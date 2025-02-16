LIVE BLOG: Three Police Officers Killed in Rafah | Marc Rubio Arrives in Israel – Day 499

Three police officers were killed by Israeli occupation forces in the southern Gaza city of Rafah while distributing aid.
Meanwhile, a shipment of heavy bombs from the United States arrived in Israel, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio landed in Tel Aviv to meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu.
Click here for the previous blogs.
Israel Sentences Palestinian Child to 20 Years in Prison
PALESTINIAN PRISONERS’ CLUB: An Israeli court sentenced 15-year-old Palestinian child Mohammed Basil Zalbani from Shuafat refugee camp in occupied East Jerusalem to 20 years in prison. The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club stated that Zalbani has been detained since February 13, 2023, and that Israeli forces demolished his family’s home.
15-year-old Palestinian Mohammed Basil Zalbani from Shuafat refugee camp in occupied East Jerusalem was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Arrested at 13, he has been detained since Feb 2023. Israel accuses him of involvement in a soldier's death. His family's home was also… pic.twitter.com/X6TB7PEzPG
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 16, 2025
Occupation Operations Trap Students and Children inside Nablus Schools
AL-JAZEERA: Students and children are trapped inside schools in Nablus and unable to leave due to the ongoing Israeli raid.
Occupation Obstructs Travel of 15th Group of Gaza Patients and Wounded
AL-JAZEERA: A source in the Palestinian Health Ministry stated that the travel of the 15th group of patients and wounded from Gaza has been delayed due to Israel’s failure to approve their departure.
Hamas: Occupation Reneges on Agreement Terms
HAMAS: Hamas condemned the Israeli drone strike east of Rafah that targeted police officers as a serious violation of the ceasefire agreement. The movement accused the occupation of reneging on the agreement by preventing the entry of mobile homes and heavy machinery into Gaza.
Israeli Drone Strike Kills Three Gaza Police Officers, Violates Ceasefire
7 Injuries in Ongoing Israeli Raid on Nablus
PALESTINIAN HEALTH MINISTRY: The Palestinian Health Ministry reported 7 injuries, two of them moderate to serious, caused by Israeli gunfire during the ongoing raid on Nablus. Sources told Al Jazeera that the raid also caused cases of suffocation due to Israeli forces firing tear gas in the city.
Sisi: Preparing a Comprehensive Plan for Gaza Reconstruction
EGYPTIAN PRESIDENT ABDEL FATTAH EL-SISI: Egypt is preparing a comprehensive plan for the reconstruction of Gaza and the establishment of a Palestinian state, which he described as the only guarantee for achieving lasting peace.
Israel Sends More Military Reinforcements to Nablus
AL JAZEER: Israeli occupation forces are sending additional military reinforcements to Nablus through the Huwwara checkpoint south of the city.
Meeting Between Netanyahu and Rubio Begins
ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Jerusalem. The meeting will be followed by an expanded discussion between the two officials.
Rubio Arrives for Meeting with Netanyahu in Jerusalem
AL-JAZEERA: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived for a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem as part of his first regional tour.
AL-JAZEERA: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived for a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem as part of his first regional tour. pic.twitter.com/zouX57pBay
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 16, 2025
Yisrael Ziv: Trump’s Proposal Will Harm the Agreement
WASHINGTON POST: Reserve General Yisrael Ziv stated that President Trump’s proposal regarding Gaza will harm the agreement to return captives.
3 Police Officers Killed in Rafah
GAZA INTERIOR MINISTRY: Three police officers were martyred in an Israeli airstrike while securing aid in Rafah. Yedioth Ahronoth quoted an Israeli security source stating that the attack targeted armed individuals near Israeli forces in Rafah.
Jabaliya Municipality: No Drinking Water in Northern Gaza
HEAD OF JABALIYA MUNICIPALITY (to Al-Jazeera): Northern Gaza lacks sufficient diesel and machinery for rubble removal. There is no drinking water, and sewage is spreading among the population.
U.S. Shipment of Heavy Bombs Arrives in Israel
ISRAELI CHANNEL 12: A shipment of heavy bombs delayed by the Biden administration arrived in Israel last night. The Israeli Security Ministry confirmed the receipt of the shipment.
Clashes between Resistance Fighters and Occupation Forces in the West Bank
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces raided several villages, towns, and cities in the West Bank, including Yamun near Jenin, Tal near Nablus, Qalqilya, and Jalazoun camp north of Ramallah. Clashes broke out between resistance fighters and Israeli forces, who also conducted house raids and arrest
Families from Shejaiya Set Up Tents in Cemetery
AL JAZEERA: Families from Shejaiya in eastern Gaza have set up tents in the Ibn Marwan cemetery after their homes and infrastructure were destroyed by Israeli forces during the war on Gaza.
Fighters in Jenin Detonate Explosives Targeting Israeli Vehicles
JENIN BRIGADE: The Jenin Brigade announced that its fighters detonated explosives targeting Israeli military vehicles in the Wadi Al-Silah area. Israeli media reported that the Israeli military is considering establishing permanent military posts in Jenin camp.
'Reaction to Trump's Arrogant Neo-Imperial Colonialism' - Prof. Davutoglu
AHMET DAVUTOGLU: During an exclusive interview with the Palestine Chronicle editor Ramzy Baroud, Professor Ahmet Davutoglu, former Prime Minister of Turkiye, said that his remarks on a Gaza ‘referendum’ to join Turkiye were made “as a reaction to Trump’s arrogant neo-imperial colonialism’.
Trump Wants to Change the Agreement
KAN: The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that Netanyahu has not agreed to allow mobile homes and engineering equipment into Gaza, despite the agreement. Trump wants to change the agreement to release all captives before the second phase. Mediators are pressuring both Israel and Hamas to begin negotiations for the second phase.
Ben Gvir to Netanyahu: Stop Wasting Opportunities
BEN-GVIR: Former Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called on Netanyahu to stop “wasting opportunities” and demanded that Israel unleash “hell on Hamas” if all Israeli captives are not released. Ben-Gvir resigned in January in protest of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.
Netanyahu’s Office: Cabinet to Meet on Gaza Decisions
PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE: Netanyahu’s office announced that the cabinet will soon meet to make decisions regarding the Gaza agreement, amid increasing internal and external pressure on Israel to complete the deal.
Be the first to comment