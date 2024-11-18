LIVE BLOG: Trapped in Northern Gaza | Massacre in Mawasi | Sirens in Galilee – Day 409

November 18, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
Hundreds of Palestinian civilians were forcibly displaced from Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Palestinians trapped in Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza, are appealing for ambulances to be allowed to reach the area after it was bombed by the Israeli occupation army.

Two bodies were recovered from the vicinity of Al-Firdaws School in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sirens sounded in Zarit in Western Galilee as the launch of rockets from Lebanon continued.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,736 Palestinians have been killed, and 103,370 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Click here for previous blogs.

Mon, Nov 18, 9:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raid on South Lebanon

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army launched a raid on the outskirts of the eastern town of Zutar in south Lebanon.

Mon, Nov 18, 9:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Gantz Says Condition for Agreement with Lebanon is Freedom of Action for Israel

GANTZ: The condition for any Israeli agreement with Lebanon is absolute Israeli freedom of action in return for any breach of the agreement by Hezbollah.

Mon, Nov 18, 9:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Besieged People in Beit Lahia Appeal for Ambulances

AL-JAZEERA: Palestinians trapped in Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza, are appealing for ambulances to be allowed to reach the area after it was bombed by the Israeli occupation army.

Mon, Nov 18, 9:41 AM (Palestine Time)

We Will Be Temporary Alternative to Government in Gaza - Smotrich

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO (citing Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich)

The army’s refusal to take responsibility for distributing aid in Gaza is another failure, even bigger than the October 7 failure.

The military’s failure to take responsibility is part of the reason why the abductees have not been returned.

I am not afraid that we will be a temporary alternative to the government in Gaza to eliminate Hamas.

Mon, Nov 18, 9:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Incendiary Bombs on South Lebanon

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army bombed the surroundings of the town of Zebqin in the Tyre district in southern Lebanon with incendiary bombs

Mon, Nov 18, 9:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Beit Lahia

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment targeting displaced people in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip.

Mon, Nov 18, 9:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Recovering Two Bodies from Rafah

AL-JAZEERA: The bodies of two Palestinians were recovered from the vicinity of Al-Firdaws School in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Mon, Nov 18, 9:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Western Galilee

ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in Zarit in Western Galilee.

Mon, Nov 18, 9:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Smoke Bombs on Gaza City

PALESTINIAN MEDIA:  Israeli occupation army artillery fired smoke bombs at the western areas of Beit Lahia and the Al-Tawam and Al-Sudaniya areas northwest of Gaza City in the central Gaza Strip.

Mon, Nov 18, 9:41 AM (Palestine Time)

70,000 Palestinians in Northern Gaza Threatened by Death by Hunger, Thirst

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 70,000 Palestinians in the northern Gaza Strip are at risk of dying of hunger and thirst if they survive the intense Israeli bombardment of the besieged area for more than a month.

Mon, Nov 18, 9:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raid on Majdal Zoun in Tyre District

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army launched a raid on the town of Majdal Zoun in the Tyre district in southern Lebanon.

Mon, Nov 18, 9:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Blows Up Residential Buildings in Zaytoun Neighborhood

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces blew up residential buildings in the vicinity of Street 8 in the Zaytoun neighborhood in the south of Gaza City in the central Gaza Strip.

Mon, Nov 18, 9:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Four Bodies Recovered Following Israeli Shelling on Khan Yunis

PALESTINE INFORMATION CENTER (Citing Gaza’s Civil Defense): Our crews recovered the bodies of four martyrs, including two children, and a number of injuries following Israeli shelling targeting the tents of displaced people in the Al-Attar area of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*