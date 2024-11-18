LIVE BLOG: Trapped in Northern Gaza | Massacre in Mawasi | Sirens in Galilee – Day 409

Palestinians trapped in Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza, are appealing for ambulances to be allowed to reach the area after it was bombed by the Israeli occupation army.
Two bodies were recovered from the vicinity of Al-Firdaws School in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.
Sirens sounded in Zarit in Western Galilee as the launch of rockets from Lebanon continued.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,736 Palestinians have been killed, and 103,370 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Israeli Raid on South Lebanon
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army launched a raid on the outskirts of the eastern town of Zutar in south Lebanon.
Gantz Says Condition for Agreement with Lebanon is Freedom of Action for Israel
GANTZ: The condition for any Israeli agreement with Lebanon is absolute Israeli freedom of action in return for any breach of the agreement by Hezbollah.
Besieged People in Beit Lahia Appeal for Ambulances
AL-JAZEERA: Palestinians trapped in Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza, are appealing for ambulances to be allowed to reach the area after it was bombed by the Israeli occupation army.
We Will Be Temporary Alternative to Government in Gaza - Smotrich
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO (citing Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich)
The army’s refusal to take responsibility for distributing aid in Gaza is another failure, even bigger than the October 7 failure.
The military’s failure to take responsibility is part of the reason why the abductees have not been returned.
I am not afraid that we will be a temporary alternative to the government in Gaza to eliminate Hamas.
Incendiary Bombs on South Lebanon
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army bombed the surroundings of the town of Zebqin in the Tyre district in southern Lebanon with incendiary bombs
Killed, Wounded in Beit Lahia
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment targeting displaced people in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip.
In the last 24 hours, 117 Palestinian civilians lost their lives in Israeli attacks on Gaza.
UN Middle East Peace Process Coordinator: We Condemn the Israeli Strike on a Residential Building in Beit Lahia
The UN Middle East Peace Process Coordinator condemned the Israeli strike
Recovering Two Bodies from Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: The bodies of two Palestinians were recovered from the vicinity of Al-Firdaws School in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.
Scenes from Rafah: Ali Mosque area, Al-Shaout neighborhood, Al-Rashwan square, and the homes of Abu Zuhri and Abu Taha.. Widespread destruction
Sirens Sound in Western Galilee
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in Zarit in Western Galilee.
Smoke Bombs on Gaza City
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation army artillery fired smoke bombs at the western areas of Beit Lahia and the Al-Tawam and Al-Sudaniya areas northwest of Gaza City in the central Gaza Strip.
70,000 Palestinians in Northern Gaza Threatened by Death by Hunger, Thirst
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 70,000 Palestinians in the northern Gaza Strip are at risk of dying of hunger and thirst if they survive the intense Israeli bombardment of the besieged area for more than a month.
Israeli Raid on Majdal Zoun in Tyre District
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army launched a raid on the town of Majdal Zoun in the Tyre district in southern Lebanon.
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army launched a raid on the town of Majdal Zoun in the Tyre district in southern Lebanon.
Israel Blows Up Residential Buildings in Zaytoun Neighborhood
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces blew up residential buildings in the vicinity of Street 8 in the Zaytoun neighborhood in the south of Gaza City in the central Gaza Strip.
Heavy gunfire and successive explosions in the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.
Four Bodies Recovered Following Israeli Shelling on Khan Yunis
PALESTINE INFORMATION CENTER (Citing Gaza’s Civil Defense): Our crews recovered the bodies of four martyrs, including two children, and a number of injuries following Israeli shelling targeting the tents of displaced people in the Al-Attar area of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
