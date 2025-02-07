LIVE BLOG: Trump Imposes Sanctions on ICC | Israeli Drones Strike Tammoun, Jenin – Day 490

The International Criminal Court condemned the US executive order imposing sanctions, calling for global unity to defend justice and human rights.
Israeli forces continue their aggression in the West Bank, with drone strikes, arrests, and home demolitions in Jenin, Nablus, and Tubas, forcing families to evacuate.
Israeli Negotiating Team Prepares to Head to Doha
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The Israeli negotiating team may head to Doha on Saturday or Sunday to continue discussions on a prisoner exchange deal.
Lebanese President: Israel Must Withdraw by February 18
LEBANESE MEDIA: The Lebanese President, Joseph Aoun, reiterated that Israeli forces must cease attacks and complete their withdrawal by February 18, as agreed.
Netanyahu: No Palestinian State after October 7
BENJAMIN NETANYAHU: Netanyahu said that “There will be no Palestinian state after what happened on October 7,” claiming that Hamas-controlled territories pose a threat.
Gaza Government Media: Unable to Recover 12,000 Martyrs’ Bodies
GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: Israel is reneging on its ceasefire commitments, particularly regarding humanitarian issues. Only 10% of agreed-upon aid has entered Gaza, and Israel is blocking reconstruction supplies. The office warned of the dire humanitarian situation and called for international pressure to ensure the implementation of the humanitarian protocol.
HRW: US Sanctions on ICC Side with War Criminals
HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH: HRW stated that US sanctions against the ICC place Washington on the side of war criminals, undermining justice for victims.
US Envoy Deputy: Israel Defeated Hezbollah
AL-JAZEERA: The US Deputy Envoy to the Middle East claimed Israel defeated Hezbollah and emphasized the need to ensure Hezbollah remains disarmed and outside the government.
Israeli Defense Minister Reprimands Military Intelligence Chief
CHANNEL 12: The Israeli Defense Minister ordered a reprimand for the Military Intelligence Chief over his comments against Trump’s Gaza plan.
49 Patients and Wounded Leave Gaza via Rafah Crossing
AL-JAZEERA: 49 patients and wounded individuals left Gaza via the Rafah crossing as part of the sixth batch. The World Health Organization is overseeing the evacuation under the truce agreement, which allows 50 patients and three companions each to exit.
ICC Condemns US Executive Order
ICC:
We condemn the US executive order imposing sanctions on the Court.
We call on members, civil society, and nations worldwide to unite for justice and fundamental human rights.
Israeli Drone Strikes Western Entrance of Jenin Refugee Camp
AL-JAZEERA: Sources reported that an Israeli drone struck the western entrance of Jenin camp. The Israeli occupation continues its aggression in the northern West Bank for the 18th consecutive day, carrying out military operations, including raids, arrests, home demolitions, and forced displacement, while blocking journalists and medical teams.
Israeli Army to Fully Withdraw from Netzarim Axis by Sunday Morning
CHANNEL 12:
Anticipation and concern in Israel over Hamas potentially not submitting the list of captives scheduled for release tomorrow.
Israel views Hamas’ submission of the list today as a test of commitment to the agreement following Trump’s statements.
The Israeli army will fully withdraw from the Netzarim axis by Sunday morning if the fifth exchange batch is implemented.
Israeli Drone Drops Bomb on Tamoun
AL-JAZEERA: Sources reported that an Israeli drone dropped a bomb on the town of Tammoun, south of Tubas in the northern West Bank.
European Council: Sanctions on ICC Threaten Its Independence
AL-JAZEERA: The European Council President stated that sanctions on the ICC threaten its independence and undermine the international justice system. Hours earlier, the White House announced that President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing sanctions on the ICC, criticizing its arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
Military Officials Doubt Trump’s Gaza Plan - Reports
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH:
Military officials expressed doubts in secret meetings about Trump’s plan to displace Gazans and its feasibility.
Officials said they want to solve Gaza’s problem without further accusations of war crimes against Israel.
Military leaders believe Hamas still controls Gaza, complicating the displacement plan.
Officials stated that Trump’s plan’s success depends on Gazans’ willingness and a country accepting them.
Netanyahu Thanks Trump for ICC Decision
ISRAELI PM NETANYAHU:
Thank you, President Trump, for the bold executive order regarding the ICC.
Trump’s order will defend America and Israel against the corrupt, anti-American, and anti-Semitic ICC.
The ICC has no jurisdiction or basis to wage a legal war against us.
The ICC launched a fierce campaign against Israel as a trial move against America.
Trump’s executive order protects the sovereignty of America, Israel, and their brave soldiers.
Israeli Forces Force Citizens to Evacuate Homes South of Tubas
AL-JAZEERA: Palestinian platforms shared footage of families evacuating their homes in Al-Fara’a camp south of Tubas in the occupied West Bank amid ongoing Israeli military operations. Local reports stated that occupation forces are forcing residents to leave their homes and using them as military barracks.
New York Times: Shock in White House After Trump’s Gaza Remarks
AL-JAZEERA: The New York Times, citing informed sources, reported that Trump’s remarks about controlling Gaza caused shock, even among senior White House and government officials. The sources added that there were no meetings or planning to examine the idea’s feasibility.
Al-Quds Brigades in Jenin Announce Operation
AL-JAZEERA: Al-Quds Brigades—Jenin Battalion announced that its fighters detonated an explosive device targeting an Israeli vehicle at the entrance of Silat al-Harithiya, west of Jenin.
