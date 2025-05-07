LIVE BLOG: School Bombed in Al-Tuffah | Al-Qassam Detonates Minefield in Khan Yunis – Day 579

AL-JAZEERA: The official spokesperson for the Ansarallah group told Al-Jazeera that the agreement between Sanaa and Washington stipulates a halt to American aggression against Yemen, and they have the right to respond immediately to any aggression against them.

He affirmed they will continue targeting Israeli ships until aid enters Gaza, adding that the agreement with Washington serves the Palestinian cause and embarrasses Israel, and they will evaluate any future American support for Israel and determine their position accordingly.