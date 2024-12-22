LIVE BLOG: Kamal Adwan under Fire | US Aggression on Yemen Continues – Day 443

December 22, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli occupation forces launched an unprecedented, unwarranted attack on the Kamal Adwan Hospital, in northern Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The Israeli occupation army requested the immediate evacuation of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip and contact with journalists inside the facility was lost. 

The leader of the Ansarallah movement, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, said that Washington’s attacks will not stop their support for Gaza. 

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 45,227 Palestinians have been killed, and 107,573 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Sun, Dec 22, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Dr. Abu Safiya: We Hold the World Responsible

AL-JAZEERA: Kamal Adwan Hospital Director Dr. Hussam Abu Safia said that the Israeli occupation is bombing the hospital directly and without prior warning. He stated that the occupation informed them to evacuate the hospital within hours, holding the world responsible for what is happening there.

Sun, Dec 22, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Shejaiyya, Jabaliya

AL-JAZEERA:

Two Palestinians were killed and others wounded in artillery shelling targeting a gathering of Palestinians in the Shejaiyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Two Palestinians were killed and others wounded as Israel targeted a gathering of Palestinians in Jabalia Al-Nazla, north of the Gaza Strip.

Sun, Dec 22, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Five Killed in Jabaliya

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Five Palestinians, including four children, were killed in an Israeli bombardment of the Jabaliya al-Nazla area in the northern Gaza Strip.

Sun, Dec 22, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Minister: No Settlements in Gaza

KAN (citing Israeli Minister of Regional Cooperation):

Settlement in Gaza will not return and is out of the question.

Priority should be given to returning the kidnapped people in one go and going for a comprehensive deal.

The Philadelphi axis must be kept under control.

Sun, Dec 22, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Army Expands Operation in Northern Gaza

CHANNEL 12: The army is expanding its operation in the northern Gaza Strip and is dropping leaflets calling on residents of Beit Hanoun to evacuate.

Sun, Dec 22, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Communication with Journalists inside Kamal Adwan Hospital is Cut Off

AL-JAZEERA: Contact with journalists inside Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip was lost.

Sun, Dec 22, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Al-Houthi: Attacks Will Not Stop Our Support for Gaza

MOHAMMED ALI AL-HOUTHI: Washington’s attacks on Yemen are terrorist attacks that support the Israeli entity in exterminating the people of Gaza.

Sun, Dec 22, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

War in Gaza Must Stop - Lapid

KAN (citing Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid):

Netanyahu fears the fall of his government if the Gaza war ends, because his considerations are political.

There is nothing more to do in Gaza, the war must stop and the kidnapped must be returned.

Our kidnapped soldiers from Gaza must be returned, not interviews to sabotage the possibility of reaching a deal.

Sun, Dec 22, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Exchange Deal May Be Reached in Two Weeks

CHANNEL 14 (citing Israeli officials): A swap deal might be reached by the end of the round of talks, but it would take two weeks or more.

Sun, Dec 22, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

96,000 Palestinians Ethnically Cleansed from Jabaliya - Haaretz

HAARETZ:

The Israeli army estimates that about 70% of the homes in the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip have been completely demolished.

Israeli military data shows that it forced 96,000 Palestinians to leave the Jabaliya camp.

 

Sun, Dec 22, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu Made Arrangements to Pass Exchange Deal

ISRAEL HAYOM: Netanyahu made political calculations to gain support for the hostage deal within the government. Netanyahu assumes that the opposition of the religious Zionism ministers will not lead to their withdrawal from the government and finds it difficult to control Ben-Gvir.

Sun, Dec 22, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Clashes in Tulkarm

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters in the Tulkarm Battalion confronted the Israeli occupation forces that stormed the city.

Sun, Dec 22, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Massacre in School Sheltering Displaced People

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Eight Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli air strike that targeted a school housing displaced people in the Al-Daraj neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Sun, Dec 22, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed in Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: Two people were killed as a result of Israeli shelling of a residential apartment in the center of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Sun, Dec 22, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed in Deir Al- Balah

AL-JAZEERA: Six Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombardment of a house in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Sun, Dec 22, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

US Airstrikes on Sanaa

US CENTRA COMMAND: We conducted airstrikes against a missile storage facility and a Houthi (Ansarallah – PC) command and control facility in Sana’a.

Sun, Dec 22, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raids on Nuseirat

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation aircraft launched raids on the north and west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Sun, Dec 22, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Shelling, Shooting at Al-Awda Hospital

AL-JAZEERA:  Al Awda Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip is being subjected to gunfire and shelling by the Israeli army.

Sun, Dec 22, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Al-Awda Hospital: Israeli Forces Target Patient Wards

AL-AWDA HOSPITAL: Israeli forces are shooting at the hospital’s patient rooms.

Sun, Dec 22, 11:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Kamal Adwan under Attack

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Israeli occupation army requested the immediate evacuation of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

