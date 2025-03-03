LIVE BLOG: Two Palestinians Killed in Rafah | One Killed in Stabbing Operation in Haifa – Day 514

Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in central Rafah as Israel continues to violate the ceasefire agreement.
In Haifa, one Israeli was killed and at least six others injured in a stabbing attack at a bus station near a shopping mall.
Oxfam: Israel’s Aid Blockade is Reckless and Collective Punishment
OXFAM: The British organization condemned Israel’s blockade of aid to Gaza as reckless and a form of collective punishment prohibited under international law.
Haifa Attacker Identified as Druze Youth
ISRAELI BROADCASTING AUTHORITY: The attacker in Haifa was identified as a 20-year-old Druze man from Shfaram, named Yitro Shahin.
Train Services Halted in Haifa
ISRAEL HAYOM: Train services in the Lev HaMifratz area of Haifa were suspended following the stabbing attack.
Israeli Radio: One Killed in Haifa Stabbing
ISRAELI RADIO: One person was killed and six others injured in a stabbing attack at a bus station near a shopping mall in Haifa.
Israeli Shelling Targets Rafah
AL JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelled the Karm Abu Salem area northeast of Rafah in southern Gaza.
Israeli Minister Criticizes Oscar-Winning Film
CHANNEL 14: Israeli Culture Minister Miki Zohar called the Oscar-winning film “No Other Land” a distorted portrayal of Israel, describing its win as a sad moment for cinema.
No Other Land has won the 2025 Oscar for Best Documentary.
Directed by Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, and Rachel Szor, the film documents the destruction of Masafer Yatta in the occupied West Bank by Israeli occupation soldiers.
Three Injured in Israeli Helicopter Strike in Khan Yunis
AL JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were injured in an Israeli helicopter strike in the Al-Mawasi area northwest of Khan Younis.
Two Killed by Israeli Fire in Rafah
AL JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in central Rafah.
New York Times: Rubio Bypassed Congress to Send Weapons to Israel
NY TIMES: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio used emergency powers to bypass Congress and send weapons to Israel for the second time in a month.
Israeli Minister: We’ll Give Mediators Time for New Proposal
ISRAELI RADIO: Energy Minister Eli Cohen stated that Israel will give U.S. envoy Stephen Witkoff and mediators time to present a new proposal, but warned that war remains an option.
Israeli FM Thanks Trump for Security Support
ISRAELI FM: Gideon Sa’ar thanked President Trump and his administration for enabling Israel to obtain the resources needed to complete its mission.
Israeli Forces Raid Village in Nablus
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces raided the village of Iraq Al-Tayeh in Nablus, in the occupied West Bank.
