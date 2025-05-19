LIVE BLOG: UN to Oversee Aid Entry | Israeli Massacre in Khan Yunis – Day 591

The Israeli Army Radio, citing sources, reported that the United Nations will supervise the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip today.
Meanwhile, scores of Palestinians were killed and injured in over 30 Israeli airstrikes targeting several areas in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 53,339 and injured 121,000 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Gaza Medical Relief Director: Occupation Putting Hospitals Out of Service
AL-JAZEERA: The Director of Medical Relief in Gaza reported to Al Jazeera that the occupation’s targeting in the Gaza Strip is continuous, and the numbers of martyrs and injured are increasing. He stated that the occupation is targeting the health system in Gaza and putting hospitals out of service.
Medics at Gaza's Indonesian Hospital say they're under constant bombardment with Israeli quadcopters circling – while British surgeon Tom Potokar, at another hospital, says it's another 'day of devastation'
— Alex Crawford (@AlexCrawfordSky) May 18, 2025
Israel Hayom: Gaza Aid Entry Part Of Alexander Release Deal
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel Hayom newspaper reported that the entry of aid to the Gaza Strip is part of the agreement to release the prisoner Aidan Alexander, contrary to Israeli statements.
28 Killed In Gaza since Dawn Today
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 28 people were killed in Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip since dawn today, Monday.
Haaretz: Hamas Deal Won't Dismantle Government, Ministers Believe
ISRAELI MEDIA: Haaretz reported that ministers close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu believe that concluding a deal with the Hamas movement will not lead to the dismantling of the government.
Former Israeli Prisoner To Knesset: Your Hands Will Be Bloody
AL-JAZEERA: A former Israeli prisoner in Gaza reportedly told Knesset members that their hands would be stained with blood if they did not stop the war.
Bodies Of 3 Killed In Israeli Strike Recovered In Al-Tuffah
AL-JAZEERA: The bodies of 3 Palestinians were recovered following an Israeli bombing that targeted the Al-Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City.
UN To Supervise Gaza Aid Entry Today
One Killed, Injured In Israeli Bombing East Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: One person was killed and others injured in an Israeli bombing on the eastern area of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.
A two-month-old baby was injured in an Israeli airstrike on the Musbeh family home in Abasan, east of Khan Younis. Several people were wounded, and others remain trapped under the rubble.
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 19, 2025
Greek Airlines Cancel Flights To Israel Today
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 reported that Greek Airlines are canceling their flights to Israel for today after a previous announcement of resuming their operations there.
Lapid: Egypt Must Manage Gaza Strip
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid stated that Egypt must manage the Gaza Strip, adding that if the government of Israel has a better idea, they will be happy to hear it.
Gaza Genocide Roundup
PALESTINIAN MEDIA:
Five people were killed in an Israeli raid targeting displaced persons near the Fallujah market, west of the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip.
23 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since dawn today.
Israeli occupation army bombed a number of houses around Al-Awda Hospital in Tel al-Zaatar, northern Gaza Strip.
Six Palestinians were killed and scores more injured in more than 30 Israeli raids on several areas in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.
AL-JAZEERA: The spokeswoman for the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs in Gaza, Olga Cherevko said that there is continuous bombing of hospitals that is claiming many lives. The spokeswoman called for the immediate opening of the crossings and described the conditions faced by civilians in Gaza as heinous and unbelievable, and that people are left to die with the complete collapse of the health situation there.
STATEMENT (UNICEF): The United Nations Children’s Fund said that the children of the Gaza Strip face continuous bombardment and are deprived of basic goods, services, and healthcare.
