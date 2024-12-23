LIVE BLOG: Hamas Frees Palestinian Hostages | Tent Massacre in Mawasi – Day 444

Israel carried out another massacre, targeting and burning the tents of displaced Palestinians in Mawasi, near Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Israel’s opposition called for an exchange deal with the Resistance while Yair Lapid said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not want a ceasefire.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 45,259 Palestinians have been killed, and 107,627 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Killed, Wounded in Khan Yunis
AL-AQSA TV: Israeli shelling targeted a gathering of citizens at Bani Suhaila roundabout, east of Khan Yunis city, south of the Gaza Strip, leaving 3 dead and a number of wounded.
Violent Clashes in Jenin
AL-JAZEERA: Violent clashes broke out around the Jenin camp and the government hospital between the PA security forces and Palestinian resistance fighters.
Al-Qassam Announces Daring Operation
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: In a complex security operation, a number of our Mujahideen managed to stab and kill 3 Zionist soldiers who were on a mission to protect a building where a Zionist force was fortified. They then stormed the house and killed all members of the Zionist force from point-blank range, seized their weapons, and freed a number of civilians who were detained by the occupation inside the house in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip.
Artillery Shelling in Northern Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery shelling coincided with gunfire from occupation helicopters targeted areas in the northern Gaza Strip.
Iran Confirms Support for Resistance
IRGC COMMANDER:
We support the resistance front with all available means, but it produces its own weapons.
We know very well that neglecting the enemy may cause him to attack us suddenly.
Israeli Minister: Chance to Conclude Deal
MINISTER OF DIASPORA (to Israeli radio): Recovering the captives is one of the war’s objectives and there is a breakthrough and an opportunity to strike a deal.
Killed, Wounded in Nuseirat
AL-JAZEERA: Four people were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of the new camp north of Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip.
Lapid: Netanyahu Does Not Want Ceasefire
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO (citing Yair Lapid):
Netanyahu doesn’t want a deal in Gaza because of his policy.
Netanyahu plays the same trick and tells the media after the negotiations progress that he will not stop the war.
Killed in Nuseirat
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed by Israeli occupation forces fire in a school housing displaced persons northwest of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Detention Campaign in Hebron
AL-JAZEERA (citing sources): Israeli occupation forces are launching a large-scale arrest campaign in Al-Fawar camp, south of Hebron in the West Bank, and are conducting field investigations in the camp square.
Two Killed in Mawasi
AL-JAZEERA: Two people were killed and others were injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a car in the Al Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Wounded in Gaza CIty
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting an apartment in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
Israeli Army Blows Up Houses in Jabaliya
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army blew up a number of houses in Jabalia camp, in northern Gaza.
Death Toll in Mawasi Rises
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll from the bombing carried out by Israeli drones on the tents of the displaced in the Al-Mawasi area (west of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip) has risen to seven.
