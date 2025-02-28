LIVE BLOG: Talks in Cairo Continue | Israeli Army Admits October 7 Failure – Day 511

A Palestinian man recites the Holy Quran amid the rubbles of Gaza. (Photo: via social media, QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Israeli media reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking to extend the first phase of the agreement to secure the release of more prisoners, while Egypt announced on Thursday the start of intensive talks in Cairo between the parties to the Gaza ceasefire agreement regarding the second phase.

The results of an investigation conducted by the Israeli occupation army, which revealed its failure on October 7, 2023, reportedly angered Benjamin Netanyahu, while his opponents seized the opportunity to demand he be held accountable.

Fri, Feb 28, 3:45 PM (Palestine Time)

Hamas Calls for Mobilization at Al-Aqsa during Ramadan

HAMAS: Hamas urged mass gatherings at Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan, intensifying presence and breaking occupation restrictions.

Fri, Feb 28, 3:45 PM (Palestine Time)

Qatar Seeks Clarification from ICJ on UNRWA’s Work in Palestine

AL-JAZEERA: Qatar submitted a memo to the International Court of Justice, stressing Israel must allow UN and international organizations to operate in Palestine. Qatar expressed confidence the court’s advisory opinion will clarify legal obligations to secure Palestinian livelihoods and self-determination.

Fri, Feb 28, 3:45 PM (Palestine Time)

Reuters: Israel Seeks to Extend Gaza Truce Agreement

REUTERS(Citing Israeli officials): Efforts are underway to extend the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire, with Hamas releasing 3 captives weekly in exchange for Palestinian detainees.

Intensive Negotiations in Cairo: Israel Pursues Extended Phase I of Ceasefire

Fri, Feb 28, 3:45 PM (Palestine Time)

Haaretz: Israel Approves Bill to Annex Jerusalem Settlements

HAARETZ: Israel’s Ministerial Committee for Legislation will approve a bill on Sunday to annex settlements in the Jerusalem area.

Fri, Feb 28, 12:38 PM (Palestine Time)

Smoke Rises from Nur Shams Camp

PALESTINIAN MEDIA:  Columns of smoke rising from Nur Shams camp in Tulkarm, which has faced extensive aggression for over a month.

Fri, Feb 28, 12:38 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Occupation Forces Storm Nablus

PALESTINIAN MEDIA:  Israeli occupation forces stormed the popular housing area east of Nablus.

Fri, Feb 28, 12:38 PM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Killed in Israeli Drone Strike in Rafah

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed in an Israeli drone strike in central Rafah, southern Gaza.

Fri, Feb 28, 12:38 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Assassinates Hezbollah Member in Lebanon

ISRALEI ARMY: The Israeli army announced targeting the Hermel area, eliminating Mohammad Mahdi Shahin, a Hezbollah member coordinating weapon purchases on the Syrian-Lebanese border.

Fri, Feb 28, 12:38 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Chief of Staff to Appoint External Team for October 7 Investigation

MAARIV (citing informed sources): the new Israeli Chief of Staff will appoint an external team to investigate the October 7 attack, as his predecessor intended.

Fri, Feb 28, 12:38 PM (Palestine Time)

‘Anything That Moved’: Israel Admits Air Force Applied Hannibal Directive on Oct 7

Fri, Feb 28, 12:38 PM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Fishermen Shot by Occupation Forces in Gaza

AL-JAZEERA: Palestinian fishermen injured by Israeli naval gunfire off the coast of Sudaniya, northwest Gaza.

Fri, Feb 28, 12:38 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Poll on Gaza Displacement Plan

CHANNEL 14: 55% of Israelis believe Prime Minister Netanyahu is not doing enough to implement the Gaza displacement plan, while 25% think he is.

Fri, Feb 28, 12:38 PM (Palestine Time)

Albanese Speaks Candidly on Gaza, International Law, and Global Justice

THE PALESTINIAN CHRONICLE: In one of her most revealing interviews, Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, offers a stark analysis of the ongoing crisis in Gaza and its implications for international law and justice.

Albanese tackles critical questions: Has international law failed in Gaza? What does American complicity mean for Palestinians enduring the Israeli siege? And is the United Nations truly powerless in the face of genocide? This in-depth conversation highlights the systemic failures of the global order and the urgent need for accountability.

Fri, Feb 28, 12:38 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Fires Heavily toward Aitaroun, South Lebanon

LEBANESE MEDIA: Israeli forces fired heavily toward the outskirts of Aitaroun, southern Lebanon.

Fri, Feb 28, 12:38 PM (Palestine Time)

Rights Group: Released Prisoners Endured Horrific Violations

EURO-MED MONITOR: Palestinian prisoners suffered severe violations, including amputations and torture, with reports of dozens killed in Israeli prisons.

Fri, Feb 28, 12:38 PM (Palestine Time)

Raid on Village Near Occupied Jerusalem

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces raided the village of Issawiya, northeast of occupied Jerusalem.

*