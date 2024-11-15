LIVE BLOG: Rockets from Lebanon Target Haifa Bay | Series of Raids on Jabaliya – Day 406

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said that National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, “the failed TikTok clown, destroyed the police, and during his tenure there were record numbers of attacks and disasters.”

