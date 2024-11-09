LIVE BLOG: School Massacre in Tuffah | Israel Attacks South Beirut | Hezbollah Shells Northern Israel – Day 400

November 9, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: Anas al-Sharif, via social media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Six Palestinians, including two journalists and a child, were killed in the shelling that targeted Fahd Al-Sabah School in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

The Lebanese movement Hezbollah announced several operations as the Israeli army said it detected the launch of rockets towards the Upper Galilee and intercepted some of them.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,508 Palestinians have been killed, and 102,684 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Click here for previous blogs.

Sat, Nov 9, 3:41 PM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Jabaliya

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Five Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an Israeli raid on a house near Al-Tawbah Mosque in Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

Sat, Nov 9, 3:41 PM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Tel Aviv

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Air raid sirens continue to sound in Tel Aviv, Bat Yam and Rishon LeZion after a drone infiltration was detected.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Warplanes are chasing a drone in the skies of Tel Aviv.

Sat, Nov 9, 3:41 PM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound across Israel

HOME FRONT COMMAND:

Sirens sounded in the town of Even Menachem in the Upper Galilee after rocket fire was detected.

Sirens sounded in Haifa Bay after rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards the area.

Sirens sounded in towns in the Western Galilee after rockets were fired from Lebanon.

Sirens sounded in the Meron area in Upper Galilee.

HAARETZ (citing Israeli army): 20 to 30 rockets were fired in the last batch from Lebanon towards Akka, the Krayot and the Galilee.

Sat, Nov 9, 3:41 PM (Palestine Time)

Injured at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital

AL-JAZEERA: Several Palestinians were injured as a result of the Israeli occupation army’s shelling of a tent for displaced persons in the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Sat, Nov 9, 2:00 PM (Palestine Time)

Rockets Fired at Israel

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Hezbollah fired ten rockets today towards Nahariya, Acre and the Krayot in Israel.

Sat, Nov 9, 2:00 PM (Palestine Time)

Massacre in Tyre

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: Seven people were killed – including two girls – and 46 others were injured as a result of Israeli raids on the Lebanese city of Tyre yesterday, Friday.

Sat, Nov 9, 2:00 PM (Palestine Time)

Killed in Deir Balah

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed after an Israeli occupation army drone opened fire on Palestinians in the Al-Bassa area, north of Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

Sat, Nov 9, 2:00 PM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Announces New Operations

HEZBOLLAH:

We shot down an Israeli Hermes 450 drone with a surface-to-air missile in the town of Deir Siryan.

We targeted the settlement of Baram with a barrage of rockets.

Sat, Nov 9, 2:00 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Set Fire to Building in Aqaba

PALINFO: Israeli occupation forces set fire to a building and a commercial store in the town of Aqaba, north of Tubas in the occupied West Bank.

Sat, Nov 9, 2:00 PM (Palestine Time)

Two Israeli Raids on Southern Lebanon

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army launched two raids on the towns of Khirbet Silm and Qaqa’iyat al-Jisr in southern Lebanon.

Sat, Nov 9, 2:00 PM (Palestine Time)

Missile Barrage Targets Western Galilee

CHANNEL 12: A large-scale missile barrage targeted the Western Galilee.

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in the town of Bir’am in the Upper Galilee after rocket fire was detected.

NAHARIYA MUNICIPALITY: Rockets were fired at the city from Lebanon, and Israeli air defenses intercepted them.

Sat, Nov 9, 2:00 PM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Beit Lahia

AL-JAZEERA: One person was killed and others were injured after the occupation targeted a house in the Al-Manshiya area in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.

Sat, Nov 9, 2:00 PM (Palestine Time)

New Raid in Aqaba, North of Tubas

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces renewed their raid on Aqaba, northwest of Tubas.

Sat, Nov 9, 2:00 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Death Toll Rises

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 43,552 Palestinians have been killed, and 102,765 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Sat, Nov 9, 2:00 PM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Targets Kiryat Shmona

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters targeted the settlement of Kiryat Shmona with a barrage of rockets.

Sat, Nov 9, 11:51 AM (Palestine Time)

Five Killed in Shejayya

AL-JAZEERA: Five Palestinians were killed and several others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of Palestinians in the Shejaiyya neighborhood east of Gaza City.

Sat, Nov 9, 11:25 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raid on Al-Shaboura

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli airstrike on a building in Al-Shaboura camp in the center of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sat, Nov 9, 11:25 AM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Announces New Operations

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army said it detected the launch of 5 rockets from Lebanon towards the Upper Galilee and Haifa Bay and intercepted some of them.

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters bombarded the occupied city of Safed with a barrage of rockets last night.

KIRYAT BIALIK MUNICIPALITY: We monitored a rocket falling near one of the city’s neighborhoods.

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed the Zebulun base north of Haifa.

Sat, Nov 9, 11:25 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Storm Tubas

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces arrested a number of Palestinians during raids on homes in Tubas in the West Bank.

PALESTINIAN HEALTH MINISTRY: A Palestinian was killed in the town of Aqaba, north of Tubas and Israeli forces are still holding his body.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces are besieging a house in the city of Tulkarm, north of the West Bank.

https://twitter.com/PalestineChron/status/1855176787556237518

Sat, Nov 9, 11:25 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed by Israeli Sniper in Zaytoun

AL-JAZEERA: A person was killed by an Israeli sniper in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

Sat, Nov 9, 11:25 AM (Palestine Time)

Rockets Fired toward Krayot Area

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in the Krayot, north of Haifa, after rocket fire was detected.

 

Sat, Nov 9, 11:25 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Akka, Galilee

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in the city of Acre and areas in the Upper Galilee after rockets were fired.

Sat, Nov 9, 11:25 AM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Civil Defense Says Its Work Suspended in Northern Gaza

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: The Israeli occupation attacked the civil defense crews in the northern Gaza Strip, displaced its members, and kidnapped 9 of them. Our work in northern Gaza is disrupted due to Israeli targeting and thousands of Palestinians without humanitarian and medical care.

Sat, Nov 9, 11:25 AM (Palestine Time)

Zionist Regime Threatens Security of Entire World

IRANIAN FM ARAGHCI:

The Zionist regime threatens the security of the entire world, not just the region, and commits war crimes.

Resistance is the only way to get justice.

The international community bears great responsibility to ensure peace in the region.
Nasrallah believed in diplomacy alongside resistance to maintain peace and security.

If the war expands, its effects will not be limited to the region alone.

A ceasefire and aid delivery to Lebanon must be a priority for the international community.

We will stand with the Lebanese and Palestinian people and support their right to confront the occupation.

Sat, Nov 9, 11:25 AM (Palestine Time)

Biggest Humiliation for Israel Its Inability to Enter Lebanon

IRANIAN PARLIAMENT SPEAKER: The greatest humiliation for the Zionist entity was its inability to enter Lebanon despite the bombing and assassination of Hezbollah leaders.

Sat, Nov 9, 11:25 AM (Palestine Time)

Majority of Israelis Do Not Trust Netanyahu

CHANNEL 12 POLL:

55% of the public in Israel believe that the war in Gaza is continuing for political reasons.

58% of Israelis do not trust Netanyahu after his dismissal of Galant.

62% of Israelis believe that the new Defense Minister, Yisrael Katz, is not suitable for the position.

45% of Israelis expressed pessimism about Israel’s future as a democratic state.

Sat, Nov 9, 11:25 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Commits New Massacre, Kills Six at Gaza School

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Six Palestinians, including two journalists and a child, were killed in the shelling that targeted Fahd Al-Sabah School in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*