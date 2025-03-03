LIVE BLOG: Two Palestinians Killed in Rafah | One Killed in Stabbing Operation in Haifa – Day 514

Palestinians in Rafah fetch water amid massive destruction. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in central Rafah as Israel continues to violate the ceasefire agreement. 

In Haifa, one Israeli was killed and at least six others injured in a stabbing attack at a bus station near a shopping mall.

Mon, Mar 3, 12:18 PM (Palestine Time)

Oxfam: Israel’s Aid Blockade is Reckless and Collective Punishment

OXFAM: The British organization condemned Israel’s blockade of aid to Gaza as reckless and a form of collective punishment prohibited under international law.

Mon, Mar 3, 12:18 PM (Palestine Time)

Haifa Attacker Identified as Druze Youth

ISRAELI BROADCASTING AUTHORITY: The attacker in Haifa was identified as a 20-year-old Druze man from Shfaram, named Yitro Shahin.

Mon, Mar 3, 12:18 PM (Palestine Time)

Train Services Halted in Haifa

ISRAEL HAYOM: Train services in the Lev HaMifratz area of Haifa were suspended following the stabbing attack.

Mon, Mar 3, 12:18 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Radio: One Killed in Haifa Stabbing

ISRAELI RADIO: One person was killed and six others injured in a stabbing attack at a bus station near a shopping mall in Haifa.

Mon, Mar 3, 12:18 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Shelling Targets Rafah

AL JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelled the Karm Abu Salem area northeast of Rafah in southern Gaza.

Mon, Mar 3, 12:18 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Minister Criticizes Oscar-Winning Film

CHANNEL 14: Israeli Culture Minister Miki Zohar called the Oscar-winning film “No Other Land” a distorted portrayal of Israel, describing its win as a sad moment for cinema.

Mon, Mar 3, 12:18 PM (Palestine Time)

Three Injured in Israeli Helicopter Strike in Khan Yunis

AL JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were injured in an Israeli helicopter strike in the Al-Mawasi area northwest of Khan Younis.

Mon, Mar 3, 12:18 PM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed by Israeli Fire in Rafah

AL JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in central Rafah.

Mon, Mar 3, 12:18 PM (Palestine Time)

New York Times: Rubio Bypassed Congress to Send Weapons to Israel

NY TIMES: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio used emergency powers to bypass Congress and send weapons to Israel for the second time in a month.

Mon, Mar 3, 12:18 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Minister: We’ll Give Mediators Time for New Proposal

ISRAELI RADIO: Energy Minister Eli Cohen stated that Israel will give U.S. envoy Stephen Witkoff and mediators time to present a new proposal, but warned that war remains an option.

Mon, Mar 3, 12:18 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli FM Thanks Trump for Security Support

ISRAELI FM: Gideon Sa’ar thanked President Trump and his administration for enabling Israel to obtain the resources needed to complete its mission.

Mon, Mar 3, 12:18 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Raid Village in Nablus

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces raided the village of Iraq Al-Tayeh in Nablus, in the occupied West Bank.

