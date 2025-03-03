LIVE BLOG: Two Palestinians Killed in Rafah | One Killed in Stabbing Operation in Haifa – Day 514

CHANNEL 14: Israeli Culture Minister Miki Zohar called the Oscar-winning film “No Other Land” a distorted portrayal of Israel, describing its win as a sad moment for cinema.

No Other Land has won the 2025 Oscar for Best Documentary.

Directed by Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, and Rachel Szor, the film documents the destruction of Masafer Yatta in the occupied West Bank by Israeli occupation soldiers.

