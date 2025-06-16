IRANIAN FM: The Iranian Foreign Ministry said that Foreign Minister Araqchi held a joint call with the foreign ministers of France, Germany, the UK, and Estonian PM Kaja Kallas. The EU ministers stressed the importance of diplomacy and their readiness to mediate to reduce tensions between Iran and Israel.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told his European counterparts that Israel’s attack on Iran during ongoing negotiations was an unprecedented blow to diplomacy. He called on Europe to recognize the reality and condemn Israeli aggression, affirming Iran’s right to continue its legitimate self-defense.