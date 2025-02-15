LIVE BLOG: Sixth Batch of Prisoner Exchange Underway | Israel Escalates West Bank Aggression – Day 498

Three Israeli detainees were released Saturday morning from Khan Yunis, as preparations continue for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.
At the moment of their release, Israeli captives called for the liberation of all detainees through the advancement of a ceasefire deal.
This blog has been discontinued. Click here for the previous blogs.
Preparations at Ofer Prison for Release of Palestinian Prisoners
AL-JAZEERA: Preparations have begun at Ofer Prison for the release of Palestinian prisoners as part of the exchange deal.
Hamas: We Say to the World, No Migration Except to Jerusalem
HAMAS:
The presence of images of Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa, and the crowds during the handover of enemy prisoners is a renewed message to the occupation and its supporters that these are red lines.
The release of the sixth batch of enemy prisoners confirms that their release is only possible through negotiations and adherence to the agreement’s obligations.
Israeli Media: Red Cross Receives the Three Captives
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media confirmed that the Red Cross has received the three hostages, and they are on their way to the Israeli army.
Released Captive Sasha Turbonov: We Must Not Forget the Remaining Detainees
ALEXANDER ‘SASHA’ TURBONOV, RELEASED ISRAELI CAPTIVE: We must not forget the remaining detainees.
📹 Palestinian resistance groups hand over three Israeli captives to the Red Cross in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, as part of the sixth batch of the prisoner exchange deal under the first phase of the ceasefire agreement. pic.twitter.com/nvr1Sgv8KQ
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 15, 2025
Released Captives Yair Horn: All Detainees Must Be Brought Home; They Have No More Time
YAIR HORN, RELEASED ISRAELI CAPTIVE: All detainees must be brought home; they have no more time.
Handover of Three Israeli Detainees Begins
AL-JAZEERA: The process of handing over the three Israeli detainees to the Red Cross in Khan Younis has begun.
Members of Al-Qassam Brigades and Al-Quds Brigades handed over three Israeli detainees to the International Red Cross as part of the sixth batch of the prisoner exchange deal between the Israeli government and the Palestinian resistance. pic.twitter.com/UEzrAy2qxI
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 15, 2025
Red Cross Teams Arrive in Khan Yunis to Receive Detainees
AL-JAZEERA: Red Cross teams have arrived in Khan Younis to receive the three Israeli hostages.
Hamas Fighters Carry Weapons Taken from Soldiers on October 7
CHANNEL 13: Hamas fighters carrying weapons taken from Israeli soldiers on October 7, 2023, during the handover process of the hostages.
We Await Occupation’s Implementation of Humanitarian Protocol - Hamas
HAMAS:
The resumption of the exchange process today is in line with our commitment to mediators and the guarantees we received to ensure the occupation’s compliance with the agreement.
We await the occupation’s implementation of the humanitarian protocol based on mediators’ promises and guarantees.
The occupation has no alternatives to release its remaining hostages other than fully implementing the ceasefire agreement.
Al-Qassam Source: Handover of Hostages to Be Done in Vehicle Seized on Oct. 7
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES:
The handover of the three Israeli hostages will be conducted using a vehicle captured on October 7, 2023.
Al-Qassam presented hostage Sagi Dekel with a gold piece as a gift for his daughter, who was born four months after his capture.
Israeli Army: Ready to Receive Captives at Re’im near Gaza Border
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army is ready to receive the detainees at a single point near Re’im, close to the Gaza border, in about an hour.
Footage of the moment the Israeli detainee Alexander Trufanov, held by the Al-Quds Brigades, the moment he received the decision of his release. pic.twitter.com/cWEilULtZv
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 15, 2025
55% of Israelis Support Releasing All Hostages at Any Cost
KAN:
55% of Israelis support releasing all hostages at any cost.
36% of Israelis believe that returning to war will lead to the elimination of Hamas.
Israeli Forces Raid Yamoun West of Jenin
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Local Palestinian platforms shared footage documenting the Israeli occupation forces’ raid on Yamoun, west of Jenin, early this Saturday.
Be the first to comment