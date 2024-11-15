LIVE BLOG: Rockets from Lebanon Target Haifa Bay | Series of Raids on Jabaliya – Day 406

At least three people were injured after five rockets were fired from Lebanon targeting Haifa Bay, with only one being intercepted.
Since dawn of Friday, Israeli raids on several areas of the Gaza Strip have killed 12 people, including strikes on Jabaliya in northern Gaza.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,736 Palestinians have been killed, and 103,370 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Two Killed in Beit Lahia
AL-JAZEERA: Two people were killed in Israeli artillery shelling targeting the western roundabout area in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.
Three Injured in Haifa Bay
ISRAELI MEDIA: Three people were injured at a construction site in Haifa Bay as a result of the latest rocket salvo from Lebanon.
Five Missiles towards Haifa Bay
ISRAELI MEDIA: Only one missile out of five launched from Lebanon towards Haifa Bay was intercepted.
Series of Raids on Jabaliya
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli raids targeted the Al-Fakhoura and Al-Tawbah areas west of Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.
Killed, Wounded in Gaza City
AL-JAZEERA: Two people were killed and others injured in an Israeli drone attack on Palestinians at the Bahlol junction, west of Gaza City.
Lapid Says Ben-Gvir is a Clown
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said that National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, “the failed TikTok clown, destroyed the police, and during his tenure there were record numbers of attacks and disasters.”
Sirens Sound in Kiryat Shmona, Surrounding Areas
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens are sounding in Kiryat Shmona and its surroundings in the eastern sector of the border with Lebanon.
Raids on Beirut Renewed
AL-JAZEERA: Renewed Israeli raids on the southern suburbs of Beirut.
