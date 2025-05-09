LIVE BLOG: Trump ‘Cut Off’ Communication with Netanyahu | Two Soldiers Killed in Gaza – Day 581

STATEMENT: The Israeli army announced the killing of two soldiers from the Engineering and Golani Brigades and the injury of two officers and two soldiers in battles in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday, Thursday.

The Al-Qassam Brigades had announced yesterday that they inflicted casualties on two Israeli forces, totaling 19 soldiers killed and wounded, in the Al-Tanour neighborhood east of Rafah city in the southern Strip, as part of a series of operations they named “Gates of Hell.”