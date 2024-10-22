LIVE BLOG: State of Emergency in Tel Aviv | Israel Besieges Beit Lahia – Day 382

Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: Anas al-Sharif, via social media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

All air traffic at the Ben Gurion Airport was halted and a state of emergency was declared in Tel Aviv after 20 rockets were launched from Lebanon. 

The Israeli occupation forces continue their war of extermination in northern Gaza, besieging displaced Palestinians in Beit Lahia and bombing the vicinity of the Kamal Adwan Hospital.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 42,603 Palestinians have been killed, and 99,795 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Tue, Oct 22, 9:12 AM (Palestine Time)

Iran 'Ready for Any War'

IRANIAN FM:

The continuation of the aggression aims to turn other areas into a second, third and fourth Gaza.

I held meetings with a number of leaders of neighboring countries, and we saw that everyone agreed on the need to avoid war.

If the Zionist aggression continues its attacks, we will respond to it.

We have done our best to de-escalate, but we are ready for all scenarios and to confront them.

Tue, Oct 22, 9:12 AM (Palestine Time)

Displaced Besieged in Beit Lahia

AL-JAZEERA:  The Israeli occupation army is imposing a siege on the displaced people in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip.

Tue, Oct 22, 9:12 AM (Palestine Time)

20 Rockets towards Tel Aviv

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: 20 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Tel Aviv, the Upper Galilee and the northern Golan Heights.

Tue, Oct 22, 9:12 AM (Palestine Time)

Rocket Falls South of Haifa

ISRAELI MEDIA: A rocket fell in the Zichron Yaakov area, south of Haifa.

Tue, Oct 22, 9:12 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Northern Gaza

AL-JAZEERA: Several people were killed and wounded in the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

Tue, Oct 22, 9:12 AM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Bombs Two Israeli Bases

HEZBOLLAH: We fired a barrage of rockets at the Stella Maris naval base northwest of Haifa.

We bombed the Glilot base of the 8200 Military Intelligence Unit on the outskirts of Tel Aviv with a barrage of rockets.

Tue, Oct 22, 9:12 AM (Palestine Time)

State of Emergency Declared in Tel Aviv

ISRAELI MEDIA: All air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport has been halted and the army has declared emergency measures in the Tel Aviv area.

Tue, Oct 22, 9:12 AM (Palestine Time)

More Explosions in Tel Aviv

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media reported huge explosions in the sky of Tel Aviv.

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were sounding in Caesarea, Herzliya, Tel Aviv and southern Haifa.

Tue, Oct 22, 9:12 AM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Bombs Tel Aviv Suburbs

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed the Nirit Dome in the suburbs of Tel Aviv with qualitative missiles.

Tue, Oct 22, 9:12 AM (Palestine Time)

Artillery Shelling in Beit Lahia

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted a street in the Beit Lahia project, north of the Gaza Strip.

Tue, Oct 22, 9:12 AM (Palestine Time)

Rocket Falls East of Tel Aviv

ISRAELI MEDIA: A rocket fell near settlements east of Tel Aviv.

 

Tue, Oct 22, 9:12 AM (Palestine Time)

Huge Explosion in Tel Aviv

ISRAELI MEDIA: A huge explosion was heard in Israeli settlements east of Tel Aviv.

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were sounding in several settlements east of Tel Aviv.

Tue, Oct 22, 9:12 AM (Palestine Time)

Pro-Palestine Students Arrested in Minnesota

AL-JAZEERA: US police arrested 11 pro-Palestinian protesters at the University of Minnesota after a group of students briefly occupied an administration building.

Tue, Oct 22, 9:12 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Bombing Targets North of Beirut Airport

LEBANESE MEDIA: Israeli shelling targeted the Al-Laylaki area north of Beirut airport.

Tue, Oct 22, 9:12 AM (Palestine Time)

Explosions in Haifa

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH:

Explosions were heard in Haifa and its bay after the sirens went off.

The Israeli army announced the interception of 5 missiles launched from Lebanon towards northern Israel.

 

Tue, Oct 22, 9:12 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Launch Detention Campaign in Hebron

PALINFO: Israeli occupation forces launched a campaign of arrests and raids on citizens’ homes in Al-Arroub camp, north of Hebron in the West Bank.

