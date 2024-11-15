LIVE BLOG: Rockets from Lebanon Target Haifa Bay | Series of Raids on Jabaliya – Day 406

November 15, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

At least three people were injured after five rockets were fired from Lebanon targeting Haifa Bay, with only one being intercepted.

Since dawn of Friday, Israeli raids on several areas of the Gaza Strip have killed 12 people, including strikes on Jabaliya in northern Gaza.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,736 Palestinians have been killed, and 103,370 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Fri, Nov 15, 9:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed in Beit Lahia

AL-JAZEERA: Two people were killed in Israeli artillery shelling targeting the western roundabout area in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.

Fri, Nov 15, 9:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Three Injured in Haifa Bay

ISRAELI MEDIA: Three people were injured at a construction site in Haifa Bay as a result of the latest rocket salvo from Lebanon.

Fri, Nov 15, 9:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Five Missiles towards Haifa Bay

ISRAELI MEDIA: Only one missile out of five launched from Lebanon towards Haifa Bay was intercepted.

Fri, Nov 15, 9:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Series of Raids on Jabaliya

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli raids targeted the Al-Fakhoura and Al-Tawbah areas west of Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

Fri, Nov 15, 9:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Gaza City

AL-JAZEERA: Two people were killed and others injured in an Israeli drone attack on Palestinians at the Bahlol junction, west of Gaza City.

Fri, Nov 15, 9:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Lapid Says Ben-Gvir is a Clown

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said that National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, “the failed TikTok clown, destroyed the police, and during his tenure there were record numbers of attacks and disasters.”

Fri, Nov 15, 9:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Kiryat Shmona, Surrounding Areas

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens are sounding in Kiryat Shmona and its surroundings in the eastern sector of the border with Lebanon.

Fri, Nov 15, 9:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Raids on Beirut Renewed

AL-JAZEERA: Renewed Israeli raids on the southern suburbs of Beirut.

