LIVE BLOG: School Bombed in Al-Tuffah | Al-Qassam Detonates Minefield in Khan Yunis – Day 579

At least nine Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike on Al-Karama School in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
Meanwhile, the Al-Qassam Brigades reported that they inflicted casualties on an Israeli force by detonating a minefield east of Khan Yunis.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 52,615 and injured 118,752 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Ansarallah: Ceasefire Does Not Include Israel ‘In Any Way, Shape or Form’
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Ansarallah confirms that its new ceasefire deal with the US does not cover Israel. While US strikes on Yemen have paused, the group says its operations linked to Israel’s war on Gaza will continue.
Sanaa Airport Director: All Flights Suspended
AL-JAZEERA: The Director of Sanaa Airport told Al Jazeera that all flights have been suspended until further notice due to the extensive damage, adding that the Israeli aggression targeted Sanaa Airport with highly destructive missiles, and the losses to Sanaa Airport due to the Israeli raids are estimated at about $500 million.
Ansarallah Spokesperson: We Will Continue Targeting Israeli Ships
AL-JAZEERA: The official spokesperson for the Ansarallah group told Al-Jazeera that the agreement between Sanaa and Washington stipulates a halt to American aggression against Yemen, and they have the right to respond immediately to any aggression against them.
He affirmed they will continue targeting Israeli ships until aid enters Gaza, adding that the agreement with Washington serves the Palestinian cause and embarrasses Israel, and they will evaluate any future American support for Israel and determine their position accordingly.
Hamas Mourns Al-Qassami Commander Khaled Al-Ahmad
HAMAS STATEMENT: The Hamas movement mourned the Al-Qassami commander Khaled Al-Ahmad, who was martyred in a treacherous Zionist raid in Sidon city, southern Lebanon, at dawn today.
REUTERS (citing Ansarallah leader): The ceasefire agreement with the Americans does not include Israel in any way and did not involve any direct talks with American officials, adding that Oman mediated the ceasefire agreement with America to stop the targeting of American ships.
UK Strongly Opposes Expansion of Israeli Operations in Gaza
BRITISH FOREIGN OFFICE: The British Foreign Office stated that its position is clear and it strongly opposes the expansion of Israeli operations in Gaza. Two days ago, the Israeli government approved a plan to fully occupy Gaza, coinciding with the decision to call up tens of thousands of reserve soldiers to expand the fighting in the Strip.
Death Toll in Tuffah Rises
AL-JAZEERA: The death toll resulting from an Israeli strike in Al-Tuffah, east of Gaza City, has risen to 13.
Journalist Nour El-Din Abdo Killed East of Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: Palestinian journalist Nour El-Din Abdo was killed in the renewed Israeli bombing of Al-Karama School in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza.
Haredi Parties Boycott Voting on Bills in Knesset
HAARETZ: Haredi parties announced a boycott of voting on bills in the Knesset in protest against the delay in passing a law exempting them from military service.
Death Toll Rises in Bombing of Al-Karama School in Al-Tuffah Neighborhood
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Nine Palestinians were killed in the Israeli bombing of Al-Karama School in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
Al-Qassam Brigades Announce Operation in Khan Yunis
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: The Al-Qassam Brigades stated that they inflicted casualties on an Israeli force in the detonation of a minefield east of Khan Yunis and shelled the area with mortar rounds.
United Airlines Cancels Flights From New York to Israel
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 reported that United Airlines has canceled all its flights from New York to Israel until May 19.
Israel Announces Targeting of Car in Southern Lebanon
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Army Radio reported that the Air Force targeted a car in the city of Sidon in southern Lebanon at dawn today.
France Pursues Organizations Solidarity with Palestine
AL-JAZEERA: The French Ministry of Interior is preparing to dissolve the “Urgence Palestine” organization, which was established following the Israeli occupation’s war on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
Axios: Trump Administration Opens Investigation into Anti-Semitism
AXIOS: The Axios website reported that President Donald Trump’s administration opened an investigation into anti-Semitism at George Washington University following protest unrest.
Guardian: UK Firms Exported Thousands of Military Gear to Israel Despite Ban
THE GUARDIAN: The Guardian, based on an analysis of trade data, reported that UK firms exported thousands of military equipment to Israel despite an export ban.
Israel Was Not Informed in Advance of Trump's Announcement Regarding Yemen
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Jerusalem Post, citing a knowledgeable Israeli source, reported that Israel was not informed in advance of Trump’s announcement regarding the agreement with Ansarallah.
The Guardian: British Companies Exported Thousands of Military Equipment Items to Israel Despite Ban
BRITISH MEDIA (The Guardian, based on an analysis of trade data – cited in Al-Jazeera):
- British companies exported thousands of military equipment items to Israel despite the export ban.
- Fourteen shipments of military equipment were sent from Britain to Israel since October 2023.
- Thirteen shipments were transported to Israel by air and one by sea, which alone included 160,000 military components.
- 8,630 items categorized as bombs, mines, missiles, and ammunition have been exported to Israel since September 2024.
- Most of the shipments were sent to Israel after the suspension of arms export licenses.
- The findings of the trade data analysis prompted the former Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer to call for a comprehensive investigation.
