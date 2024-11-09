LIVE BLOG: School Massacre in Tuffah | Israel Attacks South Beirut | Hezbollah Shells Northern Israel – Day 400

Six Palestinians, including two journalists and a child, were killed in the shelling that targeted Fahd Al-Sabah School in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
The Lebanese movement Hezbollah announced several operations as the Israeli army said it detected the launch of rockets towards the Upper Galilee and intercepted some of them.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,508 Palestinians have been killed, and 102,684 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Killed, Wounded in Jabaliya
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Five Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an Israeli raid on a house near Al-Tawbah Mosque in Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip.
Sirens Sound in Tel Aviv
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Air raid sirens continue to sound in Tel Aviv, Bat Yam and Rishon LeZion after a drone infiltration was detected.
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Warplanes are chasing a drone in the skies of Tel Aviv.
Sirens Sound across Israel
HOME FRONT COMMAND:
Sirens sounded in the town of Even Menachem in the Upper Galilee after rocket fire was detected.
Sirens sounded in Haifa Bay after rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards the area.
Sirens sounded in towns in the Western Galilee after rockets were fired from Lebanon.
Sirens sounded in the Meron area in Upper Galilee.
HAARETZ (citing Israeli army): 20 to 30 rockets were fired in the last batch from Lebanon towards Akka, the Krayot and the Galilee.
Injured at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital
AL-JAZEERA: Several Palestinians were injured as a result of the Israeli occupation army’s shelling of a tent for displaced persons in the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.
Rockets Fired at Israel
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Hezbollah fired ten rockets today towards Nahariya, Acre and the Krayot in Israel.
Massacre in Tyre
LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: Seven people were killed – including two girls – and 46 others were injured as a result of Israeli raids on the Lebanese city of Tyre yesterday, Friday.
Killed in Deir Balah
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed after an Israeli occupation army drone opened fire on Palestinians in the Al-Bassa area, north of Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.
Hezbollah Announces New Operations
HEZBOLLAH:
We shot down an Israeli Hermes 450 drone with a surface-to-air missile in the town of Deir Siryan.
We targeted the settlement of Baram with a barrage of rockets.
Israeli Forces Set Fire to Building in Aqaba
PALINFO: Israeli occupation forces set fire to a building and a commercial store in the town of Aqaba, north of Tubas in the occupied West Bank.
Two Israeli Raids on Southern Lebanon
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army launched two raids on the towns of Khirbet Silm and Qaqa’iyat al-Jisr in southern Lebanon.
Missile Barrage Targets Western Galilee
CHANNEL 12: A large-scale missile barrage targeted the Western Galilee.
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in the town of Bir’am in the Upper Galilee after rocket fire was detected.
NAHARIYA MUNICIPALITY: Rockets were fired at the city from Lebanon, and Israeli air defenses intercepted them.
Killed, Wounded in Beit Lahia
AL-JAZEERA: One person was killed and others were injured after the occupation targeted a house in the Al-Manshiya area in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.
New Raid in Aqaba, North of Tubas
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces renewed their raid on Aqaba, northwest of Tubas.
Gaza Death Toll Rises
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 43,552 Palestinians have been killed, and 102,765 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Hezbollah Targets Kiryat Shmona
HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters targeted the settlement of Kiryat Shmona with a barrage of rockets.
Five Killed in Shejayya
AL-JAZEERA: Five Palestinians were killed and several others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of Palestinians in the Shejaiyya neighborhood east of Gaza City.
Israeli Raid on Al-Shaboura
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli airstrike on a building in Al-Shaboura camp in the center of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.
Hezbollah Announces New Operations
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army said it detected the launch of 5 rockets from Lebanon towards the Upper Galilee and Haifa Bay and intercepted some of them.
HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters bombarded the occupied city of Safed with a barrage of rockets last night.
KIRYAT BIALIK MUNICIPALITY: We monitored a rocket falling near one of the city’s neighborhoods.
HEZBOLLAH: We bombed the Zebulun base north of Haifa.
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army said it detected the launch of 5 rockets from Lebanon towards the Upper Galilee and Haifa Bay and intercepted some of them.
HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters bombarded the occupied city of Safed with a barrage of rockets last night.
Israeli Forces Storm Tubas
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces arrested a number of Palestinians during raids on homes in Tubas in the West Bank.
PALESTINIAN HEALTH MINISTRY: A Palestinian was killed in the town of Aqaba, north of Tubas and Israeli forces are still holding his body.
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces are besieging a house in the city of Tulkarm, north of the West Bank.
Killed by Israeli Sniper in Zaytoun
AL-JAZEERA: A person was killed by an Israeli sniper in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.
Rockets Fired toward Krayot Area
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in the Krayot, north of Haifa, after rocket fire was detected.
Sirens Sound in Akka, Galilee
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in the city of Acre and areas in the Upper Galilee after rockets were fired.
Gaza Civil Defense Says Its Work Suspended in Northern Gaza
GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: The Israeli occupation attacked the civil defense crews in the northern Gaza Strip, displaced its members, and kidnapped 9 of them. Our work in northern Gaza is disrupted due to Israeli targeting and thousands of Palestinians without humanitarian and medical care.
Zionist Regime Threatens Security of Entire World
IRANIAN FM ARAGHCI:
The Zionist regime threatens the security of the entire world, not just the region, and commits war crimes.
Resistance is the only way to get justice.
The international community bears great responsibility to ensure peace in the region.
Nasrallah believed in diplomacy alongside resistance to maintain peace and security.
If the war expands, its effects will not be limited to the region alone.
A ceasefire and aid delivery to Lebanon must be a priority for the international community.
We will stand with the Lebanese and Palestinian people and support their right to confront the occupation.
Biggest Humiliation for Israel Its Inability to Enter Lebanon
IRANIAN PARLIAMENT SPEAKER: The greatest humiliation for the Zionist entity was its inability to enter Lebanon despite the bombing and assassination of Hezbollah leaders.
Majority of Israelis Do Not Trust Netanyahu
CHANNEL 12 POLL:
55% of the public in Israel believe that the war in Gaza is continuing for political reasons.
58% of Israelis do not trust Netanyahu after his dismissal of Galant.
62% of Israelis believe that the new Defense Minister, Yisrael Katz, is not suitable for the position.
45% of Israelis expressed pessimism about Israel’s future as a democratic state.
Israel Commits New Massacre, Kills Six at Gaza School
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Six Palestinians, including two journalists and a child, were killed in the shelling that targeted Fahd Al-Sabah School in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
