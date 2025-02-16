LIVE BLOG: Three Police Officers Killed in Rafah | Marc Rubio Arrives in Israel – Day 499

Massive destruction in Gaza City. (Photo: via social media, QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Three police officers were killed by Israeli occupation forces in the southern Gaza city of Rafah while distributing aid. 

Meanwhile, a shipment of heavy bombs from the United States arrived in Israel, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio landed in Tel Aviv to meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Sun, Feb 16, 1:26 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Sentences Palestinian Child to 20 Years in Prison

PALESTINIAN PRISONERS’ CLUB: An Israeli court sentenced 15-year-old Palestinian child Mohammed Basil Zalbani from Shuafat refugee camp in occupied East Jerusalem to 20 years in prison. The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club stated that Zalbani has been detained since February 13, 2023, and that Israeli forces demolished his family’s home.

Sun, Feb 16, 1:26 PM (Palestine Time)

Occupation Operations Trap Students and Children inside Nablus Schools

AL-JAZEERA: Students and children are trapped inside schools in Nablus and unable to leave due to the ongoing Israeli raid.

Sun, Feb 16, 1:26 PM (Palestine Time)

Occupation Obstructs Travel of 15th Group of Gaza Patients and Wounded

AL-JAZEERA: A source in the Palestinian Health Ministry stated that the travel of the 15th group of patients and wounded from Gaza has been delayed due to Israel’s failure to approve their departure.

Sun, Feb 16, 1:26 PM (Palestine Time)

Hamas: Occupation Reneges on Agreement Terms

HAMAS: Hamas condemned the Israeli drone strike east of Rafah that targeted police officers as a serious violation of the ceasefire agreement. The movement accused the occupation of reneging on the agreement by preventing the entry of mobile homes and heavy machinery into Gaza.

Israeli Drone Strike Kills Three Gaza Police Officers, Violates Ceasefire

Sun, Feb 16, 12:38 PM (Palestine Time)

7 Injuries in Ongoing Israeli Raid on Nablus

PALESTINIAN HEALTH MINISTRY: The Palestinian Health Ministry reported 7 injuries, two of them moderate to serious, caused by Israeli gunfire during the ongoing raid on Nablus. Sources told Al Jazeera that the raid also caused cases of suffocation due to Israeli forces firing tear gas in the city.

Sun, Feb 16, 12:38 PM (Palestine Time)

Sisi: Preparing a Comprehensive Plan for Gaza Reconstruction

EGYPTIAN PRESIDENT ABDEL FATTAH EL-SISI: Egypt is preparing a comprehensive plan for the reconstruction of Gaza and the establishment of a Palestinian state, which he described as the only guarantee for achieving lasting peace.

Sun, Feb 16, 12:38 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Sends More Military Reinforcements to Nablus

AL JAZEER: Israeli occupation forces are sending additional military reinforcements to Nablus through the Huwwara checkpoint south of the city.

Sun, Feb 16, 12:38 PM (Palestine Time)

Meeting Between Netanyahu and Rubio Begins

ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Jerusalem. The meeting will be followed by an expanded discussion between the two officials.

Sun, Feb 16, 12:38 PM (Palestine Time)

Rubio Arrives for Meeting with Netanyahu in Jerusalem

AL-JAZEERA: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived for a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem as part of his first regional tour.

Sun, Feb 16, 12:38 PM (Palestine Time)

Yisrael Ziv: Trump’s Proposal Will Harm the Agreement

WASHINGTON POST: Reserve General Yisrael Ziv stated that President Trump’s proposal regarding Gaza will harm the agreement to return captives.

Sun, Feb 16, 12:38 PM (Palestine Time)

3 Police Officers Killed in Rafah

GAZA INTERIOR MINISTRY: Three police officers were martyred in an Israeli airstrike while securing aid in Rafah. Yedioth Ahronoth quoted an Israeli security source stating that the attack targeted armed individuals near Israeli forces in Rafah.

Sun, Feb 16, 12:38 PM (Palestine Time)

Jabaliya Municipality: No Drinking Water in Northern Gaza

HEAD OF JABALIYA MUNICIPALITY (to Al-Jazeera): Northern Gaza lacks sufficient diesel and machinery for rubble removal. There is no drinking water, and sewage is spreading among the population.

Sun, Feb 16, 12:38 PM (Palestine Time)

U.S. Shipment of Heavy Bombs Arrives in Israel

ISRAELI CHANNEL 12: A shipment of heavy bombs delayed by the Biden administration arrived in Israel last night. The Israeli Security Ministry confirmed the receipt of the shipment.

Sun, Feb 16, 12:38 PM (Palestine Time)

Clashes between Resistance Fighters and Occupation Forces in the West Bank

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces raided several villages, towns, and cities in the West Bank, including Yamun near Jenin, Tal near Nablus, Qalqilya, and Jalazoun camp north of Ramallah. Clashes broke out between resistance fighters and Israeli forces, who also conducted house raids and arrest

Sun, Feb 16, 12:38 PM (Palestine Time)

Families from Shejaiya Set Up Tents in Cemetery

AL JAZEERA: Families from Shejaiya in eastern Gaza have set up tents in the Ibn Marwan cemetery after their homes and infrastructure were destroyed by Israeli forces during the war on Gaza.

Sun, Feb 16, 12:38 PM (Palestine Time)

Fighters in Jenin Detonate Explosives Targeting Israeli Vehicles

JENIN BRIGADE: The Jenin Brigade announced that its fighters detonated explosives targeting Israeli military vehicles in the Wadi Al-Silah area. Israeli media reported that the Israeli military is considering establishing permanent military posts in Jenin camp.

Sun, Feb 16, 12:38 PM (Palestine Time)

'Reaction to Trump's Arrogant Neo-Imperial Colonialism' - Prof. Davutoglu

AHMET DAVUTOGLU: During an exclusive interview with the Palestine Chronicle editor Ramzy Baroud, Professor Ahmet Davutoglu, former Prime Minister of Turkiye, said that his remarks on a Gaza ‘referendum’ to join Turkiye were made “as a reaction to Trump’s arrogant neo-imperial colonialism’.

Sun, Feb 16, 12:38 PM (Palestine Time)

Trump Wants to Change the Agreement

KAN: The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that Netanyahu has not agreed to allow mobile homes and engineering equipment into Gaza, despite the agreement. Trump wants to change the agreement to release all captives before the second phase. Mediators are pressuring both Israel and Hamas to begin negotiations for the second phase.

Sun, Feb 16, 12:38 PM (Palestine Time)

Ben Gvir to Netanyahu: Stop Wasting Opportunities

BEN-GVIR: Former Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called on Netanyahu to stop “wasting opportunities” and demanded that Israel unleash “hell on Hamas” if all Israeli captives are not released. Ben-Gvir resigned in January in protest of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.

Sun, Feb 16, 12:38 PM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu’s Office: Cabinet to Meet on Gaza Decisions

PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE: Netanyahu’s office announced that the cabinet will soon meet to make decisions regarding the Gaza agreement, amid increasing internal and external pressure on Israel to complete the deal.

Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

