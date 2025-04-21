LIVE BLOG: Smotrich: Recovering Hostages is Not Priority | Bani Suhaila Massacre – Day 563

ISRAELI MEDIA (citing Israeli reserve general Yitzhak Brik):

The claim that the army has achieved significant accomplishments in the Gaza Strip is incorrect.

The army suffered a painful defeat from Hamas. The Israeli army has not achieved any of the war’s objectives, whether defeating Hamas or releasing the hostages.

The Israeli army’s method of fighting in Gaza does not allow it to destroy hundreds of kilometers of Hamas tunnels.

The Israeli army is unable to form a military government to replace the Hamas government in the Strip.