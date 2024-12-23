LIVE BLOG: Hamas Frees Palestinian Hostages | Tent Massacre in Mawasi – Day 444

Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via social media, QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Israel carried out another massacre, targeting and burning the tents of displaced Palestinians in Mawasi, near Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israel’s opposition called for an exchange deal with the Resistance while Yair Lapid said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not want a ceasefire. 

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 45,259 Palestinians have been killed, and 107,627 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Mon, Dec 23, 12:58 PM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Khan Yunis

AL-AQSA TV: Israeli shelling targeted a gathering of citizens at Bani Suhaila roundabout, east of Khan Yunis city, south of the Gaza Strip, leaving 3 dead and a number of wounded.

Mon, Dec 23, 12:58 PM (Palestine Time)

Violent Clashes in Jenin

AL-JAZEERA: Violent clashes broke out around the Jenin camp and the government hospital between the PA security forces and Palestinian resistance fighters.

Mon, Dec 23, 12:58 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Qassam Announces Daring Operation

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: In a complex security operation, a number of our Mujahideen managed to stab and kill 3 Zionist soldiers who were on a mission to protect a building where a Zionist force was fortified. They then stormed the house and killed all members of the Zionist force from point-blank range, seized their weapons, and freed a number of civilians who were detained by the occupation inside the house in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip.

Mon, Dec 23, 11:34 AM (Palestine Time)

Artillery Shelling in Northern Gaza

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery shelling coincided with gunfire from occupation helicopters targeted areas in the northern Gaza Strip.

Mon, Dec 23, 11:34 AM (Palestine Time)

Iran Confirms Support for Resistance

IRGC COMMANDER:

We support the resistance front with all available means, but it produces its own weapons.

We know very well that neglecting the enemy may cause him to attack us suddenly.

Mon, Dec 23, 11:34 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Minister: Chance to Conclude Deal

MINISTER OF DIASPORA (to Israeli radio): Recovering the captives is one of the war’s objectives and there is a breakthrough and an opportunity to strike a deal.

Mon, Dec 23, 11:34 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Nuseirat

AL-JAZEERA: Four people were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of the new camp north of Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip.

Mon, Dec 23, 11:34 AM (Palestine Time)

Lapid: Netanyahu Does Not Want Ceasefire

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO (citing Yair Lapid):

Netanyahu doesn’t want a deal in Gaza because of his policy.

Netanyahu plays the same trick and tells the media after the negotiations progress that he will not stop the war.

Mon, Dec 23, 11:34 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed in Nuseirat

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed by Israeli occupation forces fire in a school housing displaced persons northwest of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Mon, Dec 23, 11:34 AM (Palestine Time)

Detention Campaign in Hebron

AL-JAZEERA (citing sources):  Israeli occupation forces are launching a large-scale arrest campaign in Al-Fawar camp, south of Hebron in the West Bank, and are conducting field investigations in the camp square.

Mon, Dec 23, 11:34 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed in Mawasi

AL-JAZEERA: Two people were killed and others were injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a car in the Al Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Mon, Dec 23, 11:34 AM (Palestine Time)

Wounded in Gaza CIty

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting an apartment in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Mon, Dec 23, 11:34 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Blows Up Houses in Jabaliya

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army blew up a number of houses in Jabalia camp, in northern Gaza.

Mon, Dec 23, 11:34 AM (Palestine Time)

Death Toll in Mawasi Rises

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll from the bombing carried out by Israeli drones on the tents of the displaced in the  Al-Mawasi area  (west of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip) has risen to seven.

Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

