south Lebanon, without providing any further details.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,758 Palestinians have been killed, and 106,134 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Wed, Dec 11, 1:16 PM (Palestine Time)

40 Palestinians Killed since Dawn

MEDICAL SOURCES (to Al-Jazeera):  Israel killed 40 Palestinians in separate raids on Gaza since dawn on Wednesday, noting that 29 of them were in the northern part of the Strip.

Wed, Dec 11, 1:16 PM (Palestine Time)

Injured in Israeli Raid near Kamal Adwan

AL-JAZEERA: Three people were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting Palestinians in front of Kamal Adwan Hospital gate in the northern Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN HEALTH OFFICIAL: The bombing operations carried out by the Israeli army at dawn exacerbated the deterioration of conditions in Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, and led to damage to the water and oxygen network inside it.

Wed, Dec 11, 1:16 PM (Palestine Time)

Starvation Policy in Gaza

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE:

The occupation continues to close all crossings and prevents the entry of aid and food into the Strip.

The sector has reached a catastrophic stage after the occupation adopted a starvation policy.

DIRECTOR OF FIELD HOSPITALS: We receive many cases of malnutrition, some of which result in death.

Wed, Dec 11, 9:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Four Israeli Soldiers Wounded in South Lebanon

ZIV HOSPITAL IN SAFAD: Ziv Hospital in Safed said it received last night 4 Israeli soldiers who were injured in southern Lebanon.

Wed, Dec 11, 9:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Killed in Rafah

MEDICAL SOURCES (to Al-Jazeera): 31 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip since dawn today, 23 of them in the northern Gaza Strip.

Wed, Dec 11, 9:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Rockets Fired from Gaza

ISRAELI ARMY: We detected two rockets launched from the central Gaza Strip and they fell in an open area.

Wed, Dec 11, 9:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Renewed Artillery Shelling on Beit Lahia

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian sources reported renewed artillery shelling of the city of Beit Lahia, north of Gaza.

Wed, Dec 11, 9:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Vehicles Open Fire in Bureij

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli army vehicles opened fire on areas north of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Wed, Dec 11, 9:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Massacre at Kamal Adwan

AL-JAZEERA:  18 people were killed and others were missing in an Israeli airstrike on a house near Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza.

Wed, Dec 11, 9:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Seven Killed in Nuseirat

AL-JAZEERA: Seven people were killed and others were injured as a result of an Israeli air strike that targeted a house west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Wed, Dec 11, 9:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Raid Targets Kamal Adwan Hospital

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli airstrike targeted a house opposite Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Beit Lahia project, north of the Gaza Strip.

Wed, Dec 11, 9:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Sullivan to Discuss Gaza Ceasefire

WHITE HOUSE: National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will hold talks during his visit to the region on the Gaza ceasefire agreement and the situation in Syria.

Wed, Dec 11, 9:36 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Blows Up Residential Buildings in Beit Lahia

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation forces blew up buildings around Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Beit Lahia project, north of the Gaza Strip.

