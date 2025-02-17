LIVE BLOG: Settler Attacks Continue in West Bank | Ben-Gvir: Netanyahu Chose ‘Surrender’ – Day 500

February 17, 2025 Blog, News, Slider
The 15th group of wounded and sick leave Gaza from the Rafah crossing. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Illegal Jewish settlers attacked Palestinians and their property in the villages of Duma, Jurish, and Lifjim, south of Nablus.

Resigned Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir criticized Netanyahu’s government, saying it opted for “surrender instead of decisive victory.”

Mon, Feb 17, 9:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu Arrives at Tel Aviv Courtroom

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived at a Tel Aviv courtroom for the tenth session of his corruption trial.

Mon, Feb 17, 9:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Palestinians Succumb to Wounds in Rafah

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians succumbed to wounds sustained two days ago in Israeli airstrikes and gunfire in Rafah and Khan Yunis.

Mon, Feb 17, 9:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Settlers Attack Palestinians South of Nablus

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians and their property in the villages of Duma, Jurish, and Lifjim, south of Nablus.

Mon, Feb 17, 9:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Families of Israeli Captives Demand One Deal to Return All

ISRAELI MEDIA: Families of Israeli captives in Gaza held protests in Tel Aviv, demanding a single deal to bring all captives home. They also announced a 500-minute hunger strike as part of their demonstration. Protests also took place in Jerusalem, Rosh HaAyin, and Ofakim.

Mon, Feb 17, 9:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Ben-Gvir: Netanyahu’s Government Chose Surrender Over Victory

ISRAELI MEDIA: Resigned Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir criticized Netanyahu’s government, saying it opted for “surrender instead of decisive victory.”

Mon, Feb 17, 9:43 AM (Palestine Time)

US Pressuring Netanyahu to Negotiate

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The US is pressuring Netanyahu to negotiate the second phase of a deal. The Israeli security cabinet is meeting today to discuss Washington’s demands for progress.

Who is Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State and Top AIPAC Recipient- PROFILE

Mon, Feb 17, 9:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Hunger Strike by Families of Israeli Captives in Gaza

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH; Families of Israeli captives in Gaza launched a 500-minute hunger strike, marking 500 days since the war began. Protests demanding their release were held in Tel Aviv.

Mon, Feb 17, 9:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Killed Three Israelis in Kfar Aza on October 7

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Three Israelis from Kfar Aza were mistakenly killed by Israeli forces on October 7, according to an investigation.

Mon, Feb 17, 9:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Security Cabinet to Discuss Ceasefire Talks in Cairo

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel’s security cabinet is meeting today, and negotiators are heading to Cairo for discussions on a ceasefire deal. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Netanyahu in Jerusalem, reaffirming their stance against “common enemies.”

Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

