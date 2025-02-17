LIVE BLOG: Settler Attacks Continue in West Bank | Ben-Gvir: Netanyahu Chose ‘Surrender’ – Day 500

Illegal Jewish settlers attacked Palestinians and their property in the villages of Duma, Jurish, and Lifjim, south of Nablus.
Resigned Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir criticized Netanyahu’s government, saying it opted for “surrender instead of decisive victory.”
Netanyahu Arrives at Tel Aviv Courtroom
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived at a Tel Aviv courtroom for the tenth session of his corruption trial.
Two Palestinians Succumb to Wounds in Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians succumbed to wounds sustained two days ago in Israeli airstrikes and gunfire in Rafah and Khan Yunis.
Settlers Attack Palestinians South of Nablus
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians and their property in the villages of Duma, Jurish, and Lifjim, south of Nablus.
Families of Israeli Captives Demand One Deal to Return All
ISRAELI MEDIA: Families of Israeli captives in Gaza held protests in Tel Aviv, demanding a single deal to bring all captives home. They also announced a 500-minute hunger strike as part of their demonstration. Protests also took place in Jerusalem, Rosh HaAyin, and Ofakim.
Ben-Gvir: Netanyahu’s Government Chose Surrender Over Victory
ISRAELI MEDIA: Resigned Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir criticized Netanyahu’s government, saying it opted for “surrender instead of decisive victory.”
US Pressuring Netanyahu to Negotiate
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The US is pressuring Netanyahu to negotiate the second phase of a deal. The Israeli security cabinet is meeting today to discuss Washington’s demands for progress.
Hunger Strike by Families of Israeli Captives in Gaza
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH; Families of Israeli captives in Gaza launched a 500-minute hunger strike, marking 500 days since the war began. Protests demanding their release were held in Tel Aviv.
Israeli Army Killed Three Israelis in Kfar Aza on October 7
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Three Israelis from Kfar Aza were mistakenly killed by Israeli forces on October 7, according to an investigation.
Israeli Security Cabinet to Discuss Ceasefire Talks in Cairo
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel’s security cabinet is meeting today, and negotiators are heading to Cairo for discussions on a ceasefire deal. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Netanyahu in Jerusalem, reaffirming their stance against “common enemies.”
