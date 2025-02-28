LIVE BLOG: Talks in Cairo Continue | Israeli Army Admits October 7 Failure – Day 511

THE PALESTINIAN CHRONICLE: In one of her most revealing interviews, Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, offers a stark analysis of the ongoing crisis in Gaza and its implications for international law and justice.

Albanese tackles critical questions: Has international law failed in Gaza? What does American complicity mean for Palestinians enduring the Israeli siege? And is the United Nations truly powerless in the face of genocide? This in-depth conversation highlights the systemic failures of the global order and the urgent need for accountability.