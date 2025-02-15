LIVE BLOG: Sixth Batch of Prisoner Exchange Underway | Israel Escalates West Bank Aggression – Day 498

Three Israeli detainees were released in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Three Israeli detainees were released Saturday morning from Khan Yunis, as preparations continue for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

At the moment of their release, Israeli captives called for the liberation of all detainees through the advancement of a ceasefire deal.

Sat, Feb 15, 11:10 AM (Palestine Time)

Preparations at Ofer Prison for Release of Palestinian Prisoners

AL-JAZEERA: Preparations have begun at Ofer Prison for the release of Palestinian prisoners as part of the exchange deal.

Sat, Feb 15, 11:10 AM (Palestine Time)

Hamas: We Say to the World, No Migration Except to Jerusalem

HAMAS:

The presence of images of Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa, and the crowds during the handover of enemy prisoners is a renewed message to the occupation and its supporters that these are red lines.

The release of the sixth batch of enemy prisoners confirms that their release is only possible through negotiations and adherence to the agreement’s obligations.

Sat, Feb 15, 11:10 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Media: Red Cross Receives the Three Captives

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media confirmed that the Red Cross has received the three hostages, and they are on their way to the Israeli army.

Sat, Feb 15, 11:10 AM (Palestine Time)

Released Captive Sasha Turbonov: We Must Not Forget the Remaining Detainees

ALEXANDER ‘SASHA’ TURBONOV, RELEASED ISRAELI CAPTIVE: We must not forget the remaining detainees.

Sat, Feb 15, 11:10 AM (Palestine Time)

Released Captives Yair Horn: All Detainees Must Be Brought Home; They Have No More Time

YAIR HORN, RELEASED ISRAELI CAPTIVE: All detainees must be brought home; they have no more time.

Sat, Feb 15, 11:10 AM (Palestine Time)

Handover of Three Israeli Detainees Begins

AL-JAZEERA: The process of handing over the three Israeli detainees to the Red Cross in Khan Younis has begun.

Sat, Feb 15, 11:10 AM (Palestine Time)

Red Cross Teams Arrive in Khan Yunis to Receive Detainees

AL-JAZEERA: Red Cross teams have arrived in Khan Younis to receive the three Israeli hostages.

Sat, Feb 15, 11:10 AM (Palestine Time)

Hamas Fighters Carry Weapons Taken from Soldiers on October 7

CHANNEL 13: Hamas fighters carrying weapons taken from Israeli soldiers on October 7, 2023, during the handover process of the hostages.

Sat, Feb 15, 11:10 AM (Palestine Time)

We Await Occupation’s Implementation of Humanitarian Protocol - Hamas

HAMAS:

The resumption of the exchange process today is in line with our commitment to mediators and the guarantees we received to ensure the occupation’s compliance with the agreement.

We await the occupation’s implementation of the humanitarian protocol based on mediators’ promises and guarantees.

The occupation has no alternatives to release its remaining hostages other than fully implementing the ceasefire agreement.

Sat, Feb 15, 11:10 AM (Palestine Time)

Al-Qassam Source: Handover of Hostages to Be Done in Vehicle Seized on Oct. 7

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES:

The handover of the three Israeli hostages will be conducted using a vehicle captured on October 7, 2023.

Al-Qassam presented hostage Sagi Dekel with a gold piece as a gift for his daughter, who was born four months after his capture.

Sat, Feb 15, 11:10 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army: Ready to Receive Captives at Re’im near Gaza Border

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army is ready to receive the detainees at a single point near Re’im, close to the Gaza border, in about an hour.

Sat, Feb 15, 11:10 AM (Palestine Time)

55% of Israelis Support Releasing All Hostages at Any Cost

KAN:

55% of Israelis support releasing all hostages at any cost.

36% of Israelis believe that returning to war will lead to the elimination of Hamas.

Sat, Feb 15, 11:10 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Raid Yamoun West of Jenin

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Local Palestinian platforms shared footage documenting the Israeli occupation forces’ raid on Yamoun, west of Jenin, early this Saturday.

