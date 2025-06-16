US President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social account to threaten Iran, stating that everyone should evacuate the capital, Tehran.
Meanwhile, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that Israelis and foreigners are attempting to flee the country by sea, as more Iranian attacks are expected in the coming hours.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 55,315 and injured 128,741 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Click here for the previous blogs.
Israeli Sites: More Iranian Attacks Expected In Coming Hours
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli websites reported that security services expect further Iranian attacks in the coming hours.
US Oil Futures Rise After Trump Calls For Evacuation Of Tehran
AL-JAZEERA (citing financial sources): US crude oil futures rose following comments by President Donald Trump urging the immediate evacuation of Tehran.
Trump: Everyone Must Evacuate Tehran Immediately
TRUMP: President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth account: “Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran.”. Trump said that Iran should have signed the deal.
President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth account: "Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran.". Trump said that Iran should have signed the deal. pic.twitter.com/tlvMAT5ZqA
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 16, 2025
Mehr: Iran Strikes Base that Targeted State TV Headquarters
IRANIAN MEDIA: Mehr News, citing the IRGC, reported that Iran launched ballistic missiles targeting the base responsible for striking the Iranian state television headquarters.
Several Injured in Israel While Fleeing To Shelters
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that several people were injured while fleeing to shelters as Iranian rockets fell in open areas.
Walla: Iranian Missile Falls In Beersheba
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli radio said that sirens sounded across a wide area from Beersheba in the south to Herzliya in the north.
Channel 12: About 10 Iranian Missiles Launched So Far
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 reported that approximately 10 missiles had been launched from Iran so far, and interceptor missiles were deployed in response.
Iranian Media: Air Defense Systems Activated In Tehran
IRANIAN MEDIA: Iranian media reported that air defense systems were activated in the capital, Tehran.
Iranian FM: Araqchi Discusses Israeli Aggression With EU Troika, Kallas
IRANIAN FM: The Iranian Foreign Ministry said that Foreign Minister Araqchi held a joint call with the foreign ministers of France, Germany, the UK, and Estonian PM Kaja Kallas. The EU ministers stressed the importance of diplomacy and their readiness to mediate to reduce tensions between Iran and Israel.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told his European counterparts that Israel’s attack on Iran during ongoing negotiations was an unprecedented blow to diplomacy. He called on Europe to recognize the reality and condemn Israeli aggression, affirming Iran’s right to continue its legitimate self-defense.
US Officials: Aircraft Carrier And Warships Deployed To Region
NBC: NBC quoted US officials saying the Pentagon is expediting deployment of the USS Nimitz and accompanying ships to the Middle East. The carrier is expected to arrive within a week, keeping two carrier strike groups in the region for at least a month. Additional US Navy destroyers are also en route to join forces already positioned off Israel’s coast.
Haaretz: Hundreds Fleeing Israel By Sea
HAARETZ: Haaretz reported that hundreds of Israelis and foreigners are fleeing the country by yacht, with many paying thousands of dollars to reach the island of Cyprus by sea.
Haaretz reported that hundreds of Israelis and foreigners are fleeing the country by yacht, with many paying thousands of dollars to reach the island of Cyprus by sea. pic.twitter.com/kv8kAxnWtI
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 16, 2025
Axios: US Told Allies It Won’t Join War Unless Americans are Targeted
AXIOS: Axios, citing two sources, reported that the US informed regional allies it will not engage in the Israel-Iran war unless Iran targets American personnel. The message conveyed was that if Americans are attacked, a red line would be crossed. The Biden administration (under Trump in this scenario) is not actively considering Israeli requests for US involvement in the war.
IRGC: Israel Will Not Enjoy Peace Or Stability
IRGC: The IRGC stated it launched the ninth wave of Operation “Truthful Promise 3” against the Zionist entity using missiles and drones.
Operations against Israel continue tonight.
In the past 72 hours, 545 drone operations were conducted.
“We will not allow the Zionist entity to enjoy peace or stability.”
Be the first to comment