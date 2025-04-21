LIVE BLOG: Smotrich: Recovering Hostages is Not Priority | Bani Suhaila Massacre – Day 563

Israeli media quoted Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich as saying that returning the captives from Gaza is not the most important goal.
Meanwhile, at least four Palestinians were killed and others injured following an Israeli airstrike on a house in Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, as Israel continued to pound the Strip.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 51,201 Palestinians and injured 116,869 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Click here for the previous blogs.
Dozens Protest as Netanyahu Arrives at Court
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Channel 12 reported that dozens are protesting in front of the court after the arrival of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, raising slogans accusing him of being “the head of a government of killing and massacres.”
Reserve General Denies Israeli Achievements in Gaza
ISRAELI MEDIA (citing Israeli reserve general Yitzhak Brik):
The claim that the army has achieved significant accomplishments in the Gaza Strip is incorrect.
The army suffered a painful defeat from Hamas. The Israeli army has not achieved any of the war’s objectives, whether defeating Hamas or releasing the hostages.
The Israeli army’s method of fighting in Gaza does not allow it to destroy hundreds of kilometers of Hamas tunnels.
The Israeli army is unable to form a military government to replace the Hamas government in the Strip.
Families of Israeli Prisoners: Smotrich's Statements on Hostages Are a Disgrace
AL-JAZEERA: Families of Israeli prisoners, in response to Smotrich, said, “The Finance Minister’s statements about the hostages are a disgrace. Smotrich revealed the difficult truth, which is that the government decided to deliberately give up on the hostages.”
Smotrich: Returning Hostages from Gaza Is Not the Most Important Goal
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 13 quoted Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich as saying, “The truth must be told, which is that returning the hostages from Gaza is not the most important goal.”
65,000 Settlers Stormed Ibrahimi Mosque During Passover
ISRAELI MEDIA: The newspaper Yediot Ahronot reported that Israel is banning the entry of 27 French officials and deputies after President Emmanuel Macron’s statements about his intention to recognize the State of Palestine.
French Contradictions: Macron’s Palestine Play – Too Little, Too Late?
Majority of Israelis Supports Returning Captives in Exchange for Deal with Hamas
ISRAELI BROADCASTING CORPORATION: A poll by the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation found that 56% of Israelis support returning the hostages in exchange for a deal with Hamas that ends the war.
Al-Quds Brigades Target Israeli Forces West of Jenin
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Al-Quds Brigades – Jenin Battalion said that its fighters were able to target Israeli forces that stormed the town of Sila al-Dhahr, west of Jenin, with a number of high-explosive devices.
Airstrikes and Artillery Shelling on Gaza City
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli aircraft launched airstrikes on Gaza City early this morning, Monday, without immediate reports of martyrs or injuries. The platforms also indicated that the occupation carried out artillery shelling on the Al-Zaytoun and Al-Shuja’iya neighborhoods east of Gaza City.
Artillery Shelling on Rafah City
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.
Injuries Following Israeli Bombing of House in Bani Suhaila
AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians were killed and others injured following an Israeli airstrike on a house in Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.
New US Airstrikes on Yemen
YEMENI MEDIA: Three US raids targeted the Harf Sufyan district in Amran north of Sana’a, in addition to a raid on the Sahar district in Saada in northern Yemen.
Israeli Forces Storm Towns, Refugee Camps in West Bank
PALESTINIAN MEDIA:
Israeli forces stormed the Wadi Abu Ktila area in Hebron in the West Bank.
Israeli forces stormed the Al-Fawwar camp south of Hebron city in the occupied West Bank.
Israeli forces stormed Nablus city in the West Bank.
Israeli Forces Blow Up Buildings East of Gaza City
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli army is carrying out operations to blow up residential buildings northeast of Gaza City.
12 Killed and 30 Injured in US Raid on Sana'a
YEMENI MEDIA: 12 people were killed and 30 injured in an American raid on the Fruwa popular market and neighborhood in the center of Sana’a.
Injuries in Bombing of Displaced Persons' Tent West of Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: Several Palestinians were injured when an Israeli helicopter shelled a tent sheltering displaced persons in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.
Israeli Helicopters Shell Al-Mawasi Khan Younis
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli helicopters are shelling a target in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.
Be the first to comment