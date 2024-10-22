LIVE BLOG: State of Emergency in Tel Aviv | Israel Besieges Beit Lahia – Day 382

All air traffic at the Ben Gurion Airport was halted and a state of emergency was declared in Tel Aviv after 20 rockets were launched from Lebanon.
The Israeli occupation forces continue their war of extermination in northern Gaza, besieging displaced Palestinians in Beit Lahia and bombing the vicinity of the Kamal Adwan Hospital.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 42,603 Palestinians have been killed, and 99,795 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Iran 'Ready for Any War'
IRANIAN FM:
The continuation of the aggression aims to turn other areas into a second, third and fourth Gaza.
I held meetings with a number of leaders of neighboring countries, and we saw that everyone agreed on the need to avoid war.
If the Zionist aggression continues its attacks, we will respond to it.
We have done our best to de-escalate, but we are ready for all scenarios and to confront them.
Displaced Besieged in Beit Lahia
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army is imposing a siege on the displaced people in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip.
الان #شمال_غزة_يباد #انقذوا_جباليا #نحن_نباد pic.twitter.com/P8GejqWfnf
— أنس الشريف Anas Al-Sharif (@AnasAlSharif0) October 22, 2024
20 Rockets towards Tel Aviv
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: 20 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Tel Aviv, the Upper Galilee and the northern Golan Heights.
Rocket Falls South of Haifa
ISRAELI MEDIA: A rocket fell in the Zichron Yaakov area, south of Haifa.
Killed, Wounded in Northern Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: Several people were killed and wounded in the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.
Hezbollah Bombs Two Israeli Bases
HEZBOLLAH: We fired a barrage of rockets at the Stella Maris naval base northwest of Haifa.
We bombed the Glilot base of the 8200 Military Intelligence Unit on the outskirts of Tel Aviv with a barrage of rockets.
Hezbollah attacks this morning reached all the way to central occupied Palestine, targeting Tel Aviv, Khdeira, Caesarea, Haifa, the Golan Heights, and northeastern Palestine with several confirmed impacts.
Millions of settlers are having a very bad day. pic.twitter.com/kPkKlCHwEW
— الأخ الكبير (@BIG__Brother7) October 22, 2024
State of Emergency Declared in Tel Aviv
ISRAELI MEDIA: All air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport has been halted and the army has declared emergency measures in the Tel Aviv area.
More Explosions in Tel Aviv
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media reported huge explosions in the sky of Tel Aviv.
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were sounding in Caesarea, Herzliya, Tel Aviv and southern Haifa.
Hezbollah Bombs Tel Aviv Suburbs
HEZBOLLAH: We bombed the Nirit Dome in the suburbs of Tel Aviv with qualitative missiles.
Artillery Shelling in Beit Lahia
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted a street in the Beit Lahia project, north of the Gaza Strip.
Palestinian agricultural engineer Yusuf Abu-Rabee, who initiated a vital project to feed the starving people in northern Gaza, was killed today in an Israeli airstrike on Beit Lahia. pic.twitter.com/XTHsNwF3OV
— Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) October 21, 2024
Rocket Falls East of Tel Aviv
ISRAELI MEDIA: A rocket fell near settlements east of Tel Aviv.
Huge Explosion in Tel Aviv
ISRAELI MEDIA: A huge explosion was heard in Israeli settlements east of Tel Aviv.
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were sounding in several settlements east of Tel Aviv.
Just now explosions heard in central “Tel Aviv” after blessed Hezbollah missiles were fired 🔥 https://t.co/1spxqK4AqJ pic.twitter.com/aNAqlDDFQ8
— 🔻 mari 🔻 (@mariresisting) October 22, 2024
Pro-Palestine Students Arrested in Minnesota
AL-JAZEERA: US police arrested 11 pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Minnesota after a group of students briefly occupied an administration building.
BREAKING: Police arrest 11 pro-Palestinian protestors present in the University of Minnesota administration building pic.twitter.com/iW7KpPqfM9
— Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) October 22, 2024
Israeli Bombing Targets North of Beirut Airport
LEBANESE MEDIA: Israeli shelling targeted the Al-Laylaki area north of Beirut airport.
Explosions in Haifa
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH:
Explosions were heard in Haifa and its bay after the sirens went off.
The Israeli army announced the interception of 5 missiles launched from Lebanon towards northern Israel.
Israeli Forces Launch Detention Campaign in Hebron
PALINFO: Israeli occupation forces launched a campaign of arrests and raids on citizens’ homes in Al-Arroub camp, north of Hebron in the West Bank.
قوات كبيرة من جيش الاحتلال تقتحم مخيم العروب شمالي الخليل pic.twitter.com/GznwqxB5B4
— المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) October 22, 2024
Be the first to comment