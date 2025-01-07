LIVE BLOG: Strikes in Nuseirat | Commander Killed | PA Forces Storm Tulkarem – Day 459

A Palestinian was killed, and several others were injured, in an airstrike targeting a house south of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, the Israeli army has confirmed the killing of a commander in the 932nd Company of the Nahal Brigade during ongoing battles in the northern Gaza Strip.
In the occupied West Bank, three Palestinian resistance fighters were injured, one critically, following an attack by Palestinian Authority security forces north of Tulkarm.
According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,854 Palestinians have been killed, and 109,139 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Fuel Shortage in Gaza
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: Hospitals have run out of fuel due to the occupation’s policy of limiting its entry since the beginning of the war.
Israel: Committed to Reaching Agreement
ISRAELI FM: Tel Aviv is committed to reaching an agreement to release the detainees in the Gaza Strip, and that the key lies with those who have influence over Hamas.
Injured in Deir Al-Balah
AL-JAZEERA: Palestinians were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a motorcycle on Al-Mazra’a Street in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.
Israeli Soldier near Nablus
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: A soldier was seriously injured last night during an armed clash in the village of Talluza, near Nablus.
Three Resistance Fighters Injured in Tulkarem
AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinian resistance fighters were injured, one of them seriously, in an attack by Palestinian Authority security forces north of Tulkarm.
8/ Meanwhile, Palestinian Authority security forces stormed the town of Attil, north of Tulkarem, and wounded at least three resistance fighters during a raid, according to Al Jazeera Arabic. PA forces, in recent weeks, have been intensifying operations against Palestinian armed… pic.twitter.com/Kjvcl2XPyc
— Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) January 7, 2025
Three Killed in Jabaliya
AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombardment of Jabaliya Al-Balad, north of the Gaza Strip.
Raids around Kamal Adwan Hospital
AL-JAZEERA: A series of Israeli raids targeted the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Beit Lahia project, north of the Gaza Strip.
Lapid: Our Stay in Gaza Prevents Return of Detainees
LAPID: Keeping the army in Gaza prevents a comprehensive deal to return the detainees and contradicts our political and security interests.
Israeli Commander Killed in Gaza
ISRAELI ARMY SPOKESMAN: The Israeli army spokesman announced the killing of a commander in the 932nd Company of the Nahal Brigade in the battles in the northern Gaza Strip.
ISRAELI ARMY SPOKESMAN: A company commander was killed along with his deputy in the Beit Hanoun battle.
#عاجل| جيش الاحتلال يعلن رسمياً مقتل قائد سرية في الكتيبة "932" في لواء "الناحال" خلال معارك شمال غزة pic.twitter.com/rURB0XCUnx
— المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) January 7, 2025
Israel Bombs Tal Al-Hawa Neighborhood
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation tanks shelled the southern Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City.
Israeli Artillery of Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army launched artillery shelling on the town of Al-Fakhari, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
A video captures the moment an Israeli raid targeted the tents of displaced Palestinians in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, resulting in at least one death and several injuries. pic.twitter.com/1AiSEmFD1F
— The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) January 6, 2025
UN: Efforts to Save Lives in Gaza Reached Breaking Point
UN OFFICIAL TOM FLETCHER: Our efforts to save lives in Gaza have reached a breaking point.
Shelling of Al-Maghazi
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were injured in a bombing that targeted a tent housing displaced people in the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Killed, Wounded in Nuseirat
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and others were injured in a bombing of a house south of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Several wounded people have been transported to Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat refugee camp in the aftermath of recent Israeli airstrikes targeting innocent civilians in central Gaza. pic.twitter.com/DQb8jyMOv8
— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 7, 2025
