LIVE BLOG: Talks in Cairo Continue | Israeli Army Admits October 7 Failure – Day 511

Israeli media reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking to extend the first phase of the agreement to secure the release of more prisoners, while Egypt announced on Thursday the start of intensive talks in Cairo between the parties to the Gaza ceasefire agreement regarding the second phase.
The results of an investigation conducted by the Israeli occupation army, which revealed its failure on October 7, 2023, reportedly angered Benjamin Netanyahu, while his opponents seized the opportunity to demand he be held accountable.
Hamas Calls for Mobilization at Al-Aqsa during Ramadan
HAMAS: Hamas urged mass gatherings at Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan, intensifying presence and breaking occupation restrictions.
Qatar Seeks Clarification from ICJ on UNRWA’s Work in Palestine
AL-JAZEERA: Qatar submitted a memo to the International Court of Justice, stressing Israel must allow UN and international organizations to operate in Palestine. Qatar expressed confidence the court’s advisory opinion will clarify legal obligations to secure Palestinian livelihoods and self-determination.
Reuters: Israel Seeks to Extend Gaza Truce Agreement
REUTERS(Citing Israeli officials): Efforts are underway to extend the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire, with Hamas releasing 3 captives weekly in exchange for Palestinian detainees.
Intensive Negotiations in Cairo: Israel Pursues Extended Phase I of Ceasefire
Haaretz: Israel Approves Bill to Annex Jerusalem Settlements
HAARETZ: Israel’s Ministerial Committee for Legislation will approve a bill on Sunday to annex settlements in the Jerusalem area.
Smoke Rises from Nur Shams Camp
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Columns of smoke rising from Nur Shams camp in Tulkarm, which has faced extensive aggression for over a month.
Israeli Occupation Forces Storm Nablus
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces stormed the popular housing area east of Nablus.
Palestinian Killed in Israeli Drone Strike in Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed in an Israeli drone strike in central Rafah, southern Gaza.
Israeli Army Assassinates Hezbollah Member in Lebanon
ISRALEI ARMY: The Israeli army announced targeting the Hermel area, eliminating Mohammad Mahdi Shahin, a Hezbollah member coordinating weapon purchases on the Syrian-Lebanese border.
Israeli Chief of Staff to Appoint External Team for October 7 Investigation
MAARIV (citing informed sources): the new Israeli Chief of Staff will appoint an external team to investigate the October 7 attack, as his predecessor intended.
Palestinian Fishermen Shot by Occupation Forces in Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: Palestinian fishermen injured by Israeli naval gunfire off the coast of Sudaniya, northwest Gaza.
Israeli Poll on Gaza Displacement Plan
CHANNEL 14: 55% of Israelis believe Prime Minister Netanyahu is not doing enough to implement the Gaza displacement plan, while 25% think he is.
Albanese Speaks Candidly on Gaza, International Law, and Global Justice
THE PALESTINIAN CHRONICLE: In one of her most revealing interviews, Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, offers a stark analysis of the ongoing crisis in Gaza and its implications for international law and justice.
Albanese tackles critical questions: Has international law failed in Gaza? What does American complicity mean for Palestinians enduring the Israeli siege? And is the United Nations truly powerless in the face of genocide? This in-depth conversation highlights the systemic failures of the global order and the urgent need for accountability.
Israeli Army Fires Heavily toward Aitaroun, South Lebanon
LEBANESE MEDIA: Israeli forces fired heavily toward the outskirts of Aitaroun, southern Lebanon.
Rights Group: Released Prisoners Endured Horrific Violations
EURO-MED MONITOR: Palestinian prisoners suffered severe violations, including amputations and torture, with reports of dozens killed in Israeli prisons.
Raid on Village Near Occupied Jerusalem
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces raided the village of Issawiya, northeast of occupied Jerusalem.
