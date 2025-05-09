LIVE BLOG: Trump ‘Cut Off’ Communication with Netanyahu | Two Soldiers Killed in Gaza – Day 581

Israeli media revealed that US President Donald Trump decided to cut off communication with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Meanwhile, Israel admitted to the killing of two soldiers in Gaza amid stiff resistance.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 52,615 and injured 118,752 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Israeli Airstrikes East of Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces launched airstrikes and artillery shelling this morning, Friday, on the eastern areas of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip, according to Al Jazeera’s correspondent.
Poll: Opposition Leads Netanyahu's Coalition if Elections Were Held
ISRAELI MEDIA: A poll by the Israeli newspaper Maariv showed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition would win 48 seats in the Knesset, compared to 62 seats for opposition parties, if elections were held today.
Katz: Killing of Two Soldiers in Gaza Painful Event
ISRAELI DEFENSE MINISTER: Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz said that the killing of two soldiers in Gaza is a “painful event,” expressing his wishes for the wounded to recover.
Israeli Media: Trump Cut Off Communication With Netanyahu
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media revealed that US President Donald Trump decided to cut off communication with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, due to his suspicions that the latter is manipulating him.
Euro-Med Monitor: US-Israeli Plan Paves the Way for the Uprooting of Palestinians from Gaza
STATEMENT: Rami Abdu, Chairman of the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor:
- The US-Israeli plan to entrust the distribution of limited aid in Gaza to international companies is a calculated maneuver to legitimize starvation.
- The goal is not relief but to impose control and buy time for Israel, forcing residents to displacement by exhausting and starving them.
- This is not a relief plan but a new form of siege, genocide, and forced displacement.
- Israel has tasked an organization headed by Armenian David Babazian, accused of corruption, to participate in its agenda to displace and subjugate Palestinians through food.
Israeli Army Acknowledges Killing of Two Soldiers in Southern Gaza
STATEMENT: The Israeli army announced the killing of two soldiers from the Engineering and Golani Brigades and the injury of two officers and two soldiers in battles in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday, Thursday.
The Al-Qassam Brigades had announced yesterday that they inflicted casualties on two Israeli forces, totaling 19 soldiers killed and wounded, in the Al-Tanour neighborhood east of Rafah city in the southern Strip, as part of a series of operations they named “Gates of Hell.”
Axios: Trump Discussed Iran and Gaza War with Dermer
US MEDIA: The American website Axios, citing two sources, reported that US President Donald Trump discussed nuclear talks with Iran and the war in Gaza with Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer.
The site also reported, citing a source familiar with the matter, that Dermer met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday and expressed Israel’s concerns about nuclear talks with Iran.
US Ambassador to Israel: We Won't Wait for Tel Aviv's Permission to Deal with Ansarallah
AL-JAZEERA: US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, stated that Washington is not obligated to obtain permission from Tel Aviv to enter into any arrangements that would prevent Ansarallah from targeting its ships.
He added that Washington’s actions against Ansarallah attacks on Israel will depend on whether American citizens have been harmed, following conversations with US President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance.
