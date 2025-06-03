LIVE BLOG: Scores Killed, Injured in New ‘Aid Massacre’ | Support for Israel in Europe at All-Time Low – Day 605

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that 24 Palestinians were killed and scores more injured in a massacre committed by Israeli occupation forces against civilians waiting for aid west of Rafah.
Meanwhile, The Guardian, citing a YouGov poll, reported that public support for Israel in Western Europe has reached an all-time low.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 54,418 and injured 124,190 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
YouGov Poll: Negative Image of Israel Deteriorates in Europe
THE GUARDIAN (citing YouGov Poll):
Public support for Israel in Western Europe is at an all-time low.
Less than 20% of participants in 6 countries have a positive view of Israel
Israel’s negative image in Europe has further deteriorated since 2023.
Smotrich: Painful Morning After News of Soldiers' Deaths
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said it was a painful morning after receiving news of the killing of three soldiers in Gaza.
Earlier, Israeli media reported that 3 soldiers were killed and 11 injured, two of whom are in serious condition, in the targeting of a “Hummer” military vehicle with an anti-tank missile in the Jabaliya area of the northern Gaza Strip, while the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas confirmed that clashes in the area are still ongoing.
Two Children Killed in Shelling of Diwan Sheltering Displaced Families in Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA (citing sources at Nasser Medical Complex): Two children were killed in an Israeli shelling of a diwan (guest house) sheltering displaced families in Khan Yunis city, southern Gaza Strip.
Death Toll from New Aid Massacre Rises to 24
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported the killing of 24 Palestinians and dozens of injuries in a massacre committed by the occupation against Palestinians waiting for aid west of Rafah.
This morning, Israeli soldiers opened fire on near the US aid distribution center in Rafah, killing at least 24 Palestinians and injuring many more. pic.twitter.com/wtSJn7ASBC
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 3, 2025
Injured in Shelling of Building Sheltering Displaced Families in Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: Several Palestinians were injured in an Israeli shelling of a building sheltering displaced families in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.
New 'Aid' Massacre: 19 Killed as Israeli Forces Open Fire on Aid Seekers in Rafah
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Medical sources at Nasser Hospital report that 19 Palestinians have been killed after Israeli vehicles opened fire on young men who were waiting for aid in western Rafah.
