LIVE BLOG: UN to Oversee Aid Entry | Israeli Massacre in Khan Yunis – Day 591

PALESTINIAN MEDIA:

Five people were killed in an Israeli raid targeting displaced persons near the Fallujah market, west of the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

23 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since dawn today.

Israeli occupation army bombed a number of houses around Al-Awda Hospital in Tel al-Zaatar, northern Gaza Strip.

Six Palestinians were killed and scores more injured in more than 30 Israeli raids on several areas in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.