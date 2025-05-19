LIVE BLOG: UN to Oversee Aid Entry | Israeli Massacre in Khan Yunis – Day 591

Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The Israeli Army Radio, citing sources, reported that the United Nations will supervise the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip today.

Meanwhile, scores of Palestinians were killed and injured in over 30 Israeli airstrikes targeting several areas in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 53,339 and injured 121,000 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Mon, May 19, 10:51 AM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Medical Relief Director: Occupation Putting Hospitals Out of Service

AL-JAZEERA: The Director of Medical Relief in Gaza reported to Al Jazeera that the occupation’s targeting in the Gaza Strip is continuous, and the numbers of martyrs and injured are increasing. He stated that the occupation is targeting the health system in Gaza and putting hospitals out of service.

Mon, May 19, 10:51 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Hayom: Gaza Aid Entry Part Of Alexander Release Deal

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel Hayom newspaper reported that the entry of aid to the Gaza Strip is part of the agreement to release the prisoner Aidan Alexander, contrary to Israeli statements.

Mon, May 19, 10:51 AM (Palestine Time)

28 Killed In Gaza since Dawn Today

AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 28 people were killed in Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip since dawn today, Monday.

Mon, May 19, 10:51 AM (Palestine Time)

Haaretz: Hamas Deal Won't Dismantle Government, Ministers Believe

ISRAELI MEDIA: Haaretz reported that ministers close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu believe that concluding a deal with the Hamas movement will not lead to the dismantling of the government.

Mon, May 19, 10:51 AM (Palestine Time)

Former Israeli Prisoner To Knesset: Your Hands Will Be Bloody

AL-JAZEERA: A former Israeli prisoner in Gaza reportedly told Knesset members that their hands would be stained with blood if they did not stop the war.

Mon, May 19, 10:51 AM (Palestine Time)

Bodies Of 3 Killed In Israeli Strike Recovered In Al-Tuffah

AL-JAZEERA: The bodies of 3 Palestinians were recovered following an Israeli bombing that targeted the Al-Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City.

Mon, May 19, 10:51 AM (Palestine Time)

UN To Supervise Gaza Aid Entry Today

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Army Radio, citing sources, reported that the United Nations will supervise the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip today.

Mon, May 19, 10:51 AM (Palestine Time)

One Killed, Injured In Israeli Bombing East Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: One person was killed and others injured in an Israeli bombing on the eastern area of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Mon, May 19, 10:51 AM (Palestine Time)

Greek Airlines Cancel Flights To Israel Today

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 reported that Greek Airlines are canceling their flights to Israel for today after a previous announcement of resuming their operations there.

Mon, May 19, 10:51 AM (Palestine Time)

Lapid: Egypt Must Manage Gaza Strip

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid stated that Egypt must manage the Gaza Strip, adding that if the government of Israel has a better idea, they will be happy to hear it.

Mon, May 19, 8:49 AM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Genocide Roundup

PALESTINIAN MEDIA:

Five people were killed in an Israeli raid targeting displaced persons near the Fallujah market, west of the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

23 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since dawn today.

Israeli occupation army bombed a number of houses around Al-Awda Hospital in Tel al-Zaatar, northern Gaza Strip.

Six Palestinians were killed and scores more injured in more than 30 Israeli raids on several areas in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: The spokeswoman for the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs in Gaza, Olga Cherevko said that there is continuous bombing of hospitals that is claiming many lives. The spokeswoman called for the immediate opening of the crossings and described the conditions faced by civilians in Gaza as heinous and unbelievable, and that people are left to die with the complete collapse of the health situation there.

STATEMENT (UNICEF): The United Nations Children’s Fund said that the children of the Gaza Strip face continuous bombardment and are deprived of basic goods, services, and healthcare.

