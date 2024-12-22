LIVE BLOG: Kamal Adwan under Fire | US Aggression on Yemen Continues – Day 443

The Israeli occupation army requested the immediate evacuation of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip and contact with journalists inside the facility was lost.
The leader of the Ansarallah movement, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, said that Washington’s attacks will not stop their support for Gaza.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 45,227 Palestinians have been killed, and 107,573 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Dr. Abu Safiya: We Hold the World Responsible
AL-JAZEERA: Kamal Adwan Hospital Director Dr. Hussam Abu Safia said that the Israeli occupation is bombing the hospital directly and without prior warning. He stated that the occupation informed them to evacuate the hospital within hours, holding the world responsible for what is happening there.
Killed, Wounded in Shejaiyya, Jabaliya
AL-JAZEERA:
Two Palestinians were killed and others wounded in artillery shelling targeting a gathering of Palestinians in the Shejaiyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
Two Palestinians were killed and others wounded as Israel targeted a gathering of Palestinians in Jabalia Al-Nazla, north of the Gaza Strip.
Five Killed in Jabaliya
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Five Palestinians, including four children, were killed in an Israeli bombardment of the Jabaliya al-Nazla area in the northern Gaza Strip.
The Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza is under constant Israeli bombardment.
Israeli Minister: No Settlements in Gaza
KAN (citing Israeli Minister of Regional Cooperation):
Settlement in Gaza will not return and is out of the question.
Priority should be given to returning the kidnapped people in one go and going for a comprehensive deal.
The Philadelphi axis must be kept under control.
Army Expands Operation in Northern Gaza
CHANNEL 12: The army is expanding its operation in the northern Gaza Strip and is dropping leaflets calling on residents of Beit Hanoun to evacuate.
Communication with Journalists inside Kamal Adwan Hospital is Cut Off
AL-JAZEERA: Contact with journalists inside Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip was lost.
Al-Houthi: Attacks Will Not Stop Our Support for Gaza
MOHAMMED ALI AL-HOUTHI: Washington’s attacks on Yemen are terrorist attacks that support the Israeli entity in exterminating the people of Gaza.
War in Gaza Must Stop - Lapid
KAN (citing Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid):
Netanyahu fears the fall of his government if the Gaza war ends, because his considerations are political.
There is nothing more to do in Gaza, the war must stop and the kidnapped must be returned.
Our kidnapped soldiers from Gaza must be returned, not interviews to sabotage the possibility of reaching a deal.
Exchange Deal May Be Reached in Two Weeks
CHANNEL 14 (citing Israeli officials): A swap deal might be reached by the end of the round of talks, but it would take two weeks or more.
96,000 Palestinians Ethnically Cleansed from Jabaliya - Haaretz
HAARETZ:
The Israeli army estimates that about 70% of the homes in the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip have been completely demolished.
Israeli military data shows that it forced 96,000 Palestinians to leave the Jabaliya camp.
Netanyahu Made Arrangements to Pass Exchange Deal
ISRAEL HAYOM: Netanyahu made political calculations to gain support for the hostage deal within the government. Netanyahu assumes that the opposition of the religious Zionism ministers will not lead to their withdrawal from the government and finds it difficult to control Ben-Gvir.
Clashes in Tulkarm
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters in the Tulkarm Battalion confronted the Israeli occupation forces that stormed the city.
Massacre in School Sheltering Displaced People
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Eight Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli air strike that targeted a school housing displaced people in the Al-Daraj neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
Two Killed in Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: Two people were killed as a result of Israeli shelling of a residential apartment in the center of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.
Killed in Deir Al- Balah
AL-JAZEERA: Six Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombardment of a house in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.
US Airstrikes on Sanaa
US CENTRA COMMAND: We conducted airstrikes against a missile storage facility and a Houthi (Ansarallah – PC) command and control facility in Sana’a.
Israeli Raids on Nuseirat
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation aircraft launched raids on the north and west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Shelling, Shooting at Al-Awda Hospital
AL-JAZEERA: Al Awda Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip is being subjected to gunfire and shelling by the Israeli army.
Al-Awda Hospital: Israeli Forces Target Patient Wards
AL-AWDA HOSPITAL: Israeli forces are shooting at the hospital’s patient rooms.
Kamal Adwan under Attack
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Israeli occupation army requested the immediate evacuation of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.
