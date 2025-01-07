LIVE BLOG: Strikes in Nuseirat | Commander Killed | PA Forces Storm Tulkarem – Day 459

Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via social media, QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

A Palestinian was killed, and several others were injured, in an airstrike targeting a house south of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army has confirmed the killing of a commander in the 932nd Company of the Nahal Brigade during ongoing battles in the northern Gaza Strip.

In the occupied West Bank, three Palestinian resistance fighters were injured, one critically, following an attack by Palestinian Authority security forces north of Tulkarm.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,854 Palestinians have been killed, and 109,139 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Tue, Jan 7, 12:05 PM (Palestine Time)

Fuel Shortage in Gaza

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: Hospitals have run out of fuel due to the occupation’s policy of limiting its entry since the beginning of the war.

Tue, Jan 7, 12:05 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel: Committed to Reaching Agreement

ISRAELI FM: Tel Aviv is committed to reaching an agreement to release the detainees in the Gaza Strip, and that the key lies with those who have influence over Hamas.

Tue, Jan 7, 12:05 PM (Palestine Time)

Injured in Deir Al-Balah

AL-JAZEERA: Palestinians were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a motorcycle on Al-Mazra’a Street in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Tue, Jan 7, 12:05 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Soldier near Nablus

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: A soldier was seriously injured last night during an armed clash in the village of Talluza, near Nablus.

Tue, Jan 7, 12:05 PM (Palestine Time)

Three Resistance Fighters Injured in Tulkarem

AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinian resistance fighters were injured, one of them seriously, in an attack by Palestinian Authority security forces north of Tulkarm.

Tue, Jan 7, 12:05 PM (Palestine Time)

Three Killed in Jabaliya

AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombardment of Jabaliya Al-Balad, north of the Gaza Strip.

Tue, Jan 7, 12:05 PM (Palestine Time)

Raids around Kamal Adwan Hospital

AL-JAZEERA: A series of Israeli raids targeted the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Beit Lahia project, north of the Gaza Strip.

Tue, Jan 7, 12:05 PM (Palestine Time)

Lapid: Our Stay in Gaza Prevents Return of Detainees

LAPID: Keeping the army in Gaza prevents a comprehensive deal to return the detainees and contradicts our political and security interests.

Tue, Jan 7, 12:05 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Commander Killed in Gaza

ISRAELI ARMY SPOKESMAN: The Israeli army spokesman announced the killing of a commander in the 932nd Company of the Nahal Brigade in the battles in the northern Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI ARMY SPOKESMAN: A company commander was killed along with his deputy in the Beit Hanoun battle.

Tue, Jan 7, 12:05 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Bombs Tal Al-Hawa Neighborhood

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation tanks shelled the southern Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City.

Tue, Jan 7, 12:05 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Artillery of Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army launched artillery shelling on the town of Al-Fakhari, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Tue, Jan 7, 12:05 PM (Palestine Time)

UN: Efforts to Save Lives in Gaza Reached Breaking Point

UN OFFICIAL TOM FLETCHER: Our efforts to save lives in Gaza have reached a breaking point.

Tue, Jan 7, 12:05 PM (Palestine Time)

Shelling of Al-Maghazi

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were injured in a bombing that targeted a tent housing displaced people in the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Tue, Jan 7, 12:05 PM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Nuseirat

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and others were injured in a bombing of a house south of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

